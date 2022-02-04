PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi - See PSL 7 Live Score, History of head-head, past performance. and Who Will Win the match.

Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 11 on Friday, 4 February 2022, is between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, the fourth match of both teams in PSL 7. Kings have not won any match yet, and Zalmis have won only one match. The Karachi Kings lifted the PSL trophy in Seasons 5, and Zalmis won it in Seasons 2. The match begins at 7:30 PM PST at National Stadium Karachi. If you can't make it to National Stadium due to only 25% crowd allowed and want to enjoy PSL 07 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint.

For those who don't have access to the TV or any other LIVE stream to enjoy PSL 7 Match 11, you can see the Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head To Head Past Records in PSL

Before the PSL 07 Match 11 starts, let's see how Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi performed in the past seasons against each other. Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi played 15 matches in the past PSL seasons, Karachi Kings won 5 matches, and Peshawar Zalmi won 10 matches.

As per this parameter, we can say that Peshawar Zalmi is a favorite in the 11th match of the PSL 2022 against Karachi Kings.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Karachi Kings Past Records in PSL

Since PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Karachi Kings has played 65 PSL matches and won 29 out of these 65 matches with a win percentage of 44.61. They presented a good show in each PSL season, and we hope they will also do better this time in their remaining matches.

Moreover, the Kings played their first game in PSL 7 against Sultans and lost it. Their second game of this season was against Quetta Gladiators, and they also lost it. Kings played their third game of PSL 2022 against Qalandars, and Qalandars beat them in the last over.

We hope Kings will start winning matches in PSL 7 today.

Peshawar Zalmi Past Records in PSL

Since PSL Season 01, Peshawar Zalmi played 70 PSL matches and won 38 out of these 70 matches with a win percentage of 55.07. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and we are hopeful they will present a good show this time too.

Moreover, Zalmis played their first game in PSL 7 against Quetta Gladiators and, after an exciting game, won the match with five wickets and two balls left. The Zalmis played the second game this season against United and lost it when United chased the target in the 16th over, losing only one wicket. The third game of Zalmi was against Qalandars, and they lost it by not chasing the target of 200.

PSL 7 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of both Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 07 Match 11.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2022 Match 11 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain) (Platinum) (Batsman)

Chris Jordan (Platinum) (Bowler)

Imad Wasim (Platinum) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Amir (Diamond) (Bowler)

Lewis Gregory (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Nabi (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Joe Clarke (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Aamir Yamin (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Sharjeel Khan (Gold) (Batsman)

Mohammad Ilyas (Silver) (Bowler)

Mohammad Imran (Silver) (Bowler)

Rohail Nazir (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Tom Abell (Silver) (Batsman)

Umaid Asif (Silver) (Bowler)

Ian Cockbain (Silver) (Batsman)

Faisal Akram (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Qasim Akram (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Taha (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Romario Shepherd (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Talha Ahsan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Sahibzada Farhan (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Jordan Thompson (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Tom Lammonby (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

The playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2022 Match 11 will be among the following players.

Hazratulah Zazai (Platinum) (Batsman)

Liam Livingstone (Platinum) (Batsman)

Wahab Riaz (Platinum) (Captain) (Bowler)

Pat Brown (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haider Ali (Diamond) (Batsman)

Sherfane Rutherford (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Shoaib Malik (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Hussain Talat (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Saqib Mahmood (Gold) (Bowler)

Usman Qadir (Gold) (Bowler)

Matt Parkinson (Gold) (Bowler)

Arshad Iqbal (Silver) (Bowler)

Kamran Akmal (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Salman Irshad (Silver) (Bowler)

Sameen Gul (Silver) (Bowler)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver) (Batsman)

Mohammad Amir Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Sirajuddin (Emerging) (Bowler)

Arish Ali Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Ben Cutting (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Haris (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Sohail Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Umar (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Who Will Win PSL 2022 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Match?

As per performance in PSL 7, the head-to-head history, and the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite to win the 11th match of PSL 2022. In all such scenarios, we predict that the Zalmis will win the 11th match of PSL 7. It is not to forget that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 7 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi on 7:30 PM PST Friday 4 February 2022 at UrduPoint. So no worries if you are away from TV; you will never miss any update of the whole PSL season 07 here.