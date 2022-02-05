PSL 2022 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2022 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars - See PSL 7 Live Score, History of head-head, past performance. and Who Will Win the match.

Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 12 on Saturday, 5 February 2022, is between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars, the fourth match of both teams in PSL 7, and both have won 2 matches each. The Islamabad United lifted the PSL trophy in Seasons 1 and 3, and Qalandars never won it. The match begins at 2:30 PM PST at National Stadium Karachi. If you can't make it to National Stadium due to only 25% crowd allowed and want to enjoy PSL 7 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint.

For those who don't have access to the TV or any other LIVE stream to enjoy PSL 2022 Match 12, you can see the Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Head To Head Past Records in PSL

Before the PSL 07 Match 12 starts, let's see how Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars performed in the past seasons against each other. Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars played 12 matches in the past PSL seasons, Islamabad United won 8 matches, and Lahore Qalandars won 3 matches.

As per this parameter, we can say that United is a favorite in the 12th match of the PSL 2022 against Qalandars.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Islamabad United Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Islamabad United played 65 PSL matches and won 36 out of these 65 matches with a win percentage of 56.15. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and we are hopeful they will present a good show throughout this season.

Furthermore, United played their first game in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi and won it after beating Peshawar by nine wickets with 25 balls left. The second game of Islamabad United was against Multan Sultans, and United lost the match after an exciting game with United all-out in the last over.

United played their third game of PSL 7 against Gladiators. They put the highest PSL 7 total of 229 on the scoreboard that Gladiators failed to chase. We hope they will also keep up this pace today.

Lahore Qalandars Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Lahore Qalandars played 54 PSL matches and won 21 out of these 54 matches with a win percentage of 39.60. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5. We hope this time they will set a winning tradition.

Moreover, the Qalandars played their first game in PSL 7 against Sultans and set a high target of 207, but Sultans Chased it in the last over. Qalandars played their second game against the Kings and won by six wickets and four balls left. The third game of Lahore was against Zalmis, and Qalandars won it by 29 runs when Zalmis failed to chase the target of 200 runs.

They are performing good cricket this time. Hopefully, luck will be on their side this time too.

PSL 7 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 7 Match 12.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2022 Match 12 will be among the following players.

Asif Ali (Platinum) (Batsman)

Colin Munro (Platinum) (Batsman)

Hasan Ali (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shadab Khan (Diamond) (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Faheem Ashraf (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Marchant De Lange (Diamond) (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Gold) (Batsman)

Azam Khan (Gold) (Wicketkeeperer)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr. (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Danish Aziz (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Akhlaq (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Paul Stirling (Silver) (Batsman)

Reece Topley (Silver) (Bowler)

Zafar Gohar (Silver) (Bowler)

Mubasir Khan (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Zameer (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Huraira (Emerging) (Batsman)

Rehmanullah Gurbaz (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Ather Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Musa Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Zahir Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

The playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2022 Match 12 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman (Platinum) (Batsman)

Rashid Khan (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain) (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haris Rauf (Diamond) (Bowler)

David Wiese (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Hafeez (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Abdullah Shafique (Gold) (Batsman)

Harry Brook (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Phil Salt (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Ben Dunk (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Matty Potts (Gold) (Bowler)

Ahmed Daniyal (Silver) (Bowler)

Dean Foxcroft (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Sohail Akhtar (Silver) (Batsman)

Kamran Ghulam (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Ashraf (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Maaz Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Zaman Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Samit Patel (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Imran (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Akif Javed (Supplementary) (Bowler)

As per performance in PSL 7, both teams are favorites to win the 12th Match of PSL 7. However, with the head-to-head history and the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons, United is the favorite to win the 12th match of PSL 2022.

In all such scenarios, we predict that Islamabad United will win the 12th match of PSL 07. It is not to forget that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars on 2:30 PM PST Saturday 5 February 2022 at UrduPoint. So no worries if you are away from TV; you will never miss any update of the whole PSL season 07 here.