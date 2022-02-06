PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United - See PSL 7 Live Score, History of head-head, past performance, and Who Will Win the match.

Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 14 on Sunday, 6 February 2022, is between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United, the fifth match of both teams in PSL 7 and the last one in Karachi. Kings have not won any match yet, and United has won 2 matches so far. The Karachi Kings lifted the PSL trophy in Seasons 5, and United was the champions in Seasons 1 and 3. The match begins at 7:30 PM PST at National Stadium Karachi. If you can't make it to National Stadium due to only 25% crowd allowed and want to enjoy PSL 07 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint.

Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Head To Head Past Records in PSL

Before the PSL 07 Match 14 starts, let's see how Karachi Kings and Islamabad United performed in the past seasons against each other. Karachi Kings and Islamabad United played 16 matches in the past PSL seasons, Karachi Kings won 6 matches, and Islamabad United won 10 matches.

As per this parameter, we can say that United is a favorite team in the 14th match of the PSL 2022 against the Kings.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Karachi Kings Past Records in PSL

Since PSL Season 01, Karachi Kings has played 65 PSL matches and won 29 out of these 65 matches with a win percentage of 44.61. They presented a good show in each PSL season, and we hope they will do better this time too.

Moreover, the Kings played their first game in PSL 7 against Sultans and lost it. Their second game of this season was against Quetta Gladiators, and they also lost it. Kings played their third game of PSL 2022 against Qalandars, and Qalandars beat them in the last over.

4th game of Karachi Kings in PSL was against Zalmis, and they also lost it when Zalmi won the match when the Kings were unable to chase the target.

We hope Kings will start winning matches in PSL 7 today.

Islamabad United Past Records in PSL

Since PSL Season 01, Islamabad United played 65 PSL matches and won 36 out of these 65 matches with a win percentage of 56.15. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and we are hopeful they will present a good show this time too.

Furthermore, United played their first game in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi and won it after beating Peshawar by nine wickets with 25 balls left. The second game of Islamabad United was against Multan Sultans, and United lost the match after an exciting game with United all-out in the last over.

United played their third game of PSL 7 against Gladiators. They put the highest PSL 7 total of 229 on the scoreboard that Gladiators failed to chase. 4th game of Islamabad was against Lahore Qalandars yesterday, and they lost it by not chasing the target.

PSL 7 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 Karachi Kings and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 07 Match 14.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2022 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain) (Platinum) (Batsman)

Chris Jordan (Platinum) (Bowler)

Imad Wasim (Platinum) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Amir (Diamond) (Bowler)

Lewis Gregory (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Nabi (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Joe Clarke (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Aamir Yamin (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Sharjeel Khan (Gold) (Batsman)

Mohammad Ilyas (Silver) (Bowler)

Mohammad Imran (Silver) (Bowler)

Rohail Nazir (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Tom Abell (Silver) (Batsman)

Umaid Asif (Silver) (Bowler)

Ian Cockbain (Silver) (Batsman)

Faisal Akram (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Qasim Akram (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Taha (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Romario Shepherd (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Talha Ahsan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Sahibzada Farhan (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Jordan Thompson (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Tom Lammonby (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

The playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2022 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Asif Ali (Platinum) (Batsman)

Colin Munro (Platinum) (Batsman)

Hasan Ali (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shadab Khan (Diamond) (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Faheem Ashraf (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Marchant De Lange (Diamond) (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Gold) (Batsman)

Azam Khan (Gold) (Wicketkeeperer)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr. (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Danish Aziz (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Akhlaq (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Paul Stirling (Silver) (Batsman)

Reece Topley (Silver) (Bowler)

Zafar Gohar (Silver) (Bowler)

Mubasir Khan (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Zameer (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Huraira (Emerging) (Batsman)

Rehmanullah Gurbaz (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Ather Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Musa Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Zahir Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Who Will Win PSL 2022 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Match?

As per performance in PSL 7, the head-to-head history of both teams, and the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons, United is the favorite to win the 14th match of PSL 2022.

Winning this match is important for the Kings to have some chances to qualify for playoffs. However, in all such scenarios, we predict that Islamabad United will win the 14th match of PSL 07. It is not to forget that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

