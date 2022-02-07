PSL 2022 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2022 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars - See PSL 7 Live Score, History of head-head, past performance, and Who Will Win the match.

Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 15 on Monday, 7 February 2022, is between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars, the fifth match of both teams in PSL 7 and the last one in Karachi. Qalandars have won 3 matches yet, and Gladiators has won 1 match so far. The Quetta Gladiators lifted the PSL trophy in Seasons 4, and Lahore has never been PSL Champion. The match begins at 7:30 PM PST at National Stadium Karachi.

For those who have no access to the TV or any other LIVE stream to enjoy PSL 2022 Match 15, you can see the Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE Score.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Head To Head Past Records in PSL

Before the PSL 07 Match 15 starts, let's see how Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars performed in the past seasons against each other. Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars played 12 matches in the past PSL seasons; Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars won 6 matches each.

As per this parameter, we can say that Gladiators and Qalandars are equally favorite to win the 15th match of the PSL 2022.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Quetta Gladiators Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Quetta Gladiators played 63 PSL matches and won 32 out of these 63 matches with a win percentage of 52.38. They did not perform well in the past two seasons and this season so far, but we hope they show some good cricket in this tournament afterward.

Furthermore, Gladiators played their first game in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi and lost it as Zalmis achieved the target in the last over. In their second match against Karachi Kings, they played a fantastic game and won with eight wickets and 25 balls left.

The third game of Quetta was against Multan Sultans, and Gladiators lost the match after an exciting game with Gladiators all-out in the last over. 4th match of Gladiators was against Islamabad United; they also lost with Gladiators all out again in the last over.

Lahore Qalandars Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Lahore Qalandars played 54 PSL matches and won 21 out of these 54 matches with a win percentage of 39.60. They did not perform great in any previous PSL season except PSL 5. They are performing great in this tournament, and we hope they will keep this pace.

Moreover, the Qalandars played their first game in PSL 7 against Sultans and set a high target of 207, but Sultans chased it in the last over. Qalandars played their second game against the Kings and won by six wickets and four balls left.

The third game of Lahore was against Zalmis, and Qalandars won it by 29 runs when Zalmis failed to chase the target of 200 runs. 4th match of Qalandars was much more exciting than the previous ones when they unbelievably beat United by 8 runs.

They are performing good cricket this time. Hopefully, luck will be on its side, and it will successfully end up the PSL 7 Karachi edition, winning today's match.

PSL 7 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 07 Match 15.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2022 Match 15 will be among the following players.

James Vince (Platinum) (Batsman)

Jason Roy (Platinum) (Batsman)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain) (Platinum) (Wicketkeeper)

Shimron Hetmyer (Platinum) (Batsman)

Will Smeed (Platinum) (Batsman)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

James Faulkner (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Nawaz (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Shahid Afridi (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Hasnain (Gold) (Bowler)

Naseem Shah (Gold) (Bowler)

Ben Duckett (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Khurram Shehzad (Silver) (Bowler)

Naveen-Ul-Haq (Silver) (Bowler)

Sohail Tanvir (Silver) (Bowler)

Umar Akmal (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Luke Wood (Silver) (Bowler)

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Emerging) (Batsman)

Ashar Qureshi (Emerging) (Bowler)

Ahsan Ali (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Noor Ahmed (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Ali Imran (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Dan Lawrence (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Ghulam Mudassar (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

The playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2022 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman (Platinum) (Batsman)

Rashid Khan (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain) (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haris Rauf (Diamond) (Bowler)

David Wiese (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Hafeez (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Abdullah Shafique (Gold) (Batsman)

Harry Brook (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Phil Salt (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Ben Dunk (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Matty Potts (Gold) (Bowler)

Ahmed Daniyal (Silver) (Bowler)

Dean Foxcroft (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Sohail Akhtar (Silver) (Batsman)

Kamran Ghulam (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Ashraf (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Maaz Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Zaman Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Samit Patel (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Imran (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Akif Javed (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Who Will Win PSL 2022 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Match?

As per PSL 7 performance, Qalandars are favorites in the 15th PSL 7 match. The head-to-head history of both teams tells another story that both teams are competent. However, the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons makes Gladiators favorite to win the 15th match of PSL 2022.

Winning this match is essential for the Gladiators to have some chances to qualify for playoffs. However, in all such scenarios, we predict that Lahore Qalandars will win the 15th match of PSL 07. It is not to forget that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars on 7:30 PM PST Monday 7 February 2022.