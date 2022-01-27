PSL 2022: Muhammad Amir is unlikely to play opening match today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The reports suggest that the fast bowler is suffering from side strain and decision about his participation will be made before toss of both teams Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.

KARACHI:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2022) Fast bowler Muhammad Amir who is suffering from side strain is unlikely to play opening match of the seventh edition of HBL Pakistan Super League on Thursday (today).

Muhammad Amir is playing for Karachi Kings.

The reports said that decision about participation of Muhammad Amir would be taken before the toss between both Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.

The first match of the seventh edition of PSL will be played between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans today at 8:00 pm at national stadium of Karachi.

According to the reports, Jordan Thomson and Imad Wasim would not be available as they were still undergoing their quarantine period.