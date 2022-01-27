UrduPoint.com

PSL 2022: Muhammad Amir Is Unlikely To Play Opening Match Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2022 | 04:15 PM

PSL 2022: Muhammad Amir is unlikely to play opening match today

The reports suggest that the fast bowler is suffering from side strain and decision about his participation will be made before toss of both teams Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.

KARACHI:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2022) Fast bowler Muhammad Amir who is suffering from side strain is unlikely to play opening match of the seventh edition of HBL Pakistan Super League on Thursday (today).

Muhammad Amir is playing for Karachi Kings.

The reports said that decision about participation of Muhammad Amir would be taken before the toss between both Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.

The first match of the seventh edition of PSL will be played between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans today at 8:00 pm at national stadium of Karachi.

According to the reports, Jordan Thomson and Imad Wasim would not be available as they were still undergoing their quarantine period.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Super League Imad Wasim Karachi Kings From Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid-19

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid-19

16 minutes ago
 Cable networks of all major cities to be converted ..

Cable networks of all major cities to be converted into digital, says Fawad Ch

28 minutes ago
 FBR Regional Office holds information session on P ..

FBR Regional Office holds information session on POS for traders

2 minutes ago
 Spain unemployment falls to below pre-pandemic rat ..

Spain unemployment falls to below pre-pandemic rate

2 minutes ago
 District admin imposes smart lockdown in 7 localit ..

District admin imposes smart lockdown in 7 localities

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Skeptical US, Russia Can Repeat 1992 Decla ..

Kremlin Skeptical US, Russia Can Repeat 1992 Declaration on End of Cold War

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>