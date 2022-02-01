UrduPoint.com

PSL 2022: Muhammad Amir Likely To Join Back Karachi Kings

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:33 PM

PSL 2022: Muhammad Amir likely to join back Karachi Kings

The pacer has been spotted doing practice with full force at the High-Performance Centre Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2022) Karachi Kings pacer Muhammad Amir has joined the practice session after recovering from injury.

Muhammad Amir who missed first few matches now will show his muscles in the remaining matches and it is expected that he will support the team which lost all three matches under the leadership Babar Azam.

Amir was spotted doing practice at the practice session with full rhythm at the High-Performance Centre Karachi on Tuesday (today).

The experts believe that his absence has cost huge to Karachi Kings but now it is expected that he will join the squad.

The Kings will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi for its fourth match of the ongoing season.

Previously, he was undergoing treatment for the strain.

