PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez Lauds Efforts Of Staff For Repairing Pitches

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 03, 2022 | 06:31 PM

PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff for repairing pitches

The Lahore Qalandars’ all-rounder says that this PSL 7 season is providing the best entertainment to all fans of cricket worldwide.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2022) Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Muhammad Hafeeez on Thursday put hard efforts for making excellent pitches in Karachi for the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League.

Taking to Twitter, Muhammad Hafeez said, “This PSL 7 season providing best entertainment to all fans of cricket worldwide.

Many factors working rightly to produce best of season 7,”.

He also wrote, “I want to appreciate the efforts of pitch curator staff to produce the best pitches for every game in Karachi. Big claps for their contribution,”.

The pitches needed proper care during the ongoing mega event which is now the focus of the cricket fans across the country.

