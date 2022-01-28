PSL 2022: Muhammad Rizwan surpasses Babar Azam in opening match  

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2022) Multan Sultan skipper Muhammad Rizwan showed an excellent performance while playing against Karachi Kings led by Babar Azam in the opening match of the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League at National Stadium on Thursday night.

Rizwan remained unbeaten as he scored 52 off 47 balls

Babar Azam who ranked as the top T20I batman in the ICC rankings could not show expected performance in the first match. He scored 23 off 29 balls.

The bowling side of Karachi Kings was also very thrilling that sent Shan Masood (26), Sohaib Maqsood (30), and Rilee Rossouw (2) back to the pavilion.

However, Rizwan stood there and pushed his team up by showing amazing performance. He made runs with the help of 4s and one 6.

As Babar Azam was dismissed there was a trail of wickets behind him, and thus Karachi Kings could set the target of 124 runs for Multan Sultans.

The motivated Sultans who are defending their title easily chased the target in 18.2 overs at a loss of three wickets.