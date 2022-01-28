UrduPoint.com

PSL 2022: Muhammad Rizwan Surpasses Babar Azam In Opening Match  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 28, 2022 | 11:41 AM

PSL 2022: Muhammad Rizwan surpasses Babar Azam in opening match  

Rizwan scored an unbeaten 52 off 47 balls as compared to Babar Azam who returned to pavilion by scoring 23 off 29 balls.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2022) Multan Sultan skipper Muhammad Rizwan showed an excellent performance while playing against Karachi Kings led by Babar Azam in the opening match of the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League at National Stadium on Thursday night.

Rizwan remained unbeaten as he scored 52 off 47 balls

Babar Azam who ranked as the top T20I batman in the ICC rankings could not show expected performance in the first match. He scored 23 off 29 balls.

The bowling side of Karachi Kings was also very thrilling that sent Shan Masood (26), Sohaib Maqsood (30), and Rilee Rossouw (2) back to the pavilion.

However, Rizwan stood there and pushed his team up by showing amazing performance. He made runs with the help of 4s and one 6.

As Babar Azam was dismissed there was a trail of wickets behind him, and thus Karachi Kings could set the target of 124 runs for Multan Sultans.

The motivated Sultans who are defending their title easily chased the target in 18.2 overs at a loss of three wickets.

Related Topics

Multan ICC Pakistan Super League Batman Shan Masood Sohaib Maqsood Babar Azam Karachi Kings Top Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Receives Djibouti’s Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Djibouti’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

6 minutes ago
 Terrorists martyr 10 soldiers in Balochistan's Kec ..

Terrorists martyr 10 soldiers in Balochistan's Kech district

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th January 2022

2 hours ago
 COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

11 hours ago
 MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police ag ..

MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police against MQM workers: Aminul Haqu ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>