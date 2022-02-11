UrduPoint.com

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans Snatches First Position To Qualify For Play-offs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2022 | 12:44 PM

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans snatches first position to qualify for play-offs

The team led by Muhammad Rizwan has defeated all the opponent teams during the ongoing seventh edition of PSL 2022

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2022) Multan Sultans, the defending champions, have stood first to qualify for the play-offs in the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Multan Sultans led by Muhammad Rizwan have defeated all other teams including Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings and Islamabad United.

They successfully defended as they secured 12 points easily and stood at first among other teams in the ongoing tournament. They became the first team to qualify for the play-offs with a net run rate of 1.14 on the board.

The play-offs will start on February 24 in Lahore.

Surprisingly, Multan Sultans showed excellent performance even after losing toss and being offered to bat first in the last matches. The strong batting side, with excellent bowlers, has made them distinctive. The Sultans’ bowlers give tough time to the players of the team they play with.

