PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns with Lahore Qalandars

The clash will start at 7: 30 pm at National Stadium in Karachi where both sides will take on each other in much.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2022) Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns today at National Stadium in Karachi.

The clash is being considered as the toughest in the ongoing seventh edition of mega event of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The match will start at 7: 30 pm.

Both teams have won match each after playing two games each and now both the teams are excited to take on each other.

Lahore Qalandars have the best bowlers as Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan of Mirpur, Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and David Wiese are the part of it. Rashid Khan previously remained economical as he took 1 off 24 in one match and 1 off 28 runs in the other but now he is likely to give tough time to Zalmi’s batting line-up in today’s show.

Aleem Dar and Faisal Afridi will supervise the match while Ahsan Raza will be the third umpire, Imtiaz Iqbal the fourth umpire and Roshan Mahanama the match referee.

Peshawar Zalmi is likely to get a boost in their batting as Hazratullah Zazai who is known for his hard-hits is back to practice after recovering from Covid-19.

But it is not confirmed yet whether he will be picked or not but if he is picked up he will turn out to be dangerous hitter.

Zalmi started season in an impressive way when they whacked Quetta Gladiators by five wickets in their opener while Zalmi chased the 191-run target after losing five wickets with Shoaib Malik scoring an unbeaten 48.

Hussain Talat, the all-rounder, made 52 runs and Yasir Khan also showed aggression by making 30 off just 12 balls during the match. Tom-Kohler Cadmore also added 22. Earlier, Sameen Gul (2-41) and leggie Usman Qadir (2-20) bowled well to restrict Gladiators to 190-4. Sohail Khan remained expensive in that game.

Islamabad United, however, downed Zalmi in the second show as they easily chased the target and defeated Zalmi by just losing one wicket.

Zalmi needed improvement in their bowling side despite that it has Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz and Hussain Talat.