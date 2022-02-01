PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators Captain says they need to improve fielding

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sarfraz Ahmed says that Iftikhar Ahmed’s wicket was very important for them in match against Multan Sultans.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2022) Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that his team needed to improve its fielding side.

Sarfraz Ahmed said that the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed was very crucial for their match against the Multan Sultans just a day before.

He expressed these worlds in a post-match ceremony.

The Gladiators’s captain said that if they had wickets in hand at the end they would have won the match.

Multan Sultans had defeated Quetta Gladiators by six runs after a tough competition in ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League.

Sarfraz said, " the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed was very important as it was the turning point for the match,".

He said that the results would have been different if he had played the last over of the match.

Sarfraz also expressed satisfaction with the bowling side but emphasized that their fielding side was poor and they needed to improve it.

Muhammad Rizwan, the captain of Multan Sultans, made an interesting comment about national stadium in Karachi. He said that if a team lost toss they would lose the match at National cricket Stadium. However, he appreciated Khushdil Shah for showing excellent performance in bowling, batting and fielding.