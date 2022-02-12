UrduPoint.com

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United Will Lock Horns Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2022 | 02:55 PM

The match between both United and Gladiators will be played at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore at 7: 30 pm.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2022) Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will be head to head in the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) today.

The match will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium at 7:30 pm.

Quetta Gladiators led by Sarfaraz Ahmed lost their last fixture against United will try their best to win the match today.

Gladiators have met a major problem after Muhammad Nawaz was ruled out of the tournament due to some injury but Jason Roy’s return will strengthen it. Roy had made blistering century in their last match against Lahore Qalandars.

On other hand, Islamabad United is much determined for their today’s clash with Gladiators.

They are hopeful that they would gain points and would up in the ranking tables. Currently, United is at the third position with six points.

Both sides have played 14 matches so far, with Gladiators leading lead by winning seven matches and United emerged as winner in the seventh.

Possible playing XI:

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfraz Ahmed (c) (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Ali Imran, Shahid Afridi, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar/Sohail Tanvir

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood

