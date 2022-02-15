UrduPoint.com

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators Picks Up Muhammad Irfan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2022 | 03:25 PM

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators picks up Muhammad Irfan

The latest reports suggest that Muhammad Irfan has returned to Pakistan Super League (PSL).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2022) Muhammad Irfan has returned to Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Quetta Gladiators have selected him for the remaining matches of the ongoing seventh edition.

Muhammad Irfan was out of PSL 7 edition due to his bowling action which was declared illegal in a Test conducted by cricket Australia (CA).

Last year, Irfan played PSL from Peshawar Zalmi.

On the other, the reports suggested that Will Smeed will make his space into the Silver Category as Ben Duckett’s replacement. Duckett is not available at the moment owing to personal reasons. Luke Wood is also out of the tournament due to an injury. Will Jacks will replace Rahmanullah Gurbaz after he left for his international commitment in Islamabad United’s squad.

Related Topics

Cricket Islamabad Australia Pakistan Super League Silver From Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

UAE announces 930 new COVID-19 cases, 2,689 recove ..

UAE announces 930 new COVID-19 cases, 2,689 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 UAE Public Prosecution explains penalties for fals ..

UAE Public Prosecution explains penalties for falsifying electronic document

3 minutes ago
 Kareena Kapoor extends birthday wishes to her fath ..

Kareena Kapoor extends birthday wishes to her father

21 minutes ago
 Coronavirus claims 17 more lives, 704 new cases re ..

Coronavirus claims 17 more lives, 704 new cases reported in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Potohar festival concludes; hundreds of visitors p ..

Potohar festival concludes; hundreds of visitors participate

4 minutes ago
 Secretary urges for upradations educational infras ..

Secretary urges for upradations educational infrastructure in training centers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>