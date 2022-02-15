PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators picks up Muhammad Irfan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports suggest that Muhammad Irfan has returned to Pakistan Super League (PSL).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2022) Muhammad Irfan has returned to Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Quetta Gladiators have selected him for the remaining matches of the ongoing seventh edition.

Muhammad Irfan was out of PSL 7 edition due to his bowling action which was declared illegal in a Test conducted by cricket Australia (CA).

Last year, Irfan played PSL from Peshawar Zalmi.

On the other, the reports suggested that Will Smeed will make his space into the Silver Category as Ben Duckett’s replacement. Duckett is not available at the moment owing to personal reasons. Luke Wood is also out of the tournament due to an injury. Will Jacks will replace Rahmanullah Gurbaz after he left for his international commitment in Islamabad United’s squad.