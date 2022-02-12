UrduPoint.com

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators Snatch Victory From Islamabad United

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2022 | 11:30 PM

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators snatch victory from Islamabad United

Islamabad United lost a won match against Quetta Gladiators as the bowling side emerged very expensive.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2022) Quetta Gladiators won the match against Islamabad United in seventh edition of ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Islamabad United by batting first set the target of 200 runs for Quetta Gladiators. However, the poor bowling side cost much to Islamabad United which could not stop Gladiators from pursuing the target. After losing just five wickets, Gladiators did not give up and they continued to push the scores up.

In the second last overs, the situation was quite complex for Gladiators as 27 runs target was there to meet.

But Muhammad Wasim emerged as very expensive for Islamabad United as he gave 17 runs in that crucial moment.

Islamabad United was winning the match but poor bowling order at the end turned the situation totally against it.

Sarfraz Ahmed, the captain of Gladiators, calmly played and remained non-out. He absorbed the pressure and continued to make runs. It was like a ticking clock. Finally, in the last over, Hassan Ali did well bowl but he could not stop the runs, and thus, the Gladiators won the match.

It was tough match which turned to be more interesting.

There was huge rush in the ground as the Lahorites were much excited to watch the match. Strict security arrangements were made around the Gaddafi Stadium and on all roads leading to the stadium.

Related Topics

Poor Pakistan Super League Islamabad United All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Biggar stars as Wales revive Six Nations hopes aga ..

Biggar stars as Wales revive Six Nations hopes against Scotland

46 minutes ago
 Russian warship chases off US submarine near Pacif ..

Russian warship chases off US submarine near Pacific islands: Moscow

46 minutes ago
 Protests against Covid curbs, counter-demos in Zur ..

Protests against Covid curbs, counter-demos in Zurich

46 minutes ago
 'Unite and fight': Ukrainians march in face of Rus ..

'Unite and fight': Ukrainians march in face of Russia threat

46 minutes ago
 Shabbir Shah praises IIOJK people for giving tough ..

Shabbir Shah praises IIOJK people for giving tough political fight to India

46 minutes ago
 Recreation right of all segments of society : Hasa ..

Recreation right of all segments of society : Hasaan Khawar

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>