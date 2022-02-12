PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators snatch victory from Islamabad United

(@Abdulla99267510)

Islamabad United lost a won match against Quetta Gladiators as the bowling side emerged very expensive.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2022) Quetta Gladiators won the match against Islamabad United in seventh edition of ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Islamabad United by batting first set the target of 200 runs for Quetta Gladiators. However, the poor bowling side cost much to Islamabad United which could not stop Gladiators from pursuing the target. After losing just five wickets, Gladiators did not give up and they continued to push the scores up.

In the second last overs, the situation was quite complex for Gladiators as 27 runs target was there to meet.

But Muhammad Wasim emerged as very expensive for Islamabad United as he gave 17 runs in that crucial moment.

Islamabad United was winning the match but poor bowling order at the end turned the situation totally against it.

Sarfraz Ahmed, the captain of Gladiators, calmly played and remained non-out. He absorbed the pressure and continued to make runs. It was like a ticking clock. Finally, in the last over, Hassan Ali did well bowl but he could not stop the runs, and thus, the Gladiators won the match.

It was tough match which turned to be more interesting.

There was huge rush in the ground as the Lahorites were much excited to watch the match. Strict security arrangements were made around the Gaddafi Stadium and on all roads leading to the stadium.