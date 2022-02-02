UrduPoint.com

PSL 2022: Six More England Players Reach Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2022 | 06:14 PM

PSL 2022: Six more England players reach Karachi

Jason Roy, James Vince, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Phil Salt and Harry Book are the players who arrived in Karachi to play the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2022) In a major development, six more English cricketers arrived in Karachi to take part in the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday.

The English players include James Vince, Jason Roy, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Harry Brook and Phil Salt arrived today after the end of the West Indies series.

According to the media reports, James Vince tested negative for COVID-19 and he would join his squad in the practice session today at the Moin Khan academy.

They said that Jason Roy would join Gladiators squad after undergoing three-day isolation.

Chris Jordan who is part of Karachi Kings also reached and will undergo three-day isolation to join the team. The reports said that Phil Salt and Harry Brook of Lahore Qalandars will also join the team after undergoing three-day isolation.

All the said players played against West Indies during their recent series which the Windies won by 3-2.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars James Vince Karachi Kings Media

Recent Stories

Market-oriented reforms way to rapid growth: Mansh ..

Market-oriented reforms way to rapid growth: Mansha

17 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2022 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

22 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan conducts condolence refer ..

Arts Council of Pakistan conducts condolence reference in memory of renowned bro ..

25 minutes ago
 Gurdawara Dera Sahib: An epitome of Sikh architect ..

Gurdawara Dera Sahib: An epitome of Sikh architectural heritage in Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussain

54 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency’s Approval of Develop ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>