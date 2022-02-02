PSL 2022: Six more England players reach Karachi

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2022) In a major development, six more English cricketers arrived in Karachi to take part in the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday.

The English players include James Vince, Jason Roy, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Harry Brook and Phil Salt arrived today after the end of the West Indies series.

According to the media reports, James Vince tested negative for COVID-19 and he would join his squad in the practice session today at the Moin Khan academy.

They said that Jason Roy would join Gladiators squad after undergoing three-day isolation.

Chris Jordan who is part of Karachi Kings also reached and will undergo three-day isolation to join the team. The reports said that Phil Salt and Harry Brook of Lahore Qalandars will also join the team after undergoing three-day isolation.

All the said players played against West Indies during their recent series which the Windies won by 3-2.