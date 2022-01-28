PSL 2022: What is favorite team of Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari ?

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2022) Lollywood star couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal have unveiled their favorite team in the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The couple said that they were supporting Karachi Kings in this season.

During an interview, Sadaf Kanwal said that she did not have much interest in cricket but said that she watched matches with her husband Shahroz. However, she revealed that she is the fan of Sana Mir—the former captain of Pakistan women cricket team.

Shahroz said that Babar Azam was his favorite cricketer. He also said that ‘Aage Dekh’ that was sung by Atif Aslam and Aima Baig was also his favorite anthem. Talking about their married life, the couple said that they were happy but they often made criticism on each other with positive approach. The duo also said that they did not take social media trolling seriously.

