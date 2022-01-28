UrduPoint.com

PSL 2022: What Is Favorite Team Of Sadaf Kanwal And Shahroz Sabzwari ?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 28, 2022 | 06:01 PM

PSL 2022: What is favorite team of Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari ?

The Lollywood couple says that they are supporting Karachi Kings in the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2022) Lollywood star couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal have unveiled their favorite team in the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The couple said that they were supporting Karachi Kings in this season.

During an interview, Sadaf Kanwal said that she did not have much interest in cricket but said that she watched matches with her husband Shahroz. However, she revealed that she is the fan of Sana Mir—the former captain of Pakistan women cricket team.

Shahroz said that Babar Azam was his favorite cricketer. He also said that ‘Aage Dekh’ that was sung by Atif Aslam and Aima Baig was also his favorite anthem. Talking about their married life, the couple said that they were happy but they often made criticism on each other with positive approach. The duo also said that they did not take social media trolling seriously.

Cricket became talk of the town these days and taking interest in the ongoing PSL matches in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Social Media Pakistan Super League Married Babar Azam Atif Aslam Sadaf Kanwal Women Karachi Kings

Recent Stories

5-days training course on ‘Food Safety and Halal ..

5-days training course on ‘Food Safety and Halal Management System’ conclude ..

19 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi’s new anthem released today

Peshawar Zalmi’s new anthem released today

21 minutes ago
 Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights ..

Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights culinary experiences, trade p ..

31 minutes ago
 realme GT Master Edition – A Display that Keeps ..

Realme GT Master Edition – A Display that Keeps You Glued to Your Phone

34 minutes ago
 Predict and Win with TECNO; PSL 7 begins in full s ..

Predict and Win with TECNO; PSL 7 begins in full swing

39 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to deman ..

Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to demand increase in journalists’ s ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>