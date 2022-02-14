PSL 2022: What is schedule today?

(@Abdulla99267510)

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will lock horns today at Gaddafi Stadium at 7:30 pm

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2022) The seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is at its peak and is gradually advancing to its culmination.

According to today’s schedule, Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will lock horns today at the Gaddafi Stadium at 7:30pm.

The United is placed on the third position of the points table with six points to their name. The United have so far won three matches from the six they have played so far.

Karachi Kings are at the last position of the points table with zero points as they have lost all six games played so far.

Strict security arrangements have been made all around Gaddafi Stadium as heavy police contingents have been deployed near the stadium and on all roads leading to it.