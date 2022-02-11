UrduPoint.com

PSL 2022: What Is Today’s Schedule?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2022 | 01:02 PM

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns in today at Gaddafi Stadium.

AHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2022) Defending Champions Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns today in the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The match will start at 7:30pm.

Multan Sultans is on the top of the list among all other teams in the ongoing mega event of PSL. They successfully defended as they secured 12 points easily and stood at first among other teams in the ongoing tournament. They became the first team to qualify for the play-offs with a net run rate of 1.14 on the board.

>