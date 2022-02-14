PSL 2022: What Wasim Akram says about Shahid Afridi?

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shahid Afridi after feeling pain in his body due to an old injury had announced sudden withdrawal from the league.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2022) As Shahid Afridi announced his withdrawal from the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) the cricket enthusiasts reacted. His announcement left many disappointed. The colleagues and seniors have wished him quick recovery and prayed for his health.

Taking to Instagram, Wasim Akram recalled the time when he saw him doing practice in the net and he impressed them in 1996.

Wasim Akram wrote, “The first time I saw @SAfridiOfficial was in the nets in 1996 and he impressed us ”.

He also wrote that his bowling and batting both impressed them.

Wasim Akram wrote, “He smashed the then fastest hundred and became a big star.. had won Pakistan so many matches and is hugely popular.

I wish him the best in his life.

Wasim shared his picture with Afridi.

Sharing a picture of the two, the former cricketer recalled that Afridi smashed the then fastest hundred and became a big star.

Quetta Gladiators suffered on Sunday a huge blow after veteran all-rounder Afridi announced withdrawal from the league midway. Afridi said that an old injury was making it difficult for him and was causing him pain. He said the pain was not bearable and forced him to withdraw.