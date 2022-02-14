UrduPoint.com

PSL 2022: What Wasim Akram Says About Shahid Afridi?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2022 | 04:24 PM

PSL 2022: What Wasim Akram says about Shahid Afridi?

Shahid Afridi after feeling pain in his body due to an old injury had announced sudden withdrawal from the league.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2022) As Shahid Afridi announced his withdrawal from the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) the cricket enthusiasts reacted. His announcement left many disappointed. The colleagues and seniors have wished him quick recovery and prayed for his health.

Taking to Instagram, Wasim Akram recalled the time when he saw him doing practice in the net and he impressed them in 1996.

Wasim Akram wrote, “The first time I saw @SAfridiOfficial was in the nets in 1996 and he impressed us ”.

He also wrote that his bowling and batting both impressed them.

Wasim Akram wrote, “He smashed the then fastest hundred and became a big star.. had won Pakistan so many matches and is hugely popular.

I wish him the best in his life.

Shahid Afridi disappointed cricket enthusiasts by withdrawing from the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition, after leading the team to a remarkable victory in his last match for the Quetta Gladiators against Islamabad United, ”.

Wasim shared his picture with Afridi.

Sharing a picture of the two, the former cricketer recalled that Afridi smashed the then fastest hundred and became a big star.

Quetta Gladiators suffered on Sunday a huge blow after veteran all-rounder Afridi announced withdrawal from the league midway. Afridi said that an old injury was making it difficult for him and was causing him pain. He said the pain was not bearable and forced him to withdraw.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shahid Afridi Wasim Akram Pakistan Super League Sunday Islamabad United Afridi From Best Instagram Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

IAEA Starts 5-Day Visit to Japan to Assess Radioac ..

IAEA Starts 5-Day Visit to Japan to Assess Radioactive Water Discharge Plan - Re ..

2 minutes ago
 Portugal's COVID-19 risk for health services drops ..

Portugal's COVID-19 risk for health services drops

3 minutes ago
 Kazakh Energy Minister Says NPP Construction to So ..

Kazakh Energy Minister Says NPP Construction to Solve Anticipated Electricity Sh ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 7.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 7.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 24 criminals held, contraband seized

24 criminals held, contraband seized

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Russia's Security Response: No Need to ..

Kremlin on Russia's Security Response: No Need to Get Ahead of Ourselves

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>