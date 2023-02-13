UrduPoint.com

PSL 2023 Match 01 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Arslan Farid Published February 13, 2023 | 06:17 PM

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 begins today with the opening match between the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, and the PSL 07 runner-up team Multan Sultans. PSL 2023 Match 01 at 8 PM PST Monday, 13 February 2023, is at the Multan Cricket Stadium, followed by an exciting opening ceremony. Sultans will play their first match at their home ground, and Qalandars will try to outclass this match with their performance. Both teams have lifted the PSL trophy once and are confident of lifting it again.

Spectators of Multan can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 01, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 01 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars

Let's look at the past performance of Multan Sultans against Lahore Qalandars in the previous PSL seasons. Multan Sultans played 13 matches against Lahore Qalandars in the past PSL seasons; Multan Sultans won 7, and Lahore Qalandars won 6 matches. So we can say that Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the 1st match of PSL 2023 against Lahore Qalandars.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans has played 55 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 30 out of these 55 matches with a 54.54 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past season and performed outstandingly.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars played 72 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 30 out of these 72 matches with a win percentage of 43.75. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5 and became the PSL champions in Season 07. We hope Lahore Qalandars will maintain their winning tradition this season.

PSL 8 Match 01 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 01.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2023 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Multan Sultans 2023 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 01 will be among the following players.

  • David Miller
  • Mohammad Rizwan
  • Khushdil Shah
  • Rilee Rossouw
  • Shan Masood
  • Tim David
  • Usman Khan
  • Ihsanullah

Multan Sultans 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 01 will be among the following players.

  • Josh Little
  • Shahnawaz Dahani
  • Akeal Hosein
  • Sameen Gul
  • Usama Mir
  • Abbas Afridi
  • Adil Rashid

Multan Sultans 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 01 will be among the following players.

  • Sarwar Afridi
  • Anwar Ali
  • Arafat Minhas

Multan Sultans 2023 Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans for PSL 2023 Match 01.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2023 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 01 will be among the following players.

  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Harry Brook
  • Mirza Tahir Baig
  • Shawaiz Irfan
  • Jordan Cox

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 01 will be among the following players.

  • Rashid Khan
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Haris Rauf
  • Dilbar Hussain
  • Ahmad Daniyal
  • Zaman Khan
  • Jalat Khan

Lahore Qalandars 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 01 will be among the following players.

  • Dawid Wiese
  • Hussain Talat
  • Liam Dawson
  • Sikander Raza
  • Kamran Ghulam

Who Will Win PSL 2023 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Match?

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of both teams in the previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 01. It is the first match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL after they lifted the trophy in the past season. However, we predict that Multan Sultans will win their opening match in PSL 08 on their home ground. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 01 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2023 Match 01 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars at 8 PM PST Monday 13 February 2023 at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.

