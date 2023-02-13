PSL 2023 Match 01 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 begins today with the opening match between the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, and the PSL 07 runner-up team Multan Sultans. PSL 2023 Match 01 at 8 PM PST Monday, 13 February 2023, is at the Multan Cricket Stadium, followed by an exciting opening ceremony. Sultans will play their first match at their home ground, and Qalandars will try to outclass this match with their performance. Both teams have lifted the PSL trophy once and are confident of lifting it again.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars

Let's look at the past performance of Multan Sultans against Lahore Qalandars in the previous PSL seasons. Multan Sultans played 13 matches against Lahore Qalandars in the past PSL seasons; Multan Sultans won 7, and Lahore Qalandars won 6 matches. So we can say that Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the 1st match of PSL 2023 against Lahore Qalandars.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans has played 55 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 30 out of these 55 matches with a 54.54 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past season and performed outstandingly.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars played 72 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 30 out of these 72 matches with a win percentage of 43.75. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5 and became the PSL champions in Season 07. We hope Lahore Qalandars will maintain their winning tradition this season.

PSL 8 Match 01 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 01.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2023 Match 01 will be among the following players.

David Miller (South Africa) (Platinum)

Josh Little (Ireland) (Platinum)

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Khushdil Shah (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) (Diamond)

Shan Masood (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Akeal Hosein (West Indies) (Gold)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan) (Gold)

Tim David (Australia) (Gold)

Anwar Ali (Pakistan) (Silver)

Sameen Gul (Pakistan) (Silver)

Sarwar Afridi (Pakistan) (Silver)

Usama Mir (Pakistan) (Silver)

Usman Khan (Pakistan) (Silver)

Abbas Afridi (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Ihsanullah (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Adil Rashid (England) (Supplementary)

Arafat Minhas (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Multan Sultans 2023 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 01 will be among the following players.

David Miller

Mohammad Rizwan

Khushdil Shah

Rilee Rossouw

Shan Masood

Tim David

Usman Khan

Ihsanullah

Multan Sultans 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Josh Little

Shahnawaz Dahani

Akeal Hosein

Sameen Gul

Usama Mir

Abbas Afridi

Adil Rashid

Multan Sultans 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Sarwar Afridi

Anwar Ali

Arafat Minhas

Multan Sultans 2023 Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans for PSL 2023 Match 01.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2023 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) (Platinum)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Dawid Wiese (Namibia) (Diamond)

Hussain Talat (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan) (Gold)

Liam Dawson (England) (Gold)

Sikander Raza (Zimbabwe) (Gold)

Ahmad Daniyal (Pakistan) (Silver)

Dilbar Hussain (Pakistan) (Silver)

Harry Brook (England) (Silver)

Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan) (Silver)

Mirza Tahir Baig (Pakistan) (Silver)

Shawaiz Irfan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Zaman Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Jalat Khan (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Jordan Cox (England) (Supplementary)

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman

Abdullah Shafique

Harry Brook

Mirza Tahir Baig

Shawaiz Irfan

Jordan Cox

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Rashid Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

Dilbar Hussain

Ahmad Daniyal

Zaman Khan

Jalat Khan

Lahore Qalandars 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Dawid Wiese

Hussain Talat

Liam Dawson

Sikander Raza

Kamran Ghulam

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of both teams in the previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 01. It is the first match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL after they lifted the trophy in the past season. However, we predict that Multan Sultans will win their opening match in PSL 08 on their home ground. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 01 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score

