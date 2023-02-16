PSL 2023 Match 04 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is here with an exciting match between Islamabad United and the home team Karachi Kings. PSL 2023 Match 04 at 7 PM PST Thursday, 16 February 2023, is at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi. Kings will play their second match at their home ground this season after losing their opening game, and it's Islamabad United's first game. Islamabad is the twice champion of PSL, and Karachi has also lifted the PSL trophy once. Both teams are confident about lifting it again.

Spectators of Karachi can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 04, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 04 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United

Let's look at the past performance of Karachi Kings against Islamabad United in the previous PSL seasons. Karachi Kings played 18 matches against Islamabad United in the past PSL seasons; Karachi Kings won 6, and Islamabad United won 12 matches. So we can say that Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the 4th match of PSL 2023 against Karachi Kings.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings has played 75 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the previous season and won only 29 out of these 75 matches with a 53.89 win percentage. They stood last in the previous tournament, but we hope they will play good cricket this time.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 77 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 41 out of these 77 matches, with a win percentage of 54.37. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions twice. We hope Islamabad United will maintain its performing tradition this season.

Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 08

It's the first match of Islamabad United in this tournament, and the Kings had a very exciting game the day before yesterday at the same ground. However, Karachi Kings lost their first game against Peshawar Zalmi when Zalmi restricted them to 197 runs at the end of 20 overs, chasing the target of 200 runs.

PSL 8 Match 04 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Karachi Kings and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 04.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2023 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2023 Match 04 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 04 Karachi Kings Vs.

Islamabad United Coaching Staff

Johan Botha is the head coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2023, Michael Smith is the Assistant Coach, Ravi Bopara is the batting coach, Dougie Brown is the bowling coach, and Ibrahim Qureshi is the fitness trainer. In contrast, Azhar Mahmood is the head coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2023, Saeed Ajmal is the assistant and spin bowling coach, Ashley Wright is the batting coach, James Franklin is the bowling coach, and Jason Pilgram is the physio.

PSL 8 Match 04 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Captains

Imad Wasim is the captain of the Karachi Kings for PSL 2023, and Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United.

PSL 8 Match 04 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Batters

The following is the list of batters for Karachi Kings and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 04.

Karachi Kings 2023 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Haider Ali Irfan Khan Niazi James Vince Sharjeel Khan Tayyab Tahir Matthew Wade Mohammad Akhlaq Adam Rossington

Islamabad United 2023 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Alex Hales

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Asif Ali

Azam Khan

Colin Munro

Sohaib Maqsood

Hassan Nawaz

Rassie van der Dussen

PSL 8 Match 04 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Bowlers

The following is the list of Karachi Kings and Islamabad United bowlers for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 04.

Karachi Kings 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Imran Tahir Andrew Tye Mohammad Amir Mir Hamza Faisal Akram Mohammad Umar Tabraiz Shamsi Muhammad Musa Khan

Islamabad United 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Fazal Haq Farooqi

Wasim Jr

Hasan Ali

Rumman Raees

Abrar Ahmed

Zafar Gohar

Zeeshan Zamir

Gus Atkinson

Tom Curran

Tymal Mills

PSL 8 Match 04 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Karachi Kings and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 04.

Karachi Kings 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Imad Wasim James Fuller Shoaib Malik Aamer Yamin Qasim Akram Ben Cutting

Islamabad United 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan

Faheem Ashraf

Paul Stirling

Moeen Ali

Mubasir Khan

PSL 8 Match 04 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Wicketkeeper

Matthew Wade or Mohammad Akhlaq will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2023 Match 04, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz or Azam Khan will be the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of both teams in the previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 04. It is the first match of Islamabad United in PSL 08, and Karachi Kings have lost their previous game on the same ground. However, we predict Islamabad United will win their opening match in PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 04 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2023 Match 04 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United at 7 PM PST Thursday, 16 February 2023 at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.