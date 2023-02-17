PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is here, and we will witness an exciting match between Peshawar Zalmi and the home team Multan Sultans today. PSL 2023 Match 05 at 6 PM PST Friday, 17 February 2023, is at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Zalmi will play their 1st match in Multan today, and Sultans will try to outclass this match with their performance.

Spectators of Multan can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 05, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Let's look at the past performance of Multan Sultans against Peshawar Zalmi in the previous PSL seasons. Multan Sultans played 11 matches against Peshawar Zalmi in the past PSL seasons; Multan Sultans won 8, and Peshawar Zalmi won 3 matches. So we can say that Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the 5th match of PSL 2023 against Peshawar Zalmi.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans has played 55 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 30 out of these 55 matches with a 54.54 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past season and performed outstandingly.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 81 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 43 out of these 81 matches, with a win percentage of 54.37. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions in Season 02. We hope Peshawar Zalmi will maintain its performing tradition this season.

Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Season 08.

Multan Sultans

The Sultans had a very exciting opening game against Lahore Qalandars, the defending champions. Sultans lost their first game against when Qalandars restricted them to 174 runs at the end of 20 overs, chasing the target of 176 runs. Their second game was against Quetta Gladiators, and Multan won the match by 9 wickets with 39 balls left, chasing 111 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi

Zalmi played their opening match against Karachi Kings and won by 2 runs when they restricted Karachi Kings to 197 runs in a chase of 199 runs.

PSL 8 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 05.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 8 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs.

Peshawar Zalmi Coaching Staff

Andy Flower is the head coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2023, Abdul Rehman is the Assistant Coach, Mushtaq Ahmed is the spin bowling coach, Ottis Gibson is the fast bowling coach, Richard Halsall is the fielding and strength & coordination coach, and Cliff Deacon is the team physio. In contrast, Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023, Kamran Akmal is the batting mentor, Muhammad Akram is the bowling coach, James Foster is the fielding coach, and Dr. Zafar Iqbal is the medical advisor and physio.

PSL 8 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Captains

Mohammad Rizwan is the captain of the Multan Sultans for PSL 2023, and Babar Azam is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi.

PSL 8 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Batters

The following is the list of batters for Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 05.

Multan Sultans 2023 Batters

Multan Sultans 2023 Batters

David Miller

Mohammad Rizwan

Rilee Rossouw

Shan Masood

Tim David

Usman Khan

Haris Sohail

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Batters

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Batters

Babar Azam

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Sherfane Rutherford

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Saim Ayub

Haseebullah Khan

Rovman Powell

PSL 8 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 05.

Multan Sultans 2023 Bowlers

Multan Sultans 2023 Bowlers

Josh Little

Akeal Hosein

Sarwar Afridi

Sameen Gul

Anwar Ali

Usama Mir

Abbas Afridi

Adil Rashid

Arafat Minhas

Ihsanullah

Izharulhaq Naveed

Mohammad Ilyas

Wayne Parnell

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Bowlers

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Bowlers

Wahab Riaz

Mujeeb Ur Rehman

Arshad Iqbal

Usman Qadir

Sufyan Muqeem

Khurram Shahzad

Richard Gleeson

Peter Hatzoglou

PSL 8 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 05.

Multan Sultans 2023 All-Rounders

Multan Sultans 2023 All-Rounders

Amad Butt

Carlos Brathwaite

Khushdil Shah

Kieron Pollard

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 All-Rounders

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 All-Rounders

Danish Aziz

Aamer Jamal

Jimmy Neesham

Shakib Al Hasan

Salman Irshad

PSL 8 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Rizwan will be the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans for PSL 2023 Match 05, and Haseebullah Khan or Mohammad Haris will be the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of both teams in the previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 05. It is the first match of Peshawar Zalmi in Multan, and Multan played their previous games here exceptionally. However, we predict Multan Sultans will win their 3rd match in PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi at 6 PM PST Friday, 17 February 2023, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.