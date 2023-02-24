PSL 2023 Match 13 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is here, and we will witness an exciting match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators today. PSL 2023 Match 13 at 7 PM PST Friday, 23 February 2023, is at the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi. Islamabad United has won the PSL trophy twice, and Quetta Gladiators lifted it once.

Spectators of Karachi can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 13 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 13 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United

Let's look at the past performance of Quetta Gladiators against Islamabad United in the previous PSL seasons. Quetta Gladiators played 15 matches against Islamabad United in the past PSL seasons; Quetta won 8, and Isamanad won 7 matches. So we can say that Quetta is the favorite team to win the 13th match of PSL 2023.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators has played 72 PSL matches from the PSL season 1 till the previous season and won 36 out of these 72 matches with a 50.71 win percentage. They end up at the league stages for the past three seasons, but we hope they will perform well in this tournament.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 77 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 41 out of these 77 matches, with a win percentage of 53.89. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions twice. We hope Islamabad United will maintain its performing tradition this season.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in PSL Season 08.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators faced Multan Sultans in their opening match of PSL 08. Sultans defeated them by 9 wickets with 39 balls left, chasing 111 runs. Quetta faced Karachi Kings in the second match and defeated Karachi by 6 runs as Karachi Kings failed to chase the target of 169 runs.

The third match of Quetta Gladiators was against Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar Zalmi has beaten Quetta by 4 wickets with 9 balls left, chasing the target of 155 runs. Quetta faced Lahore Qalandars in their 4th match in PSL 08. Lahore won the match by 63 runs by restricting Quetta to 135 runs in 20 overs in the chase of 199 runs.

Islamabad United

Islamabad United faced Karachi Kings in their opening PSL 08 match. They defeated Karachi by 4 wickets with 10 balls left, chasing 174 runs. The second match of Islamabad United was against Multan Sultans. Sultans won the match by 52 runs as Islamabad United could not chase the target and got all out at 138 runs in the 18th over.

Islamabad United played their third PSL 08 match yesterday against Peshawar Zalmi. Islamabad won the match by 6 wickets with 31 balls left, chasing 157 runs.

PSL 8 Match 13 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 13.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2023 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2023 Match 13 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 13 Quetta Gladiators Vs.

Islamabad United Coaching Staff

Moin Khan is the head coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2023, Umar Gul is the bowling coach, and Viv Richards is the team mentor. In contrast, Azhar Mahmood is the head coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2023, Saeed Ajmal is the assistant and spin bowling coach, Ashley Wright is the batting coach, James Franklin is the bowling coach, and Jason Pilgram is the physio.

PSL 8 Match 13 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Captains

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the captain of the Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2023, and Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United.

PSL 8 Match 13 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Batters

The following is the list of batters for Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 13.

Quetta Gladiators 2023 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Jason Roy

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Umar Akmal

Will Smeed

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai

Martin Guptill

Omair Bin Yousuf

Ahsan Ali

Saud Shakeel

Mohammad Nawaz

Islamabad United 2023 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Alex Hales

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Asif Ali

Azam Khan

Colin Munro

Sohaib Maqsood

Hassan Nawaz

Rassie van der Dussen

PSL 8 Match 13 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 13.

Quetta Gladiators 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Naseem Shah

Mohammad Hasnain

Naveen-ul-Haq

Qais Ahmed

Odean Smith

Aimal Khan

Mohammad Zahid

Nuwan Thushara

Islamabad United 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Fazal Haq Farooqi

Wasim Jr

Hasan Ali

Rumman Raees

Abrar Ahmed

Zafar Gohar

Zeeshan Zamir

Gus Atkinson

Tom Curran

Tymal Mills

PSL 8 Match 13 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 13.

Quetta Gladiators 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Umaid Asif

Iftikhar Ahmed

Dwaine Pretorius

Mohammad Hafeez

Will Jacks

Islamabad United 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan

Faheem Ashraf

Paul Stirling

Moeen Ali

Mubasir Khan

PSL 8 Match 13 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2023 Match 13, and Azam Khan is the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United.

According to both teams' head-to-head history, Quetta Gladiators is the favorite, and past performance in the previous PSL seasons favors Islamabad United to win the PSL 08 Match 13. Islamabad United has won two, and Quetta Gladiators has won one match in this tournament. Therefore, we predict Islamabad United will win their 4th match in HBL PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 13 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2023 Match 13 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United at 7 PM PST Friday, 24 February 2023, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.