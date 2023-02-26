PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 came to Lahore today, and we will witness an exciting match between Peshawar Zalmi and the home team Lahore Qalandars. PSL 2023 Match 15 at 7 PM PST Sunday, 26 February 2023, is at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Both teams will play their first match in Lahore today and try to win it to get a better position at the points table. Also, both teams have won the PSL trophy once.

Spectators of Lahore can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 15 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Let's look at the past performance of Lahore Qalandars against Peshawar Zalmi in the previous PSL seasons. Lahore Qalandars played 15 matches against Peshawar Zalmi in the past PSL seasons; Lahore Qalandars won 6, and Peshawar Zalmi won 9 matches. So we can say that Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the 15th match of PSL 2023 against Lahore Qalandars.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars played 72 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 30 out of these 72 matches with a win percentage of 43.75. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5 and became the PSL champions in Season 07. We hope Lahore Qalandars will maintain their winning tradition this season.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 81 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 43 out of these 81 matches, with a win percentage of 54.37. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions in Season 02. We hope Peshawar Zalmi will maintain its performing tradition this season.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Season 08.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 08

Lahore Qalandars won their opening match against Multan Sultans by one run when Sultans failed to chase the target of 176 runs. The second match of Lahore Qalandars was against Karachi Kings. Karachi won the match by 67 runs when Lahore failed to chase the target of 186 runs and got all out in the 18th over.

The third match of Lahore Qalandars was against Quetta Gladiators. Lahore won the match by 63 runs by restricting Quetta to 135 runs in 20 overs in the chase of 199 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 08

Zalmi played their opening match against Karachi Kings and won by 2 runs when they restricted Karachi Kings to 197 runs in a chase of 199 runs. Peshawar Zalmi faced Multan Sultans in their second match, and Sultans won the match by 56 runs when Zalmi got all out at 154 runs in the 19th over.

The third match of Peshawar Zalmi was against Quetta Gladiators. Peshawar won the match by 4 wickets with 9 balls left, chasing the target of 155 runs. Peshawar Zalmi played their fourth match in PSL 08 against Islamabad United. United won the match by 6 wickets with 31 balls left, chasing the target of 157 runs.

PSL 8 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 15.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2023 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2023 Match 15 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Peshawar Zalmi Coaching Staff

Aaqib Javed is the head coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2023, Mansoor Rana is the batting coach, Waqas Ahmed is the bowling coach, Shehzad Butt is the fielding coach, Ben Dunk is the power hitting coach, and Hiten Maisuria is the physiotherapist. In contrast, Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023, Kamran Akmal is the batting mentor, Muhammad Akram is the bowling coach, James Foster is the fielding coach, and Dr. Zafar Iqbal is the medical advisor and physio.

PSL 8 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Captains

Shaheen Afridi is the captain of the Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2023, and Babar Azam is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi.

PSL 8 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Batters

The following is the list of batters for Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 15.

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman

Abdullah Shafique

Harry Brook

Mirza Tahir Baig

Shawaiz Irfan

Jordan Cox

Shane Dadswell

Kusal Mendis

Sam Billings

Shai Hope

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Sherfane Rutherford

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Saim Ayub

Haseebullah Khan

Rovman Powell

PSL 8 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 15.

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Rashid Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

Dilbar Hussain

Ahmad Daniyal

Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Wahab Riaz

Mujeeb Ur Rehman

Arshad Iqbal

Usman Qadir

Sufyan Muqeem

Khurram Shahzad

Richard Gleeson

Peter Hatzoglou

PSL 8 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 15.

Lahore Qalandars 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Dawid Wiese

Hussain Talat

Liam Dawson

Sikander Raza

Kamran Ghulam

Jalat Khan

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Danish Aziz

Aamer Jamal

Jimmy Neesham

Shakib Al Hasan

Salman Irshad

Azmatullah Omarzai

Dasun Shanaka

PSL 8 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope is the wicketkeeper of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2023 Match 15, and Mohammad Haris is the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 15. Both teams have won two matches in this tournament so far. However, we predict Peshawar Zalmi will win their 5th match in PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi at 7 PM PST Sunday, 26 February 2023, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.