PSL 2023 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is in Lahore, and we will witness an exciting match between Islamabad United and the home team Lahore Qalandars. PSL 2023 Match 16 at 7 PM PST Monday, 27 February 2023, is at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Islamabad United will play its first match in Lahore today, and both teams will try to win it to get the top position at the points table. Also, Islamabad has won the PSL trophy twice, and Lahore is the defending champion.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United

Let's look at the past performance of Lahore Qalandars against Islamabad United in the previous PSL seasons. Lahore Qalandars played 15 matches against Islamabad United in the past PSL seasons; Lahore Qalandars won 6, and Islamabad United won 9 matches. So we can say Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the 16th match of PSL 2023 against Lahore Qalandars.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars played 72 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 30 out of these 72 matches with a win percentage of 43.75. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5 and became the PSL champions in Season 07. We hope Lahore Qalandars will maintain their winning tradition this season.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 77 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 41 out of these 77 matches, with a win percentage of 53.89. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions twice. We hope Islamabad United will maintain its performing tradition this season.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in PSL Season 08.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 08

Lahore Qalandars won their opening match against Multan Sultans by one run when Sultans failed to chase the target of 176 runs. The second match of Lahore Qalandars was against Karachi Kings. Karachi won the match by 67 runs when Lahore failed to chase the target of 186 runs and got all out in the 18th over.

The third match of Lahore Qalandars was against Quetta Gladiators. Lahore won the match by 63 runs by restricting Quetta to 135 runs in 20 overs in the chase of 199 runs. The fourth match of Lahore Qalandars was yesterday against Peshawar Zalmi. Lahore won the match by 40 runs by restricting Peshawar Zalmi to 201 runs in 20 overs in the chase of 242 runs.

Islamabad United in PSL 08

Islamabad United faced Karachi Kings in their opening PSL 08 match. They defeated Karachi by 4 wickets with 10 balls left, chasing 174 runs. The second match of Islamabad United was against Multan Sultans. Sultans won the match by 52 runs as Islamabad United could not chase the target and got all out at 138 runs in the 18th over.

Islamabad United played their third PSL 08 match against Peshawar Zalmi. Islamabad won the match by 6 wickets with 31 balls left, chasing 157 runs. The fourth match of Islamabad United was against Quetta Gladiators. Islamabad won the match by 63 runs as Quetta Gladiators were all out at 157 runs in the last over in the chase of 221 runs.

PSL 8 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 16.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2023 Match 16 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2023 Match 16 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Islamabad United Coaching Staff

Aaqib Javed is the head coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2023, Mansoor Rana is the batting coach, Waqas Ahmed is the bowling coach, Shehzad Butt is the fielding coach, Ben Dunk is the power hitting coach, Hiten Maisuria is the physiotherapist. In contrast, Azhar Mahmood is the head coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2023, Saeed Ajmal is the assistant and spin bowling coach, Ashley Wright is the batting coach, James Franklin is the bowling coach, and Jason Pilgram is the physio.

PSL 8 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Captains

Shaheen Afridi is the captain of the Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2023, and Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United.

PSL 8 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Batters

The following is the list of batters for Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 16.

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 16 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman

Abdullah Shafique

Harry Brook

Mirza Tahir Baig

Shawaiz Irfan

Jordan Cox

Shane Dadswell

Kusal Mendis

Sam Billings

Shai Hope

Islamabad United 2023 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 16 will be among the following players.

Alex Hales

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Asif Ali

Azam Khan

Colin Munro

Sohaib Maqsood

Hassan Nawaz

Rassie van der Dussen

PSL 8 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 16.

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 16 will be among the following players.

Rashid Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

Dilbar Hussain

Ahmad Daniyal

Zaman Khan

Islamabad United 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 16 will be among the following players.

Fazal Haq Farooqi

Wasim Jr

Hasan Ali

Rumman Raees

Abrar Ahmed

Zafar Gohar

Zeeshan Zamir

Gus Atkinson

Tom Curran

Tymal Mills

PSL 8 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 16.

Lahore Qalandars 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 16 will be among the following players.

Dawid Wiese

Hussain Talat

Liam Dawson

Sikander Raza

Kamran Ghulam

Jalat Khan

Islamabad United 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 16 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan

Faheem Ashraf

Paul Stirling

Moeen Ali

Mubasir Khan

PSL 8 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope is the wicketkeeper of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2023 Match 16, and Azam Khan is the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 16. Both teams have won three matches in this tournament so far. However, we predict Islamabad United will win their 5th match in PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

