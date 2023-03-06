PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is in Rawalpindi, and we will witness an exciting match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. PSL 2023 Match 23 at 2 PM PST Tuesday, 7 March 2023, is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Both teams have lifted the PSL Trophy once, and winning this match is important for both sides.

Spectators of Rawalpindi can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 23 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars

Let's look at the past performance of Peshawar Zalmi against Lahore Qalandars in the previous PSL seasons. Peshawar Zalmi played 15 matches against Lahore Qalandars in the past PSL seasons; Lahore Qalandars won 6, and Peshawar Zalmi won 9. So we can say that Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the 23rd match of PSL 2023.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 81 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 43 out of these 81 matches, with a win percentage of 54.37. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions in Season 02. We hope Peshawar Zalmi will maintain its performing tradition this season.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars played 72 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 30 out of these 72 matches with a win percentage of 43.75. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5 and became the PSL champions in Season 07. We hope Lahore Qalandars will maintain their winning tradition this season.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 08.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head To Head in PSL 08

Peshawar Zalmi faced Lahore Qalandars in their 5th PSL 08 match. It was the 4th match of Lahore Qalandars this season. Lahore won the toss and decided to bat first. Qalandars scored 241 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 3 wickets. Fakhar Zaman scored 96, and Abdullah Shafique scored 75 runs. in response to Lahore's batting, Wahab Riaz got two wickets.

Zalmi made 201 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored 55 runs, and Saim Ayub scored 55. Shaheen Afridi got 5 wickets each, and Zaman Khan got two wickets. Lahore won by 40 runs at the end of the match.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi faced Karachi Kings in their opening game and won the match by 2 runs by restricting Karachi to 197 runs in 20 overs in the chase of 199 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi faced Multan Sultans in their second match, and Sultans won the match by 56 runs when Zalmi got all out at 154 runs in the 19th over. The third match of Peshawar Zalmi was against Quetta Gladiators. Peshawar won the match by 4 wickets with 9 balls left, chasing the target of 155 runs.

The fourth game of Peshawar Zalmi was against Islamabad United. Islamabad won the match by 6 wickets with 31 balls left, chasing the target of 157 runs. Peshawar Zalmi played their fifth match against Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars won the match by 40 runs by restricting Peshawar to 201 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 9 wickets in the chase of 242 runs.

Peshawar faced Karachi Kings again in their 6th PSL 08 match. Peshawar won again by 24 runs by restricting Karachi to 173 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs in the chase of 198 runs.

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars won their opening match against Multan Sultans by one run when Sultans failed to chase the target of 176 runs.

The second match of Lahore Qalandars was against Karachi Kings. Karachi won the match by 67 runs when Lahore failed to chase the target of 186 runs and got all out in the 18th over. Lahore Qalandars faced Quetta Gladiators in their 3rd match of PSL 08. Qalandars won the match by 63 runs by restricting Gladiators to 135 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

The fourth match of Lahore Qalandars was yesterday against Peshawar Zalmi. Lahore won the match by 40 runs by restricting Peshawar Zalmi to 201 runs in 20 overs in the chase of 242 runs. Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in their 5th match of PSL 08. Lahore won the match by 110 runs when United was all out at 90 runs in the 14th over, chasing the target of 201 runs.

The 6th match of Lahore Qalandars was against Quetta Gladiators. Lahore won against Gladiators again by 17 runs by restricting Quetta to 131 runs at the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Lahore faced Multan Sultans again in their 7th PSL 08 match. Lahore won the match by 21 runs by restricting Multan to 159 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 7 wickets in the chase of 181 runs.

PSL 8 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 23.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

PSL 8 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Coaching Staff

Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023, Kamran Akmal is the batting mentor, Muhammad Akram is the bowling coach, James Foster is the fielding coach, and Dr. Zafar Iqbal is the medical advisor and physio. In contrast, Aaqib Javed is the head coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2023, Mansoor Rana is the batting coach, Waqas Ahmed is the bowling coach, Shehzad Butt is the fielding coach, Ben Dunk is the power hitting coach, Hiten Maisuria is the physiotherapist.

PSL 8 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Captains

Babar Azam is the captain of the Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2023, and Shaheen Afridi is the captain of Lahore Qalandars.

PSL 8 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Batters

The following is the list of batters for Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 23.

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Batters

Babar Azam

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Sherfane Rutherford

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Saim Ayub

Haseebullah Khan

Rovman Powell

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Batters

Fakhar Zaman

Abdullah Shafique

Harry Brook

Mirza Tahir Baig

Shawaiz Irfan

Jordan Cox

Shane Dadswell

Kusal Mendis

Sam Billings

Shai Hope

PSL 8 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Bowlers

The following is the list of Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars bowlers for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 23.

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Bowlers

Wahab Riaz

Mujeeb Ur Rehman

Arshad Iqbal

Usman Qadir

Sufyan Muqeem

Khurram Shahzad

Richard Gleeson

Peter Hatzoglou

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Bowlers

Rashid Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

Dilbar Hussain

Ahmad Daniyal

Zaman Khan

PSL 8 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 23.

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 All-Rounders

Danish Aziz

Aamer Jamal

Jimmy Neesham

Shakib Al Hasan

Salman Irshad

Azmatullah Omarzai

Dasun Shanaka

Saad Masood

Lahore Qalandars 2023 All-Rounders

Dawid Wiese

Hussain Talat

Liam Dawson

Sikander Raza

Kamran Ghulam

Jalat Khan

PSL 8 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris is the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2023 Match 23, and Shai Hope is the wicketkeeper of Lahore Qalandars.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 23. Both Lahore is performing outstandingly in this tournament. Therefore, we predict Peshawar Zalmi will win their 7th match in HBL PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars at 2 PM PST Tuesday, 6 March 2023, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.