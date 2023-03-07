PSL 2023 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is in Rawalpindi, and we will witness an exciting match between Multan Sultans and the home team Islamabad United. PSL 2023 Match 24 at 7 PM PST Tuesday, 7 March 2023, is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Both teams will play the play-off round and want to top the points table of PSL 08. Also, Islamabad has lifted the PSL trophy twice, and Multan won it once.

Spectators of Rawalpindi can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 24 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans

Let's look at the past performance of Islamabad United against the Multan Sultans in the previous PSL seasons. Islamabad United played 11 matches against Multan Sultans in the past PSL seasons; Multan Sultans won 6, and Islamabad United won 5 matches. So we can say that Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the 24th match of PSL 2023.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 77 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 41 out of these 77 matches, with a win percentage of 53.89. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions twice. We hope Islamabad United will maintain its performing tradition this season.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans has played 55 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 30 out of these 55 matches with a 54.54 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past season and performed outstandingly.

Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Islamabad United and Multan Sultans in PSL Season 08.

Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Head To Head in PSL 08

Multan Sultans faced Islamabad United in their 4th PSL 08 match, the 2nd match of Islamabad United this season. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. David Miller scored 52, and Mohammad Rizwan scored 50 runs in the first innings. Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim, Shadab Khan, and Tom Curran got one wicket each in response to Multan's batting. Multan Sultans scored 190 runs at the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs.

Islamabad scored 138 runs and got all out in the 18th over. Rassie van der Dussen scored 49, and Colin Munro scored 31 runs. In response to Islamabad's batting, Abbas Afridi got 4 wickets. Multan Sultans won by 50 runs at the end of the match.

Islamabad United

Islamabad United faced Karachi Kings in their opening PSL 08 match. They defeated Karachi by 4 wickets with 10 balls left, chasing 174 runs.

Islamabad United played their third PSL 08 match against Peshawar Zalmi. Islamabad won the match by 6 wickets with 31 balls left, chasing 157 runs. The fourth match of Islamabad United was against Quetta Gladiators. Islamabad won the match by 63 runs as Quetta Gladiators were all out at 157 runs in the last over in the chase of 221 runs.

Islamabad faced Lahore Qalandars in their 5th match in PSL 08. Lahore Qalandars won the match by 110 runs as Islamabad was all out at 90 runs in the 14th over in the chase of 201 runs. The 6th match of Islamabad United was against Karachi Kings. United won the match by 6 wickets with 4 balls left, chasing the target of 202 runs.

Islamabad faced Quetta Gladiators in their 7th match and won it by 2 wickets with 3 balls left, in the chase of 180 runs.

Multan Sultans

The Sultans had a very exciting opening game against Lahore Qalandars, the defending champions. Sultans lost their first game against when Qalandars restricted them to 174 runs at the end of 20 overs, chasing the target of 176 runs. Sultan's second game was against Quetta Gladiators, and Multan won the match by 9 wickets with 39 balls left, chasing 111 runs.

Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi in their third PSL 08 match by 56 runs. Peshawar Zalmi was all-out in the 19th over, chasing 211 runs. The fourth match of Multan Sultans was against Islamabad United. Multan won the match by 52 runs as Islamabad could not chase the target of 191 runs and got all out at 138 in the 18th over.

Multan faced Karachi Kings in their 5th PSL 08 match. Sultans won by 3 runs by restricting Karachi to 193 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in the 20 overs in the chase of 197 runs. Multan faced Karachi again in their 6th PSL 08 match. Karachi won by 66 runs this time by restricting Multan to 101 runs as Sultans got all-out in the 17th over, chasing the target of 168 runs.

Multan Sultans played against Lahore Qalandars in their 7th PSL 08 match. Lahore won the match by 21 runs by restricting Multan to 159 runs in the chase of 181 runs.

PSL 8 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Islamabad United and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 24.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2023 Match 24 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2023 Match 24 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Coaching Staff

Azhar Mahmood is the head coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2023, Saeed Ajmal is the assistant and spin bowling coach, Ashley Wright is the batting coach, James Franklin is the bowling coach, and Jason Pilgram is the physio. In contrast, Andy Flower is the head coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2023, Abdul Rehman is the Assistant Coach, Mushtaq Ahmed is the spin bowling coach, Ottis Gibson is the fast bowling coach, Richard Halsall is the fielding and strength & coordination coach, and Cliff Deacon is the team physio.

PSL 8 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Captains

Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United for PSL 2023, and Mohammad Rizwan is the captain of Multan Sultans.

PSL 8 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Batters

The following is the list of batters for Islamabad United and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 24.

Islamabad United 2023 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 24 will be among the following players.

Alex Hales

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Asif Ali

Azam Khan

Colin Munro

Sohaib Maqsood

Hassan Nawaz

Rassie van der Dussen

Multan Sultans 2023 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 24 will be among the following players.

David Miller

Mohammad Rizwan

Rilee Rossouw

Shan Masood

Tim David

Usman Khan

Haris Sohail

PSL 8 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Islamabad United and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 24.

Islamabad United 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 24 will be among the following players.

Fazal Haq Farooqi

Wasim Jr

Hasan Ali

Rumman Raees

Abrar Ahmed

Zafar Gohar

Zeeshan Zamir

Gus Atkinson

Tom Curran

Tymal Mills

Multan Sultans 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 24 will be among the following players.

Josh Little

Akeal Hosein

Sarwar Afridi

Sameen Gul

Anwar Ali

Usama Mir

Abbas Afridi

Adil Rashid

Arafat Minhas

Ihsanullah

Izharulhaq Naveed

Mohammad Ilyas

Wayne Parnell

PSL 8 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Islamabad United and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 24.

Islamabad United 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 24 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan

Faheem Ashraf

Paul Stirling

Moeen Ali

Mubasir Khan

Multan Sultans 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 24 will be among the following players.

Amad Butt

Carlos Brathwaite

Khushdil Shah

Kieron Pollard

PSL 8 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan is the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United for PSL 2023 Match 24, and Muhammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 24. Islamabad is performing outstandingly in this tournament. Therefore, we predict Islamabad United will win their 7th match in HBL PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score

PSL 08 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score