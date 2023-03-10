PSL 2023 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is in Rawalpindi, and we will witness an exciting match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi. PSL 2023 Match 27 at 7 PM PST Friday, 10 March 2023, is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Both teams have lifted the PSL Trophy once, and winning this match is important for both sides.

Spectators of Rawalpindi can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 27 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans

Let's look at the past performance of Peshawar Zalmi against the Multan Sultans in the previous PSL seasons. Peshawar Zalmi played 11 matches against Multan Sultans in the past PSL seasons; Multan Sultans won 8, and Peshawar Zalmi won 3. So we can say that Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the 27th match of PSL 2023.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 81 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 43 out of these 81 matches, with a win percentage of 54.37. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions in Season 02. We hope Peshawar Zalmi will maintain its performing tradition this season.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans has played 55 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 30 out of these 55 matches with a 54.54 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past season and performed outstandingly.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans in PSL Season 08.

Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head To Head in PSL 08

Peshawar Zalmi faced Multan Sultans in their 2nd PSL 08 match. It was the 3rd match of Multan Sultans this season. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 210 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 3 wickets. Rilee Rossouw scored 75, and Mohammad Rizwan scored 66 runs. In response to Multan's batting, Salman Irshad got two wickets.

Zalmi made 154 runs in the 19th over and got all out. Saim Ayub scored 53 runs, and Mohammad Haris scored 40. Usama Mir and Ihsanullah got three wickets each. Multan won by 56 runs at the end of the match.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi faced Karachi Kings in their opening game and won the match by 2 runs by restricting Karachi to 197 runs in 20 overs in the chase of 199 runs.

The third match of Peshawar Zalmi was against Quetta Gladiators. Peshawar won the match by 4 wickets with 9 balls left, chasing the target of 155 runs. The fourth game of Peshawar Zalmi was against Islamabad United. Islamabad won the match by 6 wickets with 31 balls left, chasing the target of 157 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi played their fifth match against Multan Sultans. Qalandars won the match by 40 runs by restricting Peshawar to 201 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 9 wickets in the chase of 242 runs. Peshawar faced Karachi Kings again in their 6th PSL 08 match. Peshawar won again by 24 runs by restricting Karachi to 173 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs in the chase of 198 runs.

The 7th match of Peshawar Zalmi was against Lahore Qalandars. Peshawar won by 35 runs as Lahore was all-out at 172 runs in the last over in the chase of 208 runs. Peshawar faced Quetta Gladiators in their 8th PSL 08 match. Quetta won it by 8 wickets with 10 balls left in the chase of 241 runs.

Multan Sultans

The Sultans had a very exciting opening game against Lahore Qalandars, the defending champions. Sultans lost their first game against when Qalandars restricted them to 174 runs at the end of 20 overs, chasing the target of 176 runs. Sultan's second game was against Quetta Gladiators, and Multan won the match by 9 wickets with 39 balls left, chasing 111 runs.

The fourth match of Multan Sultans was against Islamabad United. Multan won the match by 52 runs as Islamabad could not chase the target of 191 runs and got all out at 138 in the 18th over.

Multan faced Karachi Kings in their 5th PSL 08 match. Sultans won by 3 runs by restricting Karachi to 193 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in the 20 overs in the chase of 197 runs. Multan faced Karachi again in their 6th PSL 08 match. Karachi won by 66 runs this time by restricting Multan to 101 runs as Sultans got all-out in the 17th over, chasing the target of 168 runs.

Multan Sultans played against Lahore Qalandars in their 7th PSL 08 match. Lahore won the match by 21 runs by restricting Multan to 159 runs in the chase of 181 runs. The 8th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 08 was against Islamabad United. United won the match by 2 wickets with one ball left in the chase of 206 runs.

PSL 8 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 27.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2023 Match 27 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2023 Match 27 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Coaching Staff

Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023, Kamran Akmal is the batting mentor, Muhammad Akram is the bowling coach, James Foster is the fielding coach, and Dr. Zafar Iqbal is the medical advisor and physio. In contrast, Andy Flower is the head coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2023, Abdul Rehman is the Assistant Coach, Mushtaq Ahmed is the spin bowling coach, Ottis Gibson is the fast bowling coach, Richard Halsall is the fielding and strength & coordination coach, and Cliff Deacon is the team physio.

PSL 8 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Captains

Babar Azam is the captain of the Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2023, and Mohammad Rizwan is the captain of Multan Sultans.

PSL 8 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Batters

The following is the list of batters for Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 27.

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 27 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Sherfane Rutherford

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Saim Ayub

Haseebullah Khan

Rovman Powell

Multan Sultans 2023 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 27 will be among the following players.

David Miller

Mohammad Rizwan

Rilee Rossouw

Shan Masood

Tim David

Usman Khan

Haris Sohail

PSL 8 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Bowlers

The following is the list of Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans bowlers for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 27.

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 27 will be among the following players.

Wahab Riaz

Mujeeb Ur Rehman

Arshad Iqbal

Usman Qadir

Sufyan Muqeem

Khurram Shahzad

Richard Gleeson

Peter Hatzoglou

Multan Sultans 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 27 will be among the following players.

Josh Little

Akeal Hosein

Sarwar Afridi

Sameen Gul

Anwar Ali

Usama Mir

Abbas Afridi

Adil Rashid

Arafat Minhas

Ihsanullah

Izharulhaq Naveed

Mohammad Ilyas

Wayne Parnell

PSL 8 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 27.

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 27 will be among the following players.

Danish Aziz

Aamer Jamal

Jimmy Neesham

Shakib Al Hasan

Salman Irshad

Azmatullah Omarzai

Dasun Shanaka

Saad Masood

Multan Sultans 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 27 will be among the following players.

Amad Butt

Carlos Brathwaite

Khushdil Shah

Kieron Pollard

PSL 8 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris is the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2023 Match 27, and Muhammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 27. Peshawar is performing outstandingly in this tournament. Therefore, we predict Peshawar Zalmi will win their 8th match in HBL PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2023 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans at 7 PM PST Friday, 10 March 2023, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.