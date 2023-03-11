PSL 2023 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is in Rawalpindi, and we will witness an exciting match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. PSL 2023 Match 28 at 7 PM PST Saturday, 11 March 2023, is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Both teams have lifted the PSL Trophy once, and winning this match is important for both sides.

Spectators of Rawalpindi can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 28 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans

Let's look at the past performance of Quetta Gladiators against the Multan Sultans in the previous PSL seasons. Quetta Gladiators played 9 matches against Multan Sultans in the past PSL seasons; Multan Sultans won 5, and Quetta Gladiators won 4. So we can say that Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the 28th match of PSL 2023.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators has played 72 PSL matches from the PSL season 1 till the previous season and won 36 out of these 72 matches with a 50.71 win percentage. They end up at the league stages for the past three seasons, but we hope they will perform well in this tournament.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans has played 55 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 30 out of these 55 matches with a 54.54 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past season and performed outstandingly.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans in PSL Season 08.

Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head To Head in PSL 08

Quetta Gladiators faced Multan Sultans in their 1st PSL 08 match. It was the 2nd match of Multan Sultans this season. Multan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators made 110 runs and got all out in the 19th over. Jason Roy scored 27 runs, and Muhammad Hasnain scored 22. Ihsanullah got 5 wickets in response to Gladiators' batting.

Sultans scored 111 runs and chased the target in the 14th over. Rilee Rossouw scored 78, and Mohammad Rizwan scored 28 runs. In response to Multan's batting, Nuwan Thushara got one wicket. Multan won by 9 runs with 39 balls left at the end of the match.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta faced Karachi Kings in the second match and defeated Karachi by 6 runs as Karachi Kings failed to chase the target of 169 runs.

The third match of Quetta Gladiators was against Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar Zalmi has beaten Quetta by 4 wickets with 9 balls left, chasing the target of 155 runs. Quetta faced Lahore Qalandars in their 4th match in PSL 08. Lahore won the match by 63 runs by restricting Quetta to 135 runs in 20 overs in the chase of 199 runs.

The 5th match of Quetta Gladiators was against Islamabad United. United won the match by 63 runs as Quetta was all out at 157 in the final over, chasing 221 runs. Gladiators faced Lahore Qalandars again in their 6th PSL 08 match. Lahore won again by 17 runs by restricting Quetta to 131 runs at the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

The 7th match of Gladiators was again against Islamabad United. United won again by 2 wickets with 3 balls left, chasing the target of 180 runs. Quetta faced Karachi Kings in their 8th PSL 08 match. Quetta won by 4 wickets with one ball left. chasing the target of 165 runs.

The 9th match of Quetta Gladiators was against Peshawar Zalmi. Quetta won the match by 8 wickets with 10 balls left.

Multan Sultans

The Sultans had a very exciting opening game against Lahore Qalandars, the defending champions. Sultans lost their first game against when Qalandars restricted them to 174 runs at the end of 20 overs, chasing the target of 176 runs.

Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi in their third PSL 08 match by 56 runs. Peshawar Zalmi was all-out in the 19th over, chasing 211 runs. The fourth match of Multan Sultans was against Islamabad United. Multan won the match by 52 runs as Islamabad could not chase the target of 191 runs and got all out at 138 in the 18th over.

Multan faced Karachi Kings in their 5th PSL 08 match. Sultans won by 3 runs by restricting Karachi to 193 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in the 20 overs in the chase of 197 runs. Multan faced Karachi again in their 6th PSL 08 match. Karachi won by 66 runs this time by restricting Multan to 101 runs as Sultans got all-out in the 17th over, chasing the target of 168 runs.

Multan Sultans played against Lahore Qalandars in their 7th PSL 08 match. Lahore won the match by 21 runs by restricting Multan to 159 runs in the chase of 181 runs. The 8th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 08 was against Islamabad United. United won the match by 2 wickets with one ball left in the chase of 206 runs.

Multan faced Peshawar Zalmi again in their 9th PSL 08 match. Multan won by 4 wickets with 5 balls left.

PSL 8 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 28.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2023 Match 28 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2023 Match 28 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Coaching Staff

Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023, Kamran Akmal is the batting mentor, Muhammad Akram is the bowling coach, James Foster is the fielding coach, and Dr. Zafar Iqbal is the medical advisor and physio. In contrast, Andy Flower is the head coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2023, Abdul Rehman is the Assistant Coach, Mushtaq Ahmed is the spin bowling coach, Ottis Gibson is the fast bowling coach, Richard Halsall is the fielding and strength & coordination coach, and Cliff Deacon is the team physio.

PSL 8 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Captains

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the captain of the Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2023, and Mohammad Rizwan is the captain of Multan Sultans.

PSL 8 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Batters

The following is the list of batters for Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 28.

Quetta Gladiators 2023 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 28 will be among the following players.

Jason Roy

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Umar Akmal

Will Smeed

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai

Martin Guptill

Omair Bin Yousuf

Ahsan Ali

Saud Shakeel

Mohammad Nawaz

Multan Sultans 2023 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 28 will be among the following players.

David Miller

Mohammad Rizwan

Rilee Rossouw

Shan Masood

Tim David

Usman Khan

Haris Sohail

PSL 8 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Bowlers

The following is the list of Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans bowlers for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 28.

Quetta Gladiators 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 28 will be among the following players.

Naseem Shah

Mohammad Hasnain

Naveen-ul-Haq

Qais Ahmed

Odean Smith

Aimal Khan

Mohammad Zahid

Nuwan Thushara

Multan Sultans 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 28 will be among the following players.

Josh Little

Akeal Hosein

Sarwar Afridi

Sameen Gul

Anwar Ali

Usama Mir

Abbas Afridi

Adil Rashid

Arafat Minhas

Ihsanullah

Izharulhaq Naveed

Mohammad Ilyas

Wayne Parnell

PSL 8 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 28.

Quetta Gladiators 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 28 will be among the following players.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Umaid Asif

Iftikhar Ahmed

Dwaine Pretorius

Mohammad Hafeez

Will Jacks

Multan Sultans 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 28 will be among the following players.

Amad Butt

Carlos Brathwaite

Khushdil Shah

Kieron Pollard

PSL 8 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2023 Match 28, and Muhammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 28. Multan is performing outstandingly in this tournament. Therefore, we predict Multan Sultans will win their 10th match in HBL PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2023 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans at 7 PM PST Saturday, 11 March 2023, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.