PSL 2023 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win
Arslan Farid Published March 11, 2023 | 06:12 PM
HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is in Rawalpindi, and we will witness an exciting match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. PSL 2023 Match 28 at 7 PM PST Saturday, 11 March 2023, is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Both teams have lifted the PSL Trophy once, and winning this match is important for both sides.
Spectators of Rawalpindi can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 28 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE Score at UrduPoint.
Head To Head PSL Past Records Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans
Let's look at the past performance of Quetta Gladiators against the Multan Sultans in the previous PSL seasons. Quetta Gladiators played 9 matches against Multan Sultans in the past PSL seasons; Multan Sultans won 5, and Quetta Gladiators won 4. So we can say that Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the 28th match of PSL 2023.
Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.
PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators
Quetta Gladiators has played 72 PSL matches from the PSL season 1 till the previous season and won 36 out of these 72 matches with a 50.71 win percentage. They end up at the league stages for the past three seasons, but we hope they will perform well in this tournament.
PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans
Multan Sultans has played 55 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 30 out of these 55 matches with a 54.54 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past season and performed outstandingly.
Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans in PSL 08
Let's look at the performance of Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans in PSL Season 08.
Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head To Head in PSL 08
Quetta Gladiators faced Multan Sultans in their 1st PSL 08 match. It was the 2nd match of Multan Sultans this season. Multan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators made 110 runs and got all out in the 19th over. Jason Roy scored 27 runs, and Muhammad Hasnain scored 22. Ihsanullah got 5 wickets in response to Gladiators' batting.
Sultans scored 111 runs and chased the target in the 14th over. Rilee Rossouw scored 78, and Mohammad Rizwan scored 28 runs. In response to Multan's batting, Nuwan Thushara got one wicket. Multan won by 9 runs with 39 balls left at the end of the match.
Quetta Gladiators
Quetta faced Karachi Kings in the second match and defeated Karachi by 6 runs as Karachi Kings failed to chase the target of 169 runs.
The third match of Quetta Gladiators was against Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar Zalmi has beaten Quetta by 4 wickets with 9 balls left, chasing the target of 155 runs. Quetta faced Lahore Qalandars in their 4th match in PSL 08. Lahore won the match by 63 runs by restricting Quetta to 135 runs in 20 overs in the chase of 199 runs.
The 5th match of Quetta Gladiators was against Islamabad United. United won the match by 63 runs as Quetta was all out at 157 in the final over, chasing 221 runs. Gladiators faced Lahore Qalandars again in their 6th PSL 08 match. Lahore won again by 17 runs by restricting Quetta to 131 runs at the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.
The 7th match of Gladiators was again against Islamabad United. United won again by 2 wickets with 3 balls left, chasing the target of 180 runs. Quetta faced Karachi Kings in their 8th PSL 08 match. Quetta won by 4 wickets with one ball left. chasing the target of 165 runs.
The 9th match of Quetta Gladiators was against Peshawar Zalmi. Quetta won the match by 8 wickets with 10 balls left.
Multan Sultans
The Sultans had a very exciting opening game against Lahore Qalandars, the defending champions. Sultans lost their first game against when Qalandars restricted them to 174 runs at the end of 20 overs, chasing the target of 176 runs.
Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi in their third PSL 08 match by 56 runs. Peshawar Zalmi was all-out in the 19th over, chasing 211 runs. The fourth match of Multan Sultans was against Islamabad United. Multan won the match by 52 runs as Islamabad could not chase the target of 191 runs and got all out at 138 in the 18th over.
Multan faced Karachi Kings in their 5th PSL 08 match. Sultans won by 3 runs by restricting Karachi to 193 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in the 20 overs in the chase of 197 runs. Multan faced Karachi again in their 6th PSL 08 match. Karachi won by 66 runs this time by restricting Multan to 101 runs as Sultans got all-out in the 17th over, chasing the target of 168 runs.
Multan Sultans played against Lahore Qalandars in their 7th PSL 08 match. Lahore won the match by 21 runs by restricting Multan to 159 runs in the chase of 181 runs. The 8th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 08 was against Islamabad United. United won the match by 2 wickets with one ball left in the chase of 206 runs.
Multan faced Peshawar Zalmi again in their 9th PSL 08 match. Multan won by 4 wickets with 5 balls left.
PSL 8 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Squads
The following is the list of playing 11 for Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 28.
Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators
Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2023 Match 28 will be among the following players.
- Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan) (Platinum)
- Naseem Shah (Pakistan) (Platinum)
- Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) (Platinum)
- Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan) (Diamond)
- Jason Roy (England) (Diamond)
- Odean Smith (West Indies) (Diamond)
- Ahsan Ali (Pakistan) (Gold)
- Mohammad Hasnain (Pakistan) (Gold)
- Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan) (Gold)
- Mohammad Zahid (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan) (Silver)
- Umar Akmal (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Umaid Asif (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Will Smeed (England) (Silver)
- Aimal Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)
- Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Pakistan) (Emerging)
- Martin Guptill (New Zealand) (Supplementary)
- Omair Bin Yousuf (Pakistan) (Supplementary)
- Saud Shakeel (Pakistan) (Supplementary)
- Qais Ahmed (Afghanistan) (Supplementary)
- Yasir Khan (Pakistan) (Supplementary)
- Dwaine Pretorius (South Africa) (Partial Replacement)
- Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) (Partial Replacement)
- Will Jacks (England) (Partial Replacement)
- Nuwan Thushara (Sir Lanka) (Partial Replacement)
- Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan) (Partial Replacement)
Playing 11 of Multan Sultans
Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2023 Match 28 will be among the following players.
- David Miller (South Africa) (Platinum)
- Josh Little (Ireland) (Platinum)
- Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) (Platinum)
- Khushdil Shah (Pakistan) (Diamond)
- Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) (Diamond)
- Shan Masood (Pakistan) (Diamond)
- Akeal Hosein (West Indies) (Gold)
- Tim David (Australia) (Gold)
- Anwar Ali (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Sameen Gul (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Sarwar Afridi (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Usama Mir (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Usman Khan (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Abbas Afridi (Pakistan) (Emerging)
- Ihsanullah (Pakistan) (Emerging)
- Adil Rashid (England) (Supplementary)
- Arafat Minhas (Pakistan) (Supplementary)
- Amad Butt (Pakistan) (Supplementary)
- Kieron Pollard (West Indies) (Supplementary)
- Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies) (Partial Replacement)
- Izharulhaq Naveed (Afghanistan) (Partial Replacement)
- Mohammad Ilyas (Pakistan) (Partial Replacement)
- Wayne Parnell (South Africa) (Partial Replacement)
- Sheldon Cottrell (West Indies) (Partial Replacement)
PSL 8 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Coaching Staff
Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023, Kamran Akmal is the batting mentor, Muhammad Akram is the bowling coach, James Foster is the fielding coach, and Dr. Zafar Iqbal is the medical advisor and physio. In contrast, Andy Flower is the head coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2023, Abdul Rehman is the Assistant Coach, Mushtaq Ahmed is the spin bowling coach, Ottis Gibson is the fast bowling coach, Richard Halsall is the fielding and strength & coordination coach, and Cliff Deacon is the team physio.
PSL 8 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Captains
Sarfaraz Ahmed is the captain of the Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2023, and Mohammad Rizwan is the captain of Multan Sultans.
PSL 8 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Batters
The following is the list of batters for Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 28.
Quetta Gladiators 2023 Batters
Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 28 will be among the following players.
- Jason Roy
- Sarfaraz Ahmed
- Umar Akmal
- Will Smeed
- Abdul Wahid Bangalzai
- Martin Guptill
- Omair Bin Yousuf
- Ahsan Ali
- Saud Shakeel
- Mohammad Nawaz
Multan Sultans 2023 Batters
Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 28 will be among the following players.
- David Miller
- Mohammad Rizwan
- Rilee Rossouw
- Shan Masood
- Tim David
- Usman Khan
- Haris Sohail
PSL 8 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Bowlers
The following is the list of Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans bowlers for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 28.
Quetta Gladiators 2023 Bowlers
Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 28 will be among the following players.
- Naseem Shah
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Naveen-ul-Haq
- Qais Ahmed
- Odean Smith
- Aimal Khan
- Mohammad Zahid
- Nuwan Thushara
Multan Sultans 2023 Bowlers
Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 28 will be among the following players.
- Josh Little
- Akeal Hosein
- Sarwar Afridi
- Sameen Gul
- Anwar Ali
- Usama Mir
- Abbas Afridi
- Adil Rashid
- Arafat Minhas
- Ihsanullah
- Izharulhaq Naveed
- Mohammad Ilyas
- Wayne Parnell
PSL 8 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans All-Rounders
The following is the list of all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 28.
Quetta Gladiators 2023 All-Rounders
All-Rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 28 will be among the following players.
- Wanindu Hasaranga
- Umaid Asif
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Dwaine Pretorius
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Will Jacks
Multan Sultans 2023 All-Rounders
All-Rounders of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 28 will be among the following players.
- Amad Butt
- Carlos Brathwaite
- Khushdil Shah
- Kieron Pollard
PSL 8 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Wicketkeeper
Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2023 Match 28, and Muhammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans.
Who Will Win PSL 2023 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Match?
According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 28. Multan is performing outstandingly in this tournament. Therefore, we predict Multan Sultans will win their 10th match in HBL PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.
PSL 08 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score
You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2023 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans at 7 PM PST Saturday, 11 March 2023, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.