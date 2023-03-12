PSL 2023 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is in Rawalpindi, and we will witness an exciting match between Karachi Kings and the home team Lahore Qalandars. PSL 2023 Match 30 at 7 PM PST Sunday, 12 March 2023, is at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Karachi is out of the tournament, and Lahore has qualified for the playoff round. Also, both have lifted the PSL trophy once.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings

Let's look at the past performance of Lahore Qalandars against Karachi Kings in the previous PSL seasons. Lahore Qalandars played 15 matches against Karachi Kings in the past PSL seasons; Karachi Kings won 9, and Lahore Qalandars won 6 matches. So we can say that Lahore Qalandars is the favorite team to win the 30th match of PSL 2023.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars played 72 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 30 out of these 72 matches with a win percentage of 43.75. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5 and became the PSL champions in Season 07. We hope Lahore Qalandars will maintain their winning tradition this season.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings has played 75 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the previous season and won only 29 out of these 75 matches with a 38.67 win percentage. They stood last in the previous tournament, but we hope they will play good cricket this time.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings in PSL Season 08.

Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Head To Head in PSL 08

Lahore Qalandars faced Karachi Kings in their 2nd PSL 08 match. It was the 4th match of Karachi Kings this season. Lahore won the toss and decided to bowl first. Karachi Kings scored 185 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. James Vince scored 46, and Matthew Wade scored 36 runs. In response to Karachi's batting, Liam Dawson, Zaman Khan, and Haris Rauf got one wicket each.

Lahore Qalandars scored 118 runs and got all out in the 18th over. Mirza Tahir Baig scored 45, and Kamran Ghulam scored 23 runs. In response to Lahore's batting, Akif Javed got 4 wickets. Karachi Kings won by 67 runs at the end of the match.

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars won their opening match against Multan Sultans by one run when Sultans failed to chase the target of 176 runs.

Lahore Qalandars faced Quetta Gladiators in their 3rd match of PSL 08. Qalandars won the match by 63 runs by restricting Gladiators to 135 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. The fourth match of Lahore Qalandars was yesterday against Peshawar Zalmi. Lahore won the match by 40 runs by restricting Peshawar Zalmi to 201 runs in 20 overs in the chase of 242 runs.

Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in their 5th match of PSL 08. Lahore won the match by 110 runs when United was all out at 90 runs in the 14th over, chasing the target of 201 runs. The 6th match of Lahore Qalandars was against Quetta Gladiators. Lahore won against Gladiators again by 17 runs by restricting Quetta to 131 runs at the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Lahore faced Multan Sultans again in their 7th PSL 08 match. Lahore won the match by 21 runs by restricting Multan to 159 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 7 wickets in the chase of 181 runs. The 8th match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 08 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar won the match by 35 runs as Qalandars were all out at 172 in the last over in the chase of 208 runs.

Lahore faced Islamabad United in their 9th PSL 08 match. Lahore won by 119 runs as Islamabad was all out at 107 runs in the 16th over.

Karachi Kings

Kings played their opening match against Peshawar Zalmi, and Zalmi defeated Kings by 2 runs by restricting Karachi to 197 runs in the chase of 200 runs. Kings played their second match against Islamabad United, and United defeated Kings by 4 runs with 10 balls left in a chase of 174 runs.

Karachi Kings lost their third match against Quetta Gladiators yesterday by 6 runs as Karachi failed to chase the target of 169 runs in 20 overs.

The fifth game of Karachi Kings in PSL 08 was against Multan Sultans. Sultans won the match by 3 runs by restricting Karachi Kings to 193 runs in the chase of 197 runs. Karachi Kings faced Multan Sultans again in their 6th PSL 08 match. Karachi won the match by 6 runs as Sultas were all-out at 101 in the 17th over, chasing the target of 168 runs.

The 7th match of Karachi Kings was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the match by 24 runs by restricting Karachi Kings to 173 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 8 wickets in the chase of 198 runs. Karachi Kings faced Islamabad United in their 8th match of PSL 08. United won again by 6 wickets with 4 balls left, chasing the target of 202 runs.

The 9th match of Karachi Kings was against Quetta Gladiators. Gladiators won the match by 4 wickets with one ball left in the chase of 165 runs.

PSL 8 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 30.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2023 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2023 Match 30 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Coaching Staff

Aaqib Javed is the head coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2023, Mansoor Rana is the batting coach, Waqas Ahmed is the bowling coach, Shehzad Butt is the fielding coach, Ben Dunk is the power hitting coach, Hiten Maisuria is the physiotherapist. In contrast, Johan Botha is the head coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2023, Michael Smith is the Assistant Coach, Ravi Bopara is the batting coach, Dougie Brown is the bowling coach, and Ibrahim Qureshi is the fitness trainer.

PSL 8 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Captains

Shaheen Afridi is the captain of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2023, and Imad Wasim is the captain of Karachi Kings.

PSL 8 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Batters

The following is the list of batters for Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 30.

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman

Abdullah Shafique

Harry Brook

Mirza Tahir Baig

Shawaiz Irfan

Jordan Cox

Shane Dadswell

Kusal Mendis

Sam Billings

Shai Hope

Karachi Kings 2023 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Haider Ali

Irfan Khan Niazi

James Vince

Sharjeel Khan

Tayyab Tahir

Matthew Wade

Mohammad Akhlaq

Adam Rossington

PSL 8 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 30.

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Rashid Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

Dilbar Hussain

Ahmad Daniyal

Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Imran Tahir

Andrew Tye

Mohammad Amir

Mir Hamza

Faisal Akram

Mohammad Umar

Tabraiz Shamsi

Muhammad Musa Khan

Akif Javed

PSL 8 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 30.

Lahore Qalandars 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Dawid Wiese

Hussain Talat

Liam Dawson

Sikander Raza

Kamran Ghulam

Jalat Khan

Karachi Kings 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Imad Wasim

James Fuller

Shoaib Malik

Aamer Yamin

Qasim Akram

Ben Cutting

PSL 8 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope is the wicketkeeper of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2023 Match 30, and Matthew Wade is the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Lahore Qalandars is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 30. Karachi is already out of the tournament, and Qalandars have qualified for the playoff round. However, we predict Lahore Qalandars will win their 10th match in HBL PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score

