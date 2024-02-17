PSL 2024 Match 01 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2024 Match 01 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United - See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 starts today with the opening match between the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, and another most successful team in the league, Islamabad United. PSL 2024 Match 01 starts at 8 PM PST on Saturday, 17 February 2024, in the Gaddafi Stadium, followed by an exciting opening ceremony. Qalandars will play their first match at their home ground this tournament, and United will roar hard to outclass this match with their performance. Both teams have lifted the PSL trophy twice and are confident of lifting it again.

Spectators of Lahore can witness the HBL PSL 09 Match 01, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry; you can see the HBL PSL 09 Match 01 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United

Let's look at the past performance of Lahore Qalandars against Islamabad United in the previous PSL seasons. Lahore Qalandars played 17 matches against Islamabad United in previous PSL seasons; both teams won eight matches. So, we can say both teams are favorites to win the 1st match of PSL 2024.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars has played 85 PSL matches from 2016 till the previous season and won 39 out of these 85 matches with a 44.73 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past season and won it again.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 88 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 47 out of these 88 matches with a 53.97 win percentage. They are performing well in every PSL season and became the PSL champions twice. We hope Islamabad United will maintain their performance and be the top team again this season.

PSL 09 Match 01 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 01.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2024 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) (Platinum) Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) (Platinum) Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) (Platinum) Haris Rauf (Pakistan) (Diamond) David Wiese (Namibia) (Diamond) Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) (Diamond) Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) (Gold) Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan) (Gold) Zaman Khan (Pakistan) (Gold) Mirza Tahir Baig (Pakistan) (Silver) Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) (Silver) Mohammad Imran (Pakistan) (Silver) Ahsan Bhatti (Pakistan) (Silver) Dan Lawrence (England) (Silver) Jahandad Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging) Syed Faridoun Mahmood (Pakistan) (Emerging) Shai Hope (West Indies) (Supplementary) Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 09 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan)

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

Shai Hope (West Indies)

Dan Lawrence (England)

Mirza Tahir Baig (Pakistan)

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 09 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

Mohammad Imran (Pakistan)

Zaman Khan (Pakistan)

Ahsan Bhatti (Pakistan)

Jahandad Khan (Pakistan)

Syed Faridoun Mahmood (Pakistan)

Lahore Qalandars 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 09 Match 01 will be among the following players.

David Wiese (Namibia)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan)

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope is the wicketkeeper of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2024 Match 01.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2024 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Islamabad United 2024 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Jordan Cox (England)

Azam Khan (Pakistan)

Alex Hales (England)

Colin Munro (New Zealand)

Islamabad United 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

Naseem Shah (Pakistan)

Tymal Mills (England)

Rumman Raees (Pakistan)

Matthew Forde (West Indies)

Hunain Shah (Pakistan)

Ubaid Shah (Pakistan)

Shamyl Hussain (Pakistan)

Islamabad United 2024 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Imad Wasim (Pakistan)

Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan)

Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan)

Tom Curran (England)

Qasim Akram (Pakistan)

Shahab Khan (Pakistan)

Islamabad United 2024 Wicketkeepers

Azam Khan and Jordan Cox are the wicketkeepers for Islamabad United in PSL Season 09.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in the previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the PSL 09 Match 01. We predict that Islamabad United will win their opening match in PSL 09. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 09 Match 01 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

You can see the PSL 2024 Match 01 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United LIVE score at 8 PM PST on Saturday, 17 February 2024, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.