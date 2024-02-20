PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United - See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 returns to Multan today with an exciting match between Islamabad United and the home team, Multan Sultans. PSL 2024 Match 05 starts at 7 PM PST on Tuesday, 20 February 2024, at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Sultans have won their first match at their home ground, and United won theirs in Lahore. Let's see who is going to top the points table today.

Spectators of Multan can witness the HBL PSL 09 Match 05 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry; you can see the HBL PSL 09 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United

Let's look at the past performance of Multan Sultans against Islamabad United in the previous PSL seasons. Multan Sultans played 13 matches against Islamabad United in the past PSL seasons; Multan Sultans won 7, and Islamabad United won 6. So we can say that Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the 5th match of PSL 2024 against Islamabad United.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans has played 67 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 37 out of these 67 matches with a 57.69 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past two seasons and performed outstandingly.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 88 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 47 out of these 88 matches with a 53.97 win percentage. They are performing well in every PSL season and became the PSL champions twice. We hope Islamabad United will maintain their performance and be the top team again this season.

Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in PSL Season 09.

Multan Sultans

Sultans faced Karachi Kings in their opening match in PSL 09. Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs in 20 overs at the loss of two wickets. Multan Sultans restricted Karachi Kings to 130 runs in 20 overs at the loss of eight wickets. Sultans won the match by 55 runs.

Islamabad United

United played their opening match against Lahore Qalandars. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 195 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Islamabad United chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by eight wickets with ten balls left.

PSL 09 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Multan Sultans and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 05.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2024 Match 05 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan) (Platinum)

David Willey (England) (Platinum)

Khushdil Shah (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Usama Mir (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Dawid Malan (England) (Diamond)

Abbas Afridi (Pakistan) (Gold)

Reeza Hendricks (South Africa) (Gold)

Reece Topley (England) (Gold)

Ihsanullah (Pakistan) (Silver)

Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan) (Silver)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan) (Silver)

Mohammad Ali (Pakistan) (Silver)

Usman Khan (UAE) (Silver)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Chris Jordan (England) (Supplementary)

Aftab Ibrahim (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2024 Match 05 will be among the following players.

PSL 09 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs.

Islamabad United Batters

The following is the list of batters for Multan Sultans and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 05.

Multan Sultans 2024 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 09 Match 05 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Khushdil Shah (Pakistan)

Dawid Malan (England)

Reeza Hendricks (South Africa)

Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan)

Usman Khan (UAE)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan)

Islamabad United 2024 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 05 will be among the following players.

Jordan Cox (England)

Azam Khan (Pakistan)

Alex Hales (England)

Colin Munro (New Zealand)

PSL 09 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Multan Sultans and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 05.

Multan Sultans 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 09 Match 05 will be among the following players.

Usama Mir (Pakistan)

Abbas Afridi (Pakistan)

Reece Topley (England)

Ihsanullah (Pakistan)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan)

Mohammad Ali (Pakistan)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan)

Chris Jordan (England)

Aftab Ibrahim (Pakistan)

Islamabad United 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 05 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

Naseem Shah (Pakistan)

Tymal Mills (England)

Rumman Raees (Pakistan)

Matthew Forde (West Indies)

Hunain Shah (Pakistan)

Ubaid Shah (Pakistan)

Shamyl Hussain (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Multan Sultans and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 05.

Multan Sultans 2024 All-Rounders

David Willey is the all-rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024.

Islamabad United 2024 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Imad Wasim (Pakistan)

Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan)

Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan)

Tom Curran (England)

Qasim Akram (Pakistan)

Shahab Khan (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Wicketkeepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Multan Sultans and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 05.

Multan Sultans 2024 Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans for PSL 2024 Match 03.

Islamabad United 2024 Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan and Jordan Cox are the wicketkeepers for Islamabad United in PSL Season 09.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the PSL 09 Match 05. It is the second match of both teams this season, and both have won their opening matches. However, we predict that Multan Sultans will win their second match in PSL 09 on their home ground. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 09 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United at 7 PM PST Tuesday, 20 February 2024, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.