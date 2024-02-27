PSL 2024 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2024 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans - See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 returns to Lahore with an exciting match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. PSL 2024 Match 14 starts at 7 PM PST on Tuesday, 27 February 2024, at the Gaddafi Stadium. Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will be playing their sixth match this season today. Qalandars have not won any of their previous matches and Sultans have won four matches this season.

Spectators of Lahore can witness the HBL PSL 09 Match 14 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 09 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultan LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans

Let's look at the past performances of Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans in the previous PSL seasons. Multan Sultans played 17 matches against Lahore Qalandars in the past PSL seasons; Multan Sultans won 8, and Lahore Qalandars won 9. So we can say that Lahore Qalandars is the favorite team to win the 14th match of PSL 2024 against Multan Sultans.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars has played 85 PSL matches from 2016 till the previous season and won 39 out of these 85 matches with a 44.73 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past season and won it again.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans has played 67 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 37 out of these 67 matches with a 57.69 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past two seasons and performed outstandingly.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans in PSL Season 09.

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in the PSL Season 09 opening match. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 195 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Islamabad United chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by eight wickets with ten balls left.

The second match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2024 was against Quetta Gladiators. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 187 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Gladiators chased the target in the last over, winning the match by five wickets with five balls left.

The fourth match of Lahore Qalandars was with Karachi Kings. Karachi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore scored 175 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Karachi chased the target on the last ball, winning the match by two wickets.

The fifth match of Lahore Qalandars was with Peshawar Zalmi. Lahore Galanadrs won the toss and decided to bowl first. Zalmi scored 211 runs in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. Lahore did not fulfil the target and Zalmi won the match by eight wickets.

Multan Sultans

Sultans faced Karachi Kings in their opening match in PSL 09. Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs in 20 overs at the loss of two wickets. Multan Sultans restricted Karachi Kings to 130 runs in 20 overs at the loss of eight wickets. Sultans won the match by 55 runs.

The second match of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 was against Islamabad United. Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. United scored 144 runs in 20 overs. Sultans chased the target on the second last ball, winning the match by five wickets.

The fourth match of Multan Sultan in PSL 2024 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 179 runs in 20 overs. Sultans were unable to chase the target and lost the match by 5 runs.

The fifth match of Multan Sultan in PSL 2024 was against Quetta Gladiators. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 180 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators scored 167 runs in 20 overs and Sultans won the match by 13 runs.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Match

Qalandars faced Multan Sultans in their third PSL 09 match. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 166 runs in 20 overs. Sultans chased the target by scoring 170 runs in 19 overs, winning the match by five wickets.

PSL 09 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 14.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2024 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) (Platinum)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan) (Diamond)

David Wiese (Namibia) (Diamond)

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) (Gold)

Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan) (Gold)

Zaman Khan (Pakistan) (Gold)

Mirza Tahir Baig (Pakistan) (Silver)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) (Silver)

Mohammad Imran (Pakistan) (Silver)

Ahsan Bhatti (Pakistan) (Silver)

Dan Lawrence (England) (Silver)

Jahandad Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Syed Faridoun Mahmood (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Shai Hope (West Indies) (Supplementary)

Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2024 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan) (Platinum)

David Willey (England) (Platinum)

Khushdil Shah (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Usama Mir (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Dawid Malan (England) (Diamond)

Abbas Afridi (Pakistan) (Gold)

Reeza Hendricks (South Africa) (Gold)

Reece Topley (England) (Gold)

Ihsanullah (Pakistan) (Silver)

Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan) (Silver)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan) (Silver)

Mohammad Ali (Pakistan) (Silver)

Usman Khan (UAE) (Silver)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Chris Jordan (England) (Supplementary)

Aftab Ibrahim (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

PSL 09 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Batters

The following is the list of batters for Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 14.

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 09 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan)

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

Shai Hope (West Indies)

Dan Lawrence (England)

Mirza Tahir Baig (Pakistan)

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

Multan Sultans 2024 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 09 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Khushdil Shah (Pakistan)

Dawid Malan (England)

Reeza Hendricks (South Africa)

Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan)

Usman Khan (UAE)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 14.

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 09 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

Mohammad Imran (Pakistan)

Zaman Khan (Pakistan)

Ahsan Bhatti (Pakistan)

Jahandad Khan (Pakistan)

Syed Faridoun Mahmood (Pakistan)

Multan Sultans 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 09 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Usama Mir (Pakistan)

Abbas Afridi (Pakistan)

Reece Topley (England)

Ihsanullah (Pakistan)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan)

Mohammad Ali (Pakistan)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan)

Chris Jordan (England)

Aftab Ibrahim (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 14.

Lahore Qalandars 2024 All-Rounders

David Wiese (Namibia)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan)

Multan Sultans 2024 All-Rounders

David Willey is the all-rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024.

PSL 09 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultan Wicketkeepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans for the Pakistan Super League 09 Match 14.

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope is the wicketkeeper of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2024 Match 14

Multan Sultans 2024 Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans for PSL 2024 Match 14.

Who Will Win PSL 2024 Lahore Galandars Vs. Multan Sultans Match?

According to both teams' head-to-head history, Lahore Qalandars outperformed against Multan Sultans. On the other hand, Multan Sultans showed a better performance overall in the previous PSL seasons. Sultans have also won four matches this season. Lahore didn’t win any match till now. Lahore has the advantage of the home ground and similar conditions. However, we predict that Multan Sultans will win their sixth match in PSL 09. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 09 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2024 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans at 7 PM PST on Tuesday, 27 February 2024 at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.