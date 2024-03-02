PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars - See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 is coming to Rawalpindi with an exciting match between Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars. PSL 2024 Match 17 starts at 2 PM PST on Saturday, 02 March 2024, at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Peshawar Zalmi will play their six-match, and Lahore Qalandars is playing their seventh match this season today. Zalmi has won three of their previous matches, and Qalandars didn’t win this season.

Spectators of Pindi can witness the HBL PSL 09 Match 17 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry; you can see the HBL PSL 09 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars

Let's look at the past performance of Peshawar Zalmi against Lahore Qalandars in the previous PSL seasons. Peshawar Zalmi played 19 matches against Lahore Qalandars in the past PSL seasons; Peshawar Zalmi won 10, and Lahore Qalandars won 8. So we can say Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the 17th match of PSL 2024 against Lahore Qalandars.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 93 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 49 out of these 93 matches with a 53.80 win percentage. They are performing great, and we hope Peshawar Zalmi will maintain their performance this season.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars has played 85 PSL matches from 2016 till the previous season and won 39 out of these 85 matches with a 44.73 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past season and won it again.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 09.

Peshawar Zalmi

Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators in their opening match of PSL 09. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quetta scored 206 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Quetta Gladiators restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 190 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets, winning the match by 16 runs.

The second match of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024 was against Karachi Kings. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Zalmi scored 154 runs in 19.5 overs. Kings chased the target by scoring 157 runs in 16.5 overs, winning the match by seven wickets.

Zalmi faced Multan Sultans in their third PSL 09 match. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 179 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Sultans didn’t fulfill the target, and Peshawar Zalmi won the match by five runs.

Zalmi faced Islamabad United in their fifth PSL 09 match. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Zalmi scored 201 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. Islamabad United didn’t fulfill the target and lost the match by 8 runs.

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in the PSL Season 09 opening match. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 195 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Islamabad United chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by eight wickets with ten balls left.

The second match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2024 was against Quetta Gladiators. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 187 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Gladiators chased the target in the last over, winning the match by five wickets with five balls left.

The third match of Lahore Qalandar in PSL 2024 was against Multan Sultan. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. Lahore Qalandars scored 166 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Multan Sultan chased the target in just 19 overs, winning the match by five wickets with six balls left.

The fourth match of Lahore Qalandars was with Karachi Kings. Karachi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore scored 175 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Karachi chased the target on the last ball, winning the match by two wickets.

The sixth match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2024 was against Multan Sultan. Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. Sultans scored 214 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Qalandars didn’t fulfill the target and lost the match by 60 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars

The fifth match of Lahore Qalandars and the fourth match of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 09 was against each other. Lahore Galandars won the toss and decided to bowl first. Zalmi scored 211 runs in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. Lahore did not fulfill the target, and Zalmi won the match by eight wickets.

PSL 09 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 17.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2024 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Rovman Powell (West Indies) (Platinum)

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan) (Platinum)

Saim Ayub (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England) (Diamond)

Asif Ali (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Mohammad Haris (Pakistan) (Gold)

Aamir Jamal (Pakistan) (Gold)

Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan) (Gold)

Khurram Shahzad (Pakistan) (Silver)

Salman Irshad (Pakistan) (Silver)

Arif Yaqoob (Pakistan) (Silver)

Umair Afridi (Pakistan) (Silver)

Daniel Mousley (England) (Silver)

Haseebullah (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Mohammad Zeeshan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa) (Supplementary)

Mehran Mumtaz (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2024 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) (Platinum)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan) (Diamond)

David Wiese (Namibia) (Diamond)

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) (Gold)

Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan) (Gold)

Zaman Khan (Pakistan) (Gold)

Mirza Tahir Baig (Pakistan) (Silver)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) (Silver)

Mohammad Imran (Pakistan) (Silver)

Ahsan Bhatti (Pakistan) (Silver)

Dan Lawrence (England) (Silver)

Jahandad Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Syed Faridoun Mahmood (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Shai Hope (West Indies) (Supplementary)

Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

PSL 09 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Batters

The following is the list of batters for Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 17.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Rovman Powell (West Indies)

Asif Ali (Pakistan)

Mohammad Haris (Pakistan)

Saim Ayub (Pakistan)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England)

Haseebullah (Pakistan)

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 09 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan)

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

Shai Hope (West Indies)

Dan Lawrence (England)

Mirza Tahir Baig (Pakistan)

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 17.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Aamir Jamal (Pakistan)

Daniel Mousley (England)

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 09 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

Mohammad Imran (Pakistan)

Zaman Khan (Pakistan)

Ahsan Bhatti (Pakistan)

Jahandad Khan (Pakistan)

Syed Faridoun Mahmood (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 17.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan)

Khurram Shahzad (Pakistan)

Salman Irshad (Pakistan)

Arif Yaqoob (Pakistan)

Umair Afridi (Pakistan)

Mohammad Zeeshan (Pakistan)

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)

Mehran Mumtaz (Pakistan)

Lahore Qalandars 2024 All-Rounders

David Wiese (Namibia)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Wicketkeepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars for the Pakistan Super League 09 Match 17.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Wicketkeeper

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Haseebullah are the wicketkeepers for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Season 09.

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope is the wicketkeeper of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2024 Match 17.

According to both teams' head-to-head history, performance in past PSL seasons, and stats of the current tournament, Peshawar Zalmi outperformed against Lahore Qalandars. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars didn’t win any match this season. However, we predict that Peshawar Zalmi will win their sixth match in PSL 09. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 09 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars at 2 PM PST on Saturday, 02 March 2024 at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.