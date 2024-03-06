PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars - See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 returns to Rawalpindi today with an exciting match with the home team Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. PSL 2024 Match 23 starts at 7 PM PST on Wednesday, 6 March 2024, at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Both teams have played eight matches in this tournament; Islamabad United has won three, and Qalandar didn’t win any.

Spectators of Islamabad and Rawalpindi can witness the HBL PSL 09 Match 23 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry; you can see the HBL PSL 09 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars

Let's look at the past performance of Islamabad United against Lahore Qalandars in the previous PSL seasons. Islamabad United played 18 matches against Lahore Qalandars in the past PSL seasons; Islamabad United won 10 and Lahore Qalandars won 9. So we can say that Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the 23rd match of PSL 2024 against Lahore Qalandars.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 88 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 47 out of these 88 matches with a 53.97 win percentage. They are performing well in every PSL season and became the PSL champions twice. We hope Islamabad United will maintain their performance and be the top team again this season.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars has played 85 PSL matches from 2016 till the previous season and won 39 out of these 85 matches with a 44.73 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past season and won it again.

Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 09.

Islamabad United

Islamabad United faced Multan Sultan in the second match of PSL Season 09. Multan won the toss and decided to ball first. Islamabad scored 144 runs in 20 overs at the loss of all wickets. Multan Sultan chased the target in the 19.5 over, winning the match by five wickets with one ball left.

United faced Quetta Gladiators in their third PSL 09 match. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 138 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in 18.2 overs and won the match by three wickets.

Islamabad United faced Peshawar Zalmi in their fourth PSL 09 match. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 201 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. United didn’t meet the target and lost the match by eight runs, with one wicket left.

The fifth match of Islamabad United in PSL 09 was against Karachi Kings. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Karachi Kings scored 165 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in 18.3 overs, winning the match by seven wickets with nine balls left.

The sixth match of Islamabad United was against Quetta Gladiators. The match was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

Islamabad United faced Peshawar Zalmi in their seventh PSL 09 match. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 196 runs at the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. Zalmi didn’t meet the target and lost the match by 29 runs, with one wicket left.

Lahore Qalandars

The second match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2024 was against Quetta Gladiators. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 187 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Gladiators chased the target in the last over, winning the match by five wickets with five balls left.

The third match of Lahore Qalandar in PSL 2024 was against Multan Sultan. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. Lahore Qalandars scored 166 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Multan Sultan chased the target in just 19 overs, winning the match by five wickets with six balls left.

The fourth match of Lahore Qalandars was with Karachi Kings. Karachi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore scored 175 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Karachi chased the target on the last ball, winning the match by two wickets.

The fifth match of Lahore Qalandars was with Peshawar Zalmi. Lahore Galanadrs won the toss and decided to bowl first. Zalmi scored 211 runs in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. Lahore did not fulfil the target and Zalmi won the match by eight wickets.

The sixth match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2024 was against Multan Sultan. Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. Sultans scored 214 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Qalandars didn’t fulfill the target and lost the match by 60 runs.

Lahore Qalandars's seventh match in PSL 09 was against Peshawar Zalmi. The match was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandar

United played their opening match against Lahore Qalandars. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 195 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Islamabad United chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by eight wickets with ten balls left.

PSL 09 Match 23rd Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 23.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2024 Match 23 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2024 Match 23 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) (Platinum)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan) (Diamond)

David Wiese (Namibia) (Diamond)

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) (Gold)

Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan) (Gold)

Zaman Khan (Pakistan) (Gold)

Mirza Tahir Baig (Pakistan) (Silver)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) (Silver)

Mohammad Imran (Pakistan) (Silver)

Ahsan Bhatti (Pakistan) (Silver)

Dan Lawrence (England) (Silver)

Jahandad Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Syed Faridoun Mahmood (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Shai Hope (West Indies) (Supplementary)

Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

PSL 09 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Batters

The following is the list of batters for Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 23.

Islamabad United 2024 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 23 will be among the following players.

Jordan Cox (England)

Azam Khan (Pakistan)

Alex Hales (England)

Colin Munro (New Zealand)

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 09 Match 23 will be among the following players.

Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan)

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

Shai Hope (West Indies)

Dan Lawrence (England)

Mirza Tahir Baig (Pakistan)

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 23.

Islamabad United 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 23 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

Naseem Shah (Pakistan)

Tymal Mills (England)

Rumman Raees (Pakistan)

Matthew Forde (West Indies)

Hunain Shah (Pakistan)

Ubaid Shah (Pakistan)

Shamyl Hussain (Pakistan)

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 09 Match 23 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

Mohammad Imran (Pakistan)

Zaman Khan (Pakistan)

Ahsan Bhatti (Pakistan)

Jahandad Khan (Pakistan)

Syed Faridoun Mahmood (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 23.

Islamabad United 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 23 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Pakistan)

Sajjad Ali Jnr (Pakistan)

Lahore Qalandars 2024 All-Rounders

David Wiese (Namibia)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Wicketkeepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 23.

Islamabad United 2024 Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan and Jordan Cox are the wicketkeepers for Islamabad United in PSL Season 09.

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope is the wicketkeeper of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2024 Match 23.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the PSL 09 Match 23. Furthermore, Lahore Qalandars needs to perform at the PSL 09 Points Table. However, we predict Islamabad United will win their eighth match in PSL 09. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 09 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars at 7 PM PST Wednesday 6 March 2024 at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.