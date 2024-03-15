PSL 2024 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2024 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators - See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 returns to Karachi today with an exciting Playoff 2 between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. PSL 2024 Playoff 2, Eliminator-I, starts at 9 PM PST on Friday, 15 March 2024, at the National Stadium Karachi. Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have played ten matches in this tournament. Both the teams have won five before the Playoffs.

Spectators of Karachi can witness the HBL PSL 09 Playoff 2 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry; you can see the HBL PSL 09 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators

Let's look at the past performance of Islamabad United against Quetta Gladiators in the previous PSL seasons. Islamabad United played 18 matches against Quetta Gladiators in the past PSL seasons; Islamabad United won 9, and Quetta Gladiators won 9. So, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the Playoff 2 of PSL 2024 against Quetta Gladiators.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 88 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 47 out of these 88 matches with a 53.97 win percentage. They are performing well in every PSL season and became the PSL champions twice. We hope Islamabad United will maintain their performance and be the top team again this season.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators has played 82 PSL matches from 2016 till the previous season and won 39 out of these 82 matches with a 48.14 win percentage. They didn't perform well in the previous season, but we hope Gladiators will make a fantastic comeback in PSL 09.

Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 09.

Islamabad United

United played their opening match against Lahore Qalandars. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 195 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Islamabad United chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by eight wickets with ten balls left.

Islamabad United faced Multan Sultan in the second match of PSL Season 09. Multan won the toss and decided to ball first. Islamabad scored 144 runs in 20 overs at the loss of all wickets. Multan Sultan chased the target in the 19.5 over, winning the match by five wickets with one ball left.

Islamabad United faced Peshawar Zalmi in their fourth PSL 09 match. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 201 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. United didn’t meet the target and lost the match by eight runs, with one wicket left.

The fifth match of Islamabad United in PSL 09 was against Karachi Kings. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Karachi Kings scored 165 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in 18.3 overs, winning the match by seven wickets with nine balls left.

Islamabad United faced Peshawar Zalmi in their seventh PSL 09 match. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 196 runs at the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. Zalmi didn’t meet the target and lost the match by 29 runs, with one wicket left.

Islamabad United faced Lahore Qalandars in their eighth PSL 09 match. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars scored 162 runs at the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Islamabad United didn’t meet the target and lost the match by 17 runs, with three wickets left.

United faced Karachi Kings in their ninth PSL 09 match. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Karachi Kings scored 150 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Islamabad chased the target in 18.4 overs, winning the match by five wickets.

United faced Multan Sultans in their tenth PSL 09 match. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 228 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Islamabad United chased the target and won the match by three wickets.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi in their opening match of PSL Season 09. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quetta scored 206 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Quetta Gladiators restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 190 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets, winning the match by 16 runs.

Quetta Gladiators faced Lahore Qalandars in the second match of PSL Season 09. Lahore won the toss and decided to bat first. Lahore scored 187 runs in 20 overs at the loss of seven wickets. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in the 19.1 over, winning the match by five wickets with five balls left.

The fourth match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 was against Multan Sultan. Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 180 runs in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. The Gladiators didn’t fulfill the target, and the Sultans won the match by 13 runs.

Quetta's fifth match in PSL 09 was against Karachi Kings. Quetta won the toss and decided to bowl first. Karachi Kings scored 165 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Quetta chased the target on the last ball, winning the match by five wickets.

The seventh match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 was against Karachi Kings. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 118 runs in 19.1 overs at the loss of all wickets. Kings chased the target and won the match by 7 wickets, with 27 balls left.

The eighth match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 196 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 8 wickets. Quetta Gladiators didn’t fulfill the target and lost the match by 76 runs.

Quetta Gladiators faced Lahore Qalandars in the 9th match of PSL Season 09. Lahore won the toss and decided to bat first. Lahore scored 166 runs in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. Quetta Gladiators chased the target on the last ball, winning the match by six wickets.

The tenth match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 was against Multan Sultan. Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. The Gladiators didn’t fulfill the target, and the Sultans won the match by 79 runs.

Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators

United faced Quetta Gladiators in their third PSL 09 match. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 138 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in 18.2 overs and won the match by three wickets.

Quetta's sixth match in PSL 09 was against Islamabad United. The match was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

PSL 09 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Playoff 2.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2024 Playoff 2 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2024 Playoff 2 will be among the following players.

PSL 09 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Batters

The following is the list of batters for Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Playoff 2.

Islamabad United 2024 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Playoff 2 will be among the following players.

Jordan Cox (England)

Azam Khan (Pakistan)

Alex Hales (England)

Colin Munro (New Zealand)

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Playoff 2 will be among the following players.

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Omair Bin Yousuf (Pakistan)

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Jason Roy (England)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan)

Will Smeed (England)

Saud Shakeel (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Playoff 2.

Islamabad United 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Playoff 2 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

Naseem Shah (Pakistan)

Tymal Mills (England)

Rumman Raees (Pakistan)

Matthew Forde (West Indies)

Hunain Shah (Pakistan)

Ubaid Shah (Pakistan)

Shamyl Hussain (Pakistan)

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Playoff 2 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Mohammad Hasnain (Pakistan)

Usman Qadir (Pakistan)

Adil Naz (Pakistan)

Khawaja Nafay (Pakistan)

Akeal Hosein (West Indies)

Sohail Khan (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Playoff 2.

Islamabad United 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Playoff 2 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Pakistan)

Sajjad Ali Jnr (Pakistan)

Quetta Gladiators 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Playoff 2 will be among the following players.

Imad Wasim (Pakistan)

Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan)

Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan)

Tom Curran (England)

Qasim Akram (Pakistan)

Shahab Khan (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Wicketkeepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Playoff 2.

Islamabad United 2024 Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan and Jordan Cox are the wicketkeepers for Islamabad United in PSL Season 09.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 09.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the PSL 09 Playoff 2. Furthermore, Quetta Gladiators is performing better at the PSL 09 Points Table. However, we predict Islamabad United will win their Playoff 2 match in PSL 09 and secure another chance to qualify for The Final Match. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 09 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2024 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators at 9 PM PST Friday 15 March 2024 at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.