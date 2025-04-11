Open Menu

PSL 2025 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Asra Salman Published April 11, 2025 | 05:33 PM

PSL 2025 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The stage is set and the roar of cricket fans fills the air as the Pakistan Super League 2025 begins with a match between the Defending Champions and the home team, Islamabad United, and the unpredictable Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Friday, April 11, 2025. United wants to continue its legacy, while Qalandars will try hard to lead the tournament with their performance in each format.

Spectators of Rawalpindi and Islamabad can witness the HBL PSL 10 Match 01, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have these opportunities, see the HBL PSL 10 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars

Let's look at Islamabad United's past performance against Lahore Qalandars in previous PSL seasons. Islamabad United played 19 matches against Lahore Qalandars in previous PSL seasons; both teams won nine games. So, both teams are favorites to win the first match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 100 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 55 out of these 100 matches, with a 55% win percentage. They are now the defending champions and will fight to win the trophy again.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars played 94 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 to the last season and won 40 out of these 94 matches with a 42.55 win percentage. Despite their bad performance in the previous season, they have performed well in every PSL season and have become the PSL champions twice. We hope Lahore Qalandars will learn from past mistakes and be the top team again this season.

PSL 10 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads

The following is the list of Islamabad United's and Lahore Qalandars' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10 Match 01.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

The playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2025 Match 01 will be among the following players.

  1. Shadab Khan (C)
  2. Mathew Short
  3. Naseem Shah
  4. Azam Khan
  5. Imad Wasim
  6. Jason Holder
  7. Haider Ali
  8. Salman Ali Agha
  9. Ben Dwarshuis
  10. Salman Irshad
  11. Colin Munro
  12. Andries Gous
  13. Rumman Raees
  14. Mohammad Nawaz
  15. Hunain Shah
  16. Saad Masood
  17. Riley Meredith
  18. Rassie van der Dussen
  19. Muhammad Shahzad
  20. Sahibzada Farhan

Islamabad United 2025 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.

  • Haider Ali
  • Colin Munro
  • Rassie van der Dussen
  • Sahibzada Farhan
  • Andries Gous
  • Azam Khan

Islamabad United 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.

  • Ben Dwarshuis
  • Hunain Shah
  • Naseem Shah
  • Riley Meredith
  • Salman Irshad
  • Rumman Raees

Islamabad United 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.

  • Shadab Khan
  • Imad Wasim
  • Jason Holder
  • Mathew Short
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Muhammad Shahzad
  • Saad Masood
  • Salman Ali Agha

Islamabad United 2025 Wicketkeeper

Andries Gous or Azam Khan will be the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United for PSL 2025 Match 01.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

The playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2025 Match 01 will be among the following players.

  1. Shaheen Shah Afridi (C)
  2. Fakhar Zaman
  3. Daryl Mitchel
  4. Haris Rauf
  5. Kusal Perera
  6. Sikandar Raza
  7. Abdullah Shafique
  8. Jahandad Khan
  9. Zaman Khan
  10. Asif Afridi
  11. Asif Ali
  12. David Wiese
  13. Muhammad Akhlaq
  14. Rishad Hossain
  15. Mohammad Azab
  16. Momin Qamar
  17. Mohammad Naeem
  18. Sam Billings
  19. Salman Ali Mirza
  20. Tom Curran

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.

  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Asif Ali
  • Mohammad Naeem
  • Kusal Perera
  • Muhammad Akhlaq
  • Sam Billings

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.

  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Haris Rauf
  • Mohammad Azab
  • Momin Qamar
  • Salman Ali Mirza
  • Asif Afridi
  • Zaman Khan

Lahore Qalandars 2025 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.

  • Daryl Mitchel
  • David Wiese
  • Jahandad Khan
  • Rishad Hossain
  • Sikandar Raza
  • Tom Curran

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Wicketkeepers

Kusal Perera, Muhammad Akhlaq, or Sam Billings will be the wicketkeepers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 10.

Who Will Win PSL 2025 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Match?

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in the previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 01. We predict that Islamabad United will win their opening match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score

See the PSL 2025 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE score at 8:30 PM PST on Friday, 11 April 2025, at UrduPoint to stay updated. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Super League Van Lahore Qalandars Sam Billings April Afridi Islamabad United

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

3 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

5 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

5 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

6 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

6 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

6 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

7 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports