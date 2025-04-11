PSL 2025 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The stage is set and the roar of cricket fans fills the air as the Pakistan Super League 2025 begins with a match between the Defending Champions and the home team, Islamabad United, and the unpredictable Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Friday, April 11, 2025. United wants to continue its legacy, while Qalandars will try hard to lead the tournament with their performance in each format.

Spectators of Rawalpindi and Islamabad can witness the HBL PSL 10 Match 01, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have these opportunities, see the HBL PSL 10 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars

Let's look at Islamabad United's past performance against Lahore Qalandars in previous PSL seasons. Islamabad United played 19 matches against Lahore Qalandars in previous PSL seasons; both teams won nine games. So, both teams are favorites to win the first match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 100 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 55 out of these 100 matches, with a 55% win percentage. They are now the defending champions and will fight to win the trophy again.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars played 94 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 to the last season and won 40 out of these 94 matches with a 42.55 win percentage. Despite their bad performance in the previous season, they have performed well in every PSL season and have become the PSL champions twice. We hope Lahore Qalandars will learn from past mistakes and be the top team again this season.

PSL 10 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads

The following is the list of Islamabad United's and Lahore Qalandars' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10 Match 01.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

The playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2025 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan (C) Mathew Short Naseem Shah Azam Khan Imad Wasim Jason Holder Haider Ali Salman Ali Agha Ben Dwarshuis Salman Irshad Colin Munro Andries Gous Rumman Raees Mohammad Nawaz Hunain Shah Saad Masood Riley Meredith Rassie van der Dussen Muhammad Shahzad Sahibzada Farhan

Islamabad United 2025 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Haider Ali

Colin Munro

Rassie van der Dussen

Sahibzada Farhan

Andries Gous

Azam Khan

Islamabad United 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Ben Dwarshuis

Hunain Shah

Naseem Shah

Riley Meredith

Salman Irshad

Rumman Raees

Islamabad United 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan

Imad Wasim

Jason Holder

Mathew Short

Mohammad Nawaz

Muhammad Shahzad

Saad Masood

Salman Ali Agha

Islamabad United 2025 Wicketkeeper

Andries Gous or Azam Khan will be the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United for PSL 2025 Match 01.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

The playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2025 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) Fakhar Zaman Daryl Mitchel Haris Rauf Kusal Perera Sikandar Raza Abdullah Shafique Jahandad Khan Zaman Khan Asif Afridi Asif Ali David Wiese Muhammad Akhlaq Rishad Hossain Mohammad Azab Momin Qamar Mohammad Naeem Sam Billings Salman Ali Mirza Tom Curran

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman

Abdullah Shafique

Asif Ali

Mohammad Naeem

Kusal Perera

Muhammad Akhlaq

Sam Billings

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

Mohammad Azab

Momin Qamar

Salman Ali Mirza

Asif Afridi

Zaman Khan

Lahore Qalandars 2025 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Daryl Mitchel

David Wiese

Jahandad Khan

Rishad Hossain

Sikandar Raza

Tom Curran

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Wicketkeepers

Kusal Perera, Muhammad Akhlaq, or Sam Billings will be the wicketkeepers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 10.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in the previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 01. We predict that Islamabad United will win their opening match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score

See the PSL 2025 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE score at 8:30 PM PST on Friday, 11 April 2025, at UrduPoint to stay updated. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.