PSL 2025 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Asra Salman Published April 11, 2025 | 05:33 PM
PSL 2025 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.
The stage is set and the roar of cricket fans fills the air as the Pakistan Super League 2025 begins with a match between the Defending Champions and the home team, Islamabad United, and the unpredictable Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Friday, April 11, 2025. United wants to continue its legacy, while Qalandars will try hard to lead the tournament with their performance in each format.
Spectators of Rawalpindi and Islamabad can witness the HBL PSL 10 Match 01, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have these opportunities, see the HBL PSL 10 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE Score at UrduPoint.
Head To Head PSL Past Records Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars
Let's look at Islamabad United's past performance against Lahore Qalandars in previous PSL seasons. Islamabad United played 19 matches against Lahore Qalandars in previous PSL seasons; both teams won nine games. So, both teams are favorites to win the first match of PSL 2025.
Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.
PSL Past Records of Islamabad United
Islamabad United played 100 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 55 out of these 100 matches, with a 55% win percentage. They are now the defending champions and will fight to win the trophy again.
PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars played 94 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 to the last season and won 40 out of these 94 matches with a 42.55 win percentage. Despite their bad performance in the previous season, they have performed well in every PSL season and have become the PSL champions twice. We hope Lahore Qalandars will learn from past mistakes and be the top team again this season.
PSL 10 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads
The following is the list of Islamabad United's and Lahore Qalandars' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10 Match 01.
Playing 11 of Islamabad United
The playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2025 Match 01 will be among the following players.
- Shadab Khan (C)
- Mathew Short
- Naseem Shah
- Azam Khan
- Imad Wasim
- Jason Holder
- Haider Ali
- Salman Ali Agha
- Ben Dwarshuis
- Salman Irshad
- Colin Munro
- Andries Gous
- Rumman Raees
- Mohammad Nawaz
- Hunain Shah
- Saad Masood
- Riley Meredith
- Rassie van der Dussen
- Muhammad Shahzad
- Sahibzada Farhan
Islamabad United 2025 Batters
Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.
- Haider Ali
- Colin Munro
- Rassie van der Dussen
- Sahibzada Farhan
- Andries Gous
- Azam Khan
Islamabad United 2025 Bowlers
Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.
- Ben Dwarshuis
- Hunain Shah
- Naseem Shah
- Riley Meredith
- Salman Irshad
- Rumman Raees
Islamabad United 2025 All-Rounders
All-rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.
- Shadab Khan
- Imad Wasim
- Jason Holder
- Mathew Short
- Mohammad Nawaz
- Muhammad Shahzad
- Saad Masood
- Salman Ali Agha
Islamabad United 2025 Wicketkeeper
Andries Gous or Azam Khan will be the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United for PSL 2025 Match 01.
Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars
The playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2025 Match 01 will be among the following players.
- Shaheen Shah Afridi (C)
- Fakhar Zaman
- Daryl Mitchel
- Haris Rauf
- Kusal Perera
- Sikandar Raza
- Abdullah Shafique
- Jahandad Khan
- Zaman Khan
- Asif Afridi
- Asif Ali
- David Wiese
- Muhammad Akhlaq
- Rishad Hossain
- Mohammad Azab
- Momin Qamar
- Mohammad Naeem
- Sam Billings
- Salman Ali Mirza
- Tom Curran
Lahore Qalandars 2025 Batters
Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.
- Fakhar Zaman
- Abdullah Shafique
- Asif Ali
- Mohammad Naeem
- Kusal Perera
- Muhammad Akhlaq
- Sam Billings
Lahore Qalandars 2025 Bowlers
Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.
- Shaheen Shah Afridi
- Haris Rauf
- Mohammad Azab
- Momin Qamar
- Salman Ali Mirza
- Asif Afridi
- Zaman Khan
Lahore Qalandars 2025 All-Rounders
All-Rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 01 will be among the following players.
- Daryl Mitchel
- David Wiese
- Jahandad Khan
- Rishad Hossain
- Sikandar Raza
- Tom Curran
Lahore Qalandars 2025 Wicketkeepers
Kusal Perera, Muhammad Akhlaq, or Sam Billings will be the wicketkeepers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 10.
Who Will Win PSL 2025 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Match?
According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in the previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 01. We predict that Islamabad United will win their opening match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.
PSL 10 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score
See the PSL 2025 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE score at 8:30 PM PST on Friday, 11 April 2025, at UrduPoint to stay updated. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.
