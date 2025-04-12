Open Menu

PSL 2025 Match 02 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Asra Salman Published April 12, 2025 | 02:36 PM

PSL 2025 Match 02 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 begins its second day with the first encounter, the PSL Season 10 Match 02, between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 3:30 PM PST.

Today, the Zalmi's explosive batting meets the Gladiators' never-say-die spirit. Will the passionate crowd of Rawalpindi and Islamabad witness Peshawar's star power, or will Quetta's fighting spirit steal the show? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action LIVE on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see HBL PSL 10 Match 02 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators

Look at Peshawar Zalmi's performance against Quetta Gladiators in previous PSL seasons. Peshawar Zalmi played 24 matches against Quetta Gladiators in previous PSL seasons; Zalmi won 13 and Gladiators won 10 games. So, Zalmi hopes to dominate the Gladiators this time too in their first clash of PSL 2025.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 104 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 55 out of these 104 matches, with a 52.88% win percentage. They have won the title once in the PSL Season 02 and will fight to win the trophy again.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators played 92 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 to the last season and won 44 out of these 92 matches, with a 47.82 win percentage. They won the title once in PSL Season 04, and we hope to see them win it again this time.

PSL 10 Match 02 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads

The following is the list of Peshawar Zalmi's and Quetta Gladiators' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10 Match 02.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

The playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2025 Match 02 will be among the following players.

  1. Babar Azam (C)
  2. Saim Ayub
  3. Tom Kohler-Cadmore
  4. George Linde
  5. Mohammad Ali
  6. Mohammad Haris
  7. Abdul Samad
  8. Hussain Talat
  9. Nahid Rana
  10. Arif Yaqoob
  11. Najeebullah Zadran
  12. Max Bryant
  13. Mehran Mumtaz
  14. Sufyan Moqim
  15. Ali Raza
  16. Maaz Sadaqat
  17. Ahmed Daniyal
  18. Alzarri Joseph
  19. Mitchell Owen
  20. Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 02 will be among the following players.

  • Babar Azam
  • Abdul Samad
  • Najeebullah Zadran
  • Max Bryant
  • Saim Ayub
  • Mohammad Haris
  • Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 02 will be among the following players.

  • Ali Raza
  • Ahmed Daniyal
  • Arif Yaqoob
  • Alzarri Joseph
  • Mehran Mumtaz
  • Mohammad Ali
  • Nahid Rana
  • Sufyan Moqim

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 02 will be among the following players.

  • George Linde
  • Hussain Talat
  • Maaz Sadaqat
  • Mitchell Owen
  • Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris or Tom Kohler-Cadmore will be the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2025 Match 02.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

The playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2025 Match 02 will be among the following players.

  1. Saud Shakeel (C)
  2. Faheem Ashraf
  3. Finn Allen
  4. Mark Chapman
  5. Abrar Ahmed
  6. Mohammad Amir
  7. Rilee Rossouw
  8. Akeal Hosein
  9. Mohammad Wasim Jr.
  10. Haseebullah
  11. Khawaja Nafay
  12. Kyle Jamieson
  13. Khurram Shahzad
  14. Usman Tariq
  15. Mohammad Zeeshan
  16. Hasan Nawaz
  17. Danish Aziz
  18. Kusal Mendis
  19. Sean Abbott
  20. Shoaib Malik
  21. Ali Majid

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 02 will be among the following players.

  • Finn Allen
  • Hasan Nawaz
  • Khawaja Nafay
  • Mark Chapman
  • Rilee Rossouw
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Haseebullah
  • Kusal Mendis

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 02 will be among the following players.

  • Abrar Ahmed
  • Akeal Hosein
  • Ali Majid
  • Kyle Jamieson
  • Khurram Shahzad
  • Mohammad Amir
  • Mohammad Wasim Jr.
  • Mohammad Zeeshan
  • Sean Abbott

Quetta Gladiators 2025 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 02 will be among the following players.

  • Faheem Ashraf
  • Danish Aziz
  • Shoaib Malik
  • Usman Tariq

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Wicketkeepers

Haseebullah or Kusal Mendis will be the wicketkeepers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 10.

Who Will Win PSL 2025 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Match?

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in the previous PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 02. We predict that Peshawar Zalmi will win the 2nd match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 02 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 02 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE score at 3:30 PM PST on Saturday, 12 April 2025, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.

