PSL 2025 Match 02 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 02 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 begins its second day with the first encounter, the PSL Season 10 Match 02, between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 3:30 PM PST.

Today, the Zalmi's explosive batting meets the Gladiators' never-say-die spirit. Will the passionate crowd of Rawalpindi and Islamabad witness Peshawar's star power, or will Quetta's fighting spirit steal the show? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action LIVE on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see HBL PSL 10 Match 02 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators

Look at Peshawar Zalmi's performance against Quetta Gladiators in previous PSL seasons. Peshawar Zalmi played 24 matches against Quetta Gladiators in previous PSL seasons; Zalmi won 13 and Gladiators won 10 games. So, Zalmi hopes to dominate the Gladiators this time too in their first clash of PSL 2025.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 104 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 55 out of these 104 matches, with a 52.88% win percentage. They have won the title once in the PSL Season 02 and will fight to win the trophy again.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators played 92 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 to the last season and won 44 out of these 92 matches, with a 47.82 win percentage. They won the title once in PSL Season 04, and we hope to see them win it again this time.

PSL 10 Match 02 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads

The following is the list of Peshawar Zalmi's and Quetta Gladiators' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10 Match 02.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

The playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2025 Match 02 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (C) Saim Ayub Tom Kohler-Cadmore George Linde Mohammad Ali Mohammad Haris Abdul Samad Hussain Talat Nahid Rana Arif Yaqoob Najeebullah Zadran Max Bryant Mehran Mumtaz Sufyan Moqim Ali Raza Maaz Sadaqat Ahmed Daniyal Alzarri Joseph Mitchell Owen Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 02 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam

Abdul Samad

Najeebullah Zadran

Max Bryant

Saim Ayub

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 02 will be among the following players.

Ali Raza

Ahmed Daniyal

Arif Yaqoob

Alzarri Joseph

Mehran Mumtaz

Mohammad Ali

Nahid Rana

Sufyan Moqim

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 02 will be among the following players.

George Linde

Hussain Talat

Maaz Sadaqat

Mitchell Owen

Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris or Tom Kohler-Cadmore will be the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2025 Match 02.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

The playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2025 Match 02 will be among the following players.

Saud Shakeel (C) Faheem Ashraf Finn Allen Mark Chapman Abrar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Rilee Rossouw Akeal Hosein Mohammad Wasim Jr. Haseebullah Khawaja Nafay Kyle Jamieson Khurram Shahzad Usman Tariq Mohammad Zeeshan Hasan Nawaz Danish Aziz Kusal Mendis Sean Abbott Shoaib Malik Ali Majid

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 02 will be among the following players.

Finn Allen

Hasan Nawaz

Khawaja Nafay

Mark Chapman

Rilee Rossouw

Saud Shakeel

Haseebullah

Kusal Mendis

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 02 will be among the following players.

Abrar Ahmed

Akeal Hosein

Ali Majid

Kyle Jamieson

Khurram Shahzad

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Mohammad Zeeshan

Sean Abbott

Quetta Gladiators 2025 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 02 will be among the following players.

Faheem Ashraf

Danish Aziz

Shoaib Malik

Usman Tariq

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Wicketkeepers

Haseebullah or Kusal Mendis will be the wicketkeepers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 10.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in the previous PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 02. We predict that Peshawar Zalmi will win the 2nd match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

