PSL 2025 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 has an exciting showdown as Karachi Kings welcome Multan Sultans to the National Stadium Karachi on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 8 PM PST in their first encounter in this tournament. The Kings, led by David Warner, will rely on their explosive batting depth in the PSL Season 10 Match 03 while Mohammad Rizwan's Sultans will look to impose their signature disciplined approach.

Will Karachi's star-studded lineup fire at home, or will Multan's clinical unit continue their recent dominance? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action LIVE on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see HBL PSL 10 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE Score.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans

Look at Karachi Kings's performance against Multan Sultans in previous PSL seasons. Karachi Kings played 15 matches against Multan Sultans in previous PSL seasons; Kings won 5 and Sultans won seven games. So, Kings hopes to dominate the Sultans this time in their first clash of PSL 2025.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings played 95 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 3 out of these 95 matches, with a 37.89% win percentage.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans played 79 PSL matches from PSL Season 03 to the last season and won 45 out of these 79 matches, with a 56.96 win percentage.

PSL 10 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Squads

The following is the list of Karachi Kings's and Multan Sultans' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10 Match 03.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

The playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2025 Match 03 will be among the following players.

David Warner (C) Adam Milne Mohammad Abbas Afridi Hasan Ali James Vince Khushdil Shah Aamir Jamal Irfan Khan Niazi Shan Masood Arafat Minhas Litton Das Mir Hamza Tim Seifert Zahid Mehmood Fawad Ali Riazullah Kane Williamson Mohammad Nabi Omair Bin Yousuf Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.

David Warner

Irfan Khan Niazi

Kane Williamson

Riazullah

Omair Bin Yousuf

Shan Masood

Litton Das

Tim Seifert

James Vince

Karachi Kings 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.

Adam Milne

Mohammad Abbas Afridi

Fawad Ali

Hasan Ali

Mir Hamza

Zahid Mehmood

Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.

Aamir Jamal

Arafat Minhas

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Nabi

Karachi Kings 2025 Wicketkeeper

Litton Das or Tim Seifert will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 Match 03.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

The playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2025 Match 03 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (C) Michael Bracewell Usama Mir David Willey Iftikhar Ahmed Usman Khan Chris Jordan Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hasnain Akif Javed Gudakesh Motie Josh Little Faisal Akram Tayyab Tahir Ubaid Shah Shahid Aziz Johnson Charles Muhammad Amir Barki Shai Hope Yasir Khan

Multan Sultans 2025 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan

Johnson Charles

Tayyab Tahir

Usman Khan

Yasir Khan

Shai Hope

Muhammad Amir Barki

Multan Sultans 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.

Chris Jordan

Akif Javed

Faisal Akram

Gudakesh Motie

Mohammad Hasnain

Josh Little

Usama Mir

Ubaid Shah

Shahid Aziz

Multan Sultans 2025 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.

David Willey

Iftikhar Ahmed

Michael Bracewell

Kamran Ghulam

Multan Sultans 2025 Wicketkeepers

Mohammad Rizwan or Usman Khan will be the wicketkeepers for Multan Sultans in PSL Season 10.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in the previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 03. We predict that Multan Sultans will win the 3rd match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE score at 8 PM PST on Saturday, 12 April 2025, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.