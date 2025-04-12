Open Menu

PSL 2025 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Asra Salman Published April 12, 2025 | 06:09 PM

PSL 2025 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 has an exciting showdown as Karachi Kings welcome Multan Sultans to the National Stadium Karachi on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 8 PM PST in their first encounter in this tournament. The Kings, led by David Warner, will rely on their explosive batting depth in the PSL Season 10 Match 03 while Mohammad Rizwan's Sultans will look to impose their signature disciplined approach.

Will Karachi's star-studded lineup fire at home, or will Multan's clinical unit continue their recent dominance? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action LIVE on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see HBL PSL 10 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE Score.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans

Look at Karachi Kings's performance against Multan Sultans in previous PSL seasons. Karachi Kings played 15 matches against Multan Sultans in previous PSL seasons; Kings won 5 and Sultans won seven games. So, Kings hopes to dominate the Sultans this time in their first clash of PSL 2025.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings played 95 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 3 out of these 95 matches, with a 37.89% win percentage.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans played 79 PSL matches from PSL Season 03 to the last season and won 45 out of these 79 matches, with a 56.96 win percentage.

PSL 10 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Squads

The following is the list of Karachi Kings's and Multan Sultans' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10 Match 03.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

The playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2025 Match 03 will be among the following players.

  1. David Warner (C)
  2. Adam Milne
  3. Mohammad Abbas Afridi
  4. Hasan Ali
  5. James Vince
  6. Khushdil Shah
  7. Aamir Jamal
  8. Irfan Khan Niazi
  9. Shan Masood
  10. Arafat Minhas
  11. Litton Das
  12. Mir Hamza
  13. Tim Seifert
  14. Zahid Mehmood
  15. Fawad Ali
  16. Riazullah
  17. Kane Williamson
  18. Mohammad Nabi
  19. Omair Bin Yousuf
  20. Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.

  • David Warner
  • Irfan Khan Niazi
  • Kane Williamson
  • Riazullah
  • Omair Bin Yousuf
  • Shan Masood
  • Litton Das
  • Tim Seifert
  • James Vince

Karachi Kings 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.

  • Adam Milne
  • Mohammad Abbas Afridi
  • Fawad Ali
  • Hasan Ali
  • Mir Hamza
  • Zahid Mehmood
  • Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.

  • Aamir Jamal
  • Arafat Minhas
  • Khushdil Shah
  • Mohammad Nabi

Karachi Kings 2025 Wicketkeeper

Litton Das or Tim Seifert will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 Match 03.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

The playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2025 Match 03 will be among the following players.

  1. Mohammad Rizwan (C)
  2. Michael Bracewell
  3. Usama Mir
  4. David Willey
  5. Iftikhar Ahmed
  6. Usman Khan
  7. Chris Jordan
  8. Kamran Ghulam
  9. Mohammad Hasnain
  10. Akif Javed
  11. Gudakesh Motie
  12. Josh Little
  13. Faisal Akram
  14. Tayyab Tahir
  15. Ubaid Shah
  16. Shahid Aziz
  17. Johnson Charles
  18. Muhammad Amir Barki
  19. Shai Hope
  20. Yasir Khan

Multan Sultans 2025 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.

  • Mohammad Rizwan
  • Johnson Charles
  • Tayyab Tahir
  • Usman Khan
  • Yasir Khan
  • Shai Hope
  • Muhammad Amir Barki

Multan Sultans 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.

  • Chris Jordan
  • Akif Javed
  • Faisal Akram
  • Gudakesh Motie
  • Mohammad Hasnain
  • Josh Little
  • Usama Mir
  • Ubaid Shah
  • Shahid Aziz

Multan Sultans 2025 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.

  • David Willey
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Michael Bracewell
  • Kamran Ghulam

Multan Sultans 2025 Wicketkeepers

Mohammad Rizwan or Usman Khan will be the wicketkeepers for Multan Sultans in PSL Season 10.

Who Will Win PSL 2025 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Match?

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in the previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 03. We predict that Multan Sultans will win the 3rd match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE score at 8 PM PST on Saturday, 12 April 2025, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.

Related Topics

Multan Pakistan Super League Usman Khan April Multan Sultans Karachi Kings

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

1 hour ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

2 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

2 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

3 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

3 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

4 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

5 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports