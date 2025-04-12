PSL 2025 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Asra Salman Published April 12, 2025 | 06:09 PM
PSL 2025 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.
The Pakistan Super League 2025 has an exciting showdown as Karachi Kings welcome Multan Sultans to the National Stadium Karachi on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 8 PM PST in their first encounter in this tournament. The Kings, led by David Warner, will rely on their explosive batting depth in the PSL Season 10 Match 03 while Mohammad Rizwan's Sultans will look to impose their signature disciplined approach.
Will Karachi's star-studded lineup fire at home, or will Multan's clinical unit continue their recent dominance? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action LIVE on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see HBL PSL 10 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE Score.
Head To Head PSL Past Records Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans
Look at Karachi Kings's performance against Multan Sultans in previous PSL seasons. Karachi Kings played 15 matches against Multan Sultans in previous PSL seasons; Kings won 5 and Sultans won seven games. So, Kings hopes to dominate the Sultans this time in their first clash of PSL 2025.
Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.
PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings
Karachi Kings played 95 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 3 out of these 95 matches, with a 37.89% win percentage.
PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans
Multan Sultans played 79 PSL matches from PSL Season 03 to the last season and won 45 out of these 79 matches, with a 56.96 win percentage.
PSL 10 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Squads
The following is the list of Karachi Kings's and Multan Sultans' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10 Match 03.
Playing 11 of Karachi Kings
The playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2025 Match 03 will be among the following players.
- David Warner (C)
- Adam Milne
- Mohammad Abbas Afridi
- Hasan Ali
- James Vince
- Khushdil Shah
- Aamir Jamal
- Irfan Khan Niazi
- Shan Masood
- Arafat Minhas
- Litton Das
- Mir Hamza
- Tim Seifert
- Zahid Mehmood
- Fawad Ali
- Riazullah
- Kane Williamson
- Mohammad Nabi
- Omair Bin Yousuf
- Mirza Mamoon
Karachi Kings 2025 Batters
Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.
- David Warner
- Irfan Khan Niazi
- Kane Williamson
- Riazullah
- Omair Bin Yousuf
- Shan Masood
- Litton Das
- Tim Seifert
- James Vince
Karachi Kings 2025 Bowlers
Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.
- Adam Milne
- Mohammad Abbas Afridi
- Fawad Ali
- Hasan Ali
- Mir Hamza
- Zahid Mehmood
- Mirza Mamoon
Karachi Kings 2025 All-Rounders
All-rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.
- Aamir Jamal
- Arafat Minhas
- Khushdil Shah
- Mohammad Nabi
Karachi Kings 2025 Wicketkeeper
Litton Das or Tim Seifert will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 Match 03.
Playing 11 of Multan Sultans
The playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2025 Match 03 will be among the following players.
- Mohammad Rizwan (C)
- Michael Bracewell
- Usama Mir
- David Willey
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Usman Khan
- Chris Jordan
- Kamran Ghulam
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Akif Javed
- Gudakesh Motie
- Josh Little
- Faisal Akram
- Tayyab Tahir
- Ubaid Shah
- Shahid Aziz
- Johnson Charles
- Muhammad Amir Barki
- Shai Hope
- Yasir Khan
Multan Sultans 2025 Batters
Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.
- Mohammad Rizwan
- Johnson Charles
- Tayyab Tahir
- Usman Khan
- Yasir Khan
- Shai Hope
- Muhammad Amir Barki
Multan Sultans 2025 Bowlers
Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.
- Chris Jordan
- Akif Javed
- Faisal Akram
- Gudakesh Motie
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Josh Little
- Usama Mir
- Ubaid Shah
- Shahid Aziz
Multan Sultans 2025 All-Rounders
All-Rounders of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 03 will be among the following players.
- David Willey
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Michael Bracewell
- Kamran Ghulam
Multan Sultans 2025 Wicketkeepers
Mohammad Rizwan or Usman Khan will be the wicketkeepers for Multan Sultans in PSL Season 10.
Who Will Win PSL 2025 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Match?
According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in the previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 03. We predict that Multan Sultans will win the 3rd match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.
PSL 10 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score
To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE score at 8 PM PST on Saturday, 12 April 2025, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.
