- Home
- Sports
- PSL 2025 Match 04 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win
PSL 2025 Match 04 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Asra Salman Published April 13, 2025 | 02:01 PM
PSL 2025 Match 04 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.
The Pakistan Super League 2025 brings the Match 04 between Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on April 13, 2025, at 8 PM PST. This encounter shows Quetta's never-say-die spirit against the star-studded Lahore lineup.
Can Quetta's previous win help them overcome Lahore, or will the Qalandars prove themselves a strong team? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 04 Quetta Gladiators vs. Lahore Qalandars.
Head To Head PSL Past Records Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars
Look at Quetta Gladiators' performance against Lahore Qalandars in previous PSL seasons. Quetta Gladiators played 18 matches against Lahore Qalandars in previous PSL seasons; each side won nine games. So, both can win their first clash of PSL 2025.
Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.
PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators
Quetta Gladiators played 92 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 to the last season and won 44 out of these 92 matches, with a 47.82 win percentage. They won the title once in PSL Season 04, and we hope to see them win it again this time.
PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars played 94 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 to the last season and won 40 out of these 94 matches with a 42.55 win percentage. Despite their bad performance in the previous season, they have performed well in every PSL season and have become the PSL champions twice. We hope Lahore Qalandars will learn from past mistakes and be the top team again this season.
Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10
Let’s review how Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars are doing in the HBL PSL Season 10.
Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10
Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of PSL 10. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 216 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 136 runs. Gladiators won the match by 80 runs.
Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10
Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in the tournament opener of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the final over, scoring 139 runs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 14 balls left.
PSL 10 Match 04 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads
The following is the list of Quetta Gladiators' and Lahore Qalandars' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10 Match 04.
Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators
The playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2025 Match 04 will be among the following players.
- Saud Shakeel (C)
- Faheem Ashraf
- Finn Allen
- Mark Chapman
- Abrar Ahmed
- Mohammad Amir
- Rilee Rossouw
- Akeal Hosein
- Mohammad Wasim Jr.
- Haseebullah
- Khawaja Nafay
- Kyle Jamieson
- Khurram Shahzad
- Usman Tariq
- Mohammad Zeeshan
- Hasan Nawaz
- Danish Aziz
- Kusal Mendis
- Sean Abbott
- Shoaib Malik
- Ali Majid
Quetta Gladiators 2025 Batters
Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 04 will be among the following players.
- Finn Allen
- Hasan Nawaz
- Khawaja Nafay
- Mark Chapman
- Rilee Rossouw
- Saud Shakeel
- Haseebullah
- Kusal Mendis
Quetta Gladiators 2025 Bowlers
Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 04 will be among the following players.
- Abrar Ahmed
- Akeal Hosein
- Ali Majid
- Kyle Jamieson
- Khurram Shahzad
- Mohammad Amir
- Mohammad Wasim Jr.
- Mohammad Zeeshan
- Sean Abbott
Quetta Gladiators 2025 All-Rounders
All-rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 04 will be among the following players.
- Faheem Ashraf
- Danish Aziz
- Shoaib Malik
- Usman Tariq
Quetta Gladiators 2025 Wicketkeeper
Haseebullah or Kusal Mendis will be the wicketkeepers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 10.
Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars
The playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2025 Match 04 will be among the following players.
- Shaheen Shah Afridi (C)
- Fakhar Zaman
- Daryl Mitchel
- Haris Rauf
- Kusal Perera
- Sikandar Raza
- Abdullah Shafique
- Jahandad Khan
- Zaman Khan
- Asif Afridi
- Asif Ali
- David Wiese
- Muhammad Akhlaq
- Rishad Hossain
- Mohammad Azab
- Momin Qamar
- Mohammad Naeem
- Sam Billings
- Salman Ali Mirza
- Tom Curran
Lahore Qalandars 2025 Batters
Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 04 will be among the following players.
- Fakhar Zaman
- Abdullah Shafique
- Asif Ali
- Mohammad Naeem
- Kusal Perera
- Muhammad Akhlaq
- Sam Billings
Lahore Qalandars 2025 Bowlers
Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 04 will be among the following players.
- Shaheen Shah Afridi
- Haris Rauf
- Mohammad Azab
- Momin Qamar
- Salman Ali Mirza
- Asif Afridi
- Zaman Khan
Lahore Qalandars 2025 All-Rounders
All-Rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 04 will be among the following players.
- Daryl Mitchel
- David Wiese
- Jahandad Khan
- Rishad Hossain
- Sikandar Raza
- Tom Curran
Lahore Qalandars 2025 Wicketkeepers
Kusal Perera, Muhammad Akhlaq, or Sam Billings will be the wicketkeepers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 10.
Who Will Win PSL 2025 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Match?
According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Lahore Qalandars is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 04. However, the Gladiators have won their previous match in this tournament. We predict that Lahore Qalandars will win the fourth match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.
PSL 10 Match 04 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score
To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 04 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE score at 8 PM PST on Sunday, 13 April 2025, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.
Recent Stories
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
More Stories From Sports
-
Nimra to lead Pak women blind cricket team for its first-ever int’l tour to Australia4 hours ago
-
Women’s softball event from May 34 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 04 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win9 hours ago
-
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets22 hours ago
-
Minister congratulates Noor Zaman on winning U-23 World Squash Championship1 day ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win1 day ago
-
HBL PSL 10: Ben McDermott, Saad Baig join Karachi Kings1 day ago
-
Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs in PSL 10 second match1 day ago
-
Fakhar inaugurates upgraded gymnasium at UoP1 day ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 02 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win1 day ago
-
PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi to chase 217-run target set by Quetta Gladiators1 day ago
-
Islamabad United stroll to win in PSL 2025 opener2 days ago