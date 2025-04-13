PSL 2025 Match 04 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 04 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 brings the Match 04 between Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on April 13, 2025, at 8 PM PST. This encounter shows Quetta's never-say-die spirit against the star-studded Lahore lineup.

Can Quetta's previous win help them overcome Lahore, or will the Qalandars prove themselves a strong team? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 04 Quetta Gladiators vs. Lahore Qalandars.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars

Look at Quetta Gladiators' performance against Lahore Qalandars in previous PSL seasons. Quetta Gladiators played 18 matches against Lahore Qalandars in previous PSL seasons; each side won nine games. So, both can win their first clash of PSL 2025.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators played 92 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 to the last season and won 44 out of these 92 matches, with a 47.82 win percentage. They won the title once in PSL Season 04, and we hope to see them win it again this time.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars played 94 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 to the last season and won 40 out of these 94 matches with a 42.55 win percentage. Despite their bad performance in the previous season, they have performed well in every PSL season and have become the PSL champions twice. We hope Lahore Qalandars will learn from past mistakes and be the top team again this season.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10

Let’s review how Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars are doing in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10

Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of PSL 10. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 216 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 136 runs. Gladiators won the match by 80 runs.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10

Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in the tournament opener of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the final over, scoring 139 runs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

PSL 10 Match 04 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads

The following is the list of Quetta Gladiators' and Lahore Qalandars' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10 Match 04.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

The playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2025 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Saud Shakeel (C) Faheem Ashraf Finn Allen Mark Chapman Abrar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Rilee Rossouw Akeal Hosein Mohammad Wasim Jr. Haseebullah Khawaja Nafay Kyle Jamieson Khurram Shahzad Usman Tariq Mohammad Zeeshan Hasan Nawaz Danish Aziz Kusal Mendis Sean Abbott Shoaib Malik Ali Majid

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Finn Allen

Hasan Nawaz

Khawaja Nafay

Mark Chapman

Rilee Rossouw

Saud Shakeel

Haseebullah

Kusal Mendis

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Abrar Ahmed

Akeal Hosein

Ali Majid

Kyle Jamieson

Khurram Shahzad

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Mohammad Zeeshan

Sean Abbott

Quetta Gladiators 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Faheem Ashraf

Danish Aziz

Shoaib Malik

Usman Tariq

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Wicketkeeper

Haseebullah or Kusal Mendis will be the wicketkeepers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 10.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

The playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2025 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) Fakhar Zaman Daryl Mitchel Haris Rauf Kusal Perera Sikandar Raza Abdullah Shafique Jahandad Khan Zaman Khan Asif Afridi Asif Ali David Wiese Muhammad Akhlaq Rishad Hossain Mohammad Azab Momin Qamar Mohammad Naeem Sam Billings Salman Ali Mirza Tom Curran

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman

Abdullah Shafique

Asif Ali

Mohammad Naeem

Kusal Perera

Muhammad Akhlaq

Sam Billings

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

Mohammad Azab

Momin Qamar

Salman Ali Mirza

Asif Afridi

Zaman Khan

Lahore Qalandars 2025 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Daryl Mitchel

David Wiese

Jahandad Khan

Rishad Hossain

Sikandar Raza

Tom Curran

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Wicketkeepers

Kusal Perera, Muhammad Akhlaq, or Sam Billings will be the wicketkeepers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 10.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Lahore Qalandars is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 04. However, the Gladiators have won their previous match in this tournament. We predict that Lahore Qalandars will win the fourth match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 04 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 04 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE score at 8 PM PST on Sunday, 13 April 2025, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.