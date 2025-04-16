PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 witnesses Islamabad United face Multan Sultans in a high-stakes encounter at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 8 PM PST. This battle between two of the PSL's most consistent franchises promises a thrilling contest of strategy and skill under the lights.

Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan will face off in the most crucial clash of the tournament so far. United's explosive batting will meet Sultans' disciplined approach in a game that could redefine the early tournament standings.

Can Islamabad's firepower overcome Multan's organised approach? Or will the Sultans continue their dominance over United? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 07 Islamabad United vs. Multan Sultans.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans

Look at Islamabad United's performance against Multan Sultans in previous PSL seasons. Islamabad United played 16 matches against Multan Sultans in previous PSL seasons; both teams won eight games. So, both teams are the favourites to win the 7th match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 100 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 55 out of these 100 matches, with a 55% win percentage. They are now the defending champions and will fight to win the trophy again.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans played 79 PSL matches from PSL Season 03 to the last season and won 45 of them, for a 56.96 win percentage. They became the champions in PSL 2021 and have consistently been runners-up in the previous three seasons. This time they will fight harder to bring the trophy home.

Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans in PSL 10

Let’s review how Islamabad United and Multan Sultans are doing in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Islamabad United in PSL 10

Islamabad United played the tournament opener against Lahore Qalandars. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the final over, scoring 139 runs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

United faced Peshawar Zalmi in its second match this season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. United scored 243 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 19th over, scoring just 141 runs, and United won the match by 102 runs.

Multan Sultans in PSL 10

Multan Sultans faced Karachi Kings in their first match this season. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.

PSL 10 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Squads

The following is the list of Islamabad United's and Multan Sultans' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10 Match 07.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

The playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2025 Match 07 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan (C) Mathew Short Naseem Shah Azam Khan Imad Wasim Jason Holder Haider Ali Salman Ali Agha Ben Dwarshuis Salman Irshad Colin Munro Andries Gous Rumman Raees Mohammad Nawaz Hunain Shah Saad Masood Riley Meredith Rassie van der Dussen Muhammad Shahzad Sahibzada Farhan

Islamabad United 2025 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 07 will be among the following players.

Haider Ali

Colin Munro

Rassie van der Dussen

Sahibzada Farhan

Andries Gous

Azam Khan

Islamabad United 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 07 will be among the following players.

Ben Dwarshuis

Hunain Shah

Naseem Shah

Riley Meredith

Salman Irshad

Rumman Raees

Islamabad United 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 07 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan

Imad Wasim

Jason Holder

Mathew Short

Mohammad Nawaz

Muhammad Shahzad

Saad Masood

Salman Ali Agha

Islamabad United 2025 Wicketkeeper

Andries Gous or Azam Khan will be the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United for PSL 2025 Match 07.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

The playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2025 Match 07 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (C) Michael Bracewell Usama Mir David Willey Iftikhar Ahmed Usman Khan Chris Jordan Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hasnain Akif Javed Gudakesh Motie Josh Little Faisal Akram Tayyab Tahir Ubaid Shah Shahid Aziz Johnson Charles Muhammad Amir Barki Shai Hope Yasir Khan

Multan Sultans 2025 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 07 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan

Johnson Charles

Tayyab Tahir

Usman Khan

Yasir Khan

Shai Hope

Muhammad Amir Barki

Multan Sultans 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 07 will be among the following players.

Chris Jordan

Akif Javed

Faisal Akram

Gudakesh Motie

Mohammad Hasnain

Josh Little

Usama Mir

Ubaid Shah

Shahid Aziz

Multan Sultans 2025 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 07 will be among the following players.

David Willey

Iftikhar Ahmed

Michael Bracewell

Kamran Ghulam

Multan Sultans 2025 Wicketkeepers

Mohammad Rizwan or Usman Khan will be the wicketkeepers for Multan Sultans in PSL Season 10.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 07. Islamabad also won both matches this season, whereas Multan Sultans lost the game. We predict that Islamabad United will win the 7th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE score at 8 PM PST on Wednesday, 16 April 2025, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.