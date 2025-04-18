PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 hosts another thrilling encounter. Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Karachi on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 8 PM PST. With both teams looking to climb the points table, this clash promises high-intensity cricket as David Warner's Karachi seeks home dominance against Saud Shakeel's resilient Quetta.

Will Karachi's batting firepower prevail, or Quetta's approach steal a victory? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 08 Karachi Kings vs. Quetta Gladiators.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators

Look at Karachi Kings' performance against Quetta Gladiators in previous PSL seasons. Karachi Kings played 18 matches against Quetta Gladiators in the last PSL seasons, and won six. So, Quetta Gladiators are the favourites to win the 8th match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings played 95 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 36 of them, for a 37.89% win percentage. Kings were champions of PSL 2020 but are ending up in the league stage from the past three seasons. We hope to see Kings’ come back this season with a roar.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators played 92 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 to the last season and won 44 out of these 92 matches, with a 47.82 win percentage. They won the title once in PSL Season 04, and we hope to see them win it again this time.

Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10

Let’s review how Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators are doing in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10

Karachi Kings played their first match against Multan Sultans. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.

Kings’ second clash in PSL 10 was against Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10

Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of PSL 10. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 216 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 136 runs. Gladiators won the match by 80 runs.

Quetta Gladiators played their second match in PSL 10 against Lahore Qalandars. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 219 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators were all out in the 17th over and Qalandars won the match by 79 runs.

Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators on PSL 10 Points Table

Let’s review how Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators are doing at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table

Karachi Kings have played two matches this season, they won against Multan Sultans but lost to Lahore Qalandars. Both were high scoring games but losing a game for 65 runs costed Kings a lot in terms of Net Run Rate that is currently -1.417. Kings are at the 4th place at the PSL 10 Points table with two points.

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Points Table

Quetta Gladiators have played two matches this season, they won against Peshawar Zalmi but lost to Lahore Qalandars. They also lost to Lahore with a margin of 79 runs but their Net Run Rate is not so bad, -0.025, as they won against Peshawar Zalmi 80 runs. Gladiators are at the 3rd place at the PSL 10 points table with two points.

PSL 10 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads

The following is the list of Karachi Kings' and Quetta Gladiators' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10 Match 08.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

The playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2025 Match 08 will be among the following players.

David Warner (C) Adam Milne Mohammad Abbas Afridi Hasan Ali James Vince Khushdil Shah Aamir Jamal Irfan Khan Niazi Shan Masood Arafat Minhas Litton Das Mir Hamza Tim Seifert Zahid Mehmood Fawad Ali Riazullah Kane Williamson Mohammad Nabi Omair Bin Yousuf Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Match 08 will be among the following players.

David Warner

Irfan Khan Niazi

Kane Williamson

Riazullah

Omair Bin Yousuf

Shan Masood

Litton Das

Tim Seifert

James Vince

Karachi Kings 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Match 08 will be among the following players.

Karachi Kings 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Match 08 will be among the following players.

Aamir Jamal

Arafat Minhas

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Nabi

Karachi Kings 2025 Wicketkeeper

Litton Das or Tim Seifert will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 Match 08.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

The playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2025 Match 08 will be among the following players.

Saud Shakeel (C) Faheem Ashraf Finn Allen Mark Chapman Abrar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Rilee Rossouw Akeal Hosein Mohammad Wasim Jr. Haseebullah Khawaja Nafay Kyle Jamieson Khurram Shahzad Usman Tariq Mohammad Zeeshan Hasan Nawaz Danish Aziz Kusal Mendis Sean Abbott Shoaib Malik Ali Majid

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 08 will be among the following players.

Finn Allen

Hasan Nawaz

Khawaja Nafay

Mark Chapman

Rilee Rossouw

Saud Shakeel

Haseebullah

Kusal Mendis

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 08 will be among the following players.

Abrar Ahmed

Akeal Hosein

Ali Majid

Kyle Jamieson

Khurram Shahzad

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Mohammad Zeeshan

Sean Abbott

Quetta Gladiators 2025 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 08 will be among the following players.

Faheem Ashraf

Danish Aziz

Shoaib Malik

Usman Tariq

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Wicketkeepers

Haseebullah or Kusal Mendis will be the wicketkeepers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 10.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Quetta Gladiators is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 08. Both teams have played two matches in this tournament and won one. We predict that Quetta Gladiators will win the 8th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE score at 8 PM PST on Friday, 18 April 2025, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.