PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win

The Pakistan Super League 2025 hosts a superheated Saturday night blockbuster as Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans collide in a high-voltage clash that promises a power show in the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, at 8 PM PST. The game of the weekend has Babar Azam's Zalmi, with their explosive batting lineup, against Mohammad Rizwan's disciplined team.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans

Look at Peshawar Zalmi's performance against Multan Sultans in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi played 18 matches against Multan Sultans and won seven. So, Multan Sultans are the favourites to win the 9th match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 104 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 55 out of these 104 matches, with a 52.88% win percentage. They have won the title once in the PSL Season 02 and will fight to win the trophy again.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans played 79 PSL matches from PSL Season 03 to the last season and won 45, for a 56.96 win percentage. They became the champions in PSL 2021 and have consistently been runners-up in the previous three seasons. This time, they will fight harder to bring the trophy home.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans in PSL 10

Let’s review how Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans do in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators in their first match of PSL 10. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 216 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 136 runs. Gladiators won the match by 80 runs.

Zlmi faced Islamabad United in its second match this season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. United scored 243 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 19th over, scoring just 141 runs, and United won the match by 102 runs.

Multan Sultans in PSL 10

Multan Sultans faced Karachi Kings in their first match this season. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.

Multan Sultans faced Islamabad United in their second match this season. The Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 202 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 155 runs, and United won the match by 47 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans on PSL 10 Points Table

Let’s review how Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans are doing at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Points Table

Peshawar Zalmi has played two matches this season and lost both. Both were high-scoring games, and losing both matches by 80 and 102 runs cost Zalmi a lot in terms of Net Run Rate, which is currently -4.550. Zalmi is in sixth place at the PSL 10 Points table with zero points.

Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Points Table

Multan Sultans have played two matches this season and lost both. They lost to United by 47 runs, but their Net Run Rate is not bad, -1.411; they might recover by winning a high-scoring match. Sultans are in 5th place on the PSL 10 points table with zero points.

PSL 10 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Squads

The following is the list of Peshawar Zalmi's and Multan Sultans' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10 Match 09.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

The playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2025 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (C) Saim Ayub Tom Kohler-Cadmore George Linde Mohammad Ali Mohammad Haris Abdul Samad Hussain Talat Nahid Rana Arif Yaqoob Najeebullah Zadran Max Bryant Mehran Mumtaz Sufyan Moqim Ali Raza Maaz Sadaqat Ahmed Daniyal Alzarri Joseph Mitchell Owen Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam

Abdul Samad

Najeebullah Zadran

Max Bryant

Saim Ayub

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Ali Raza

Ahmed Daniyal

Arif Yaqoob

Alzarri Joseph

Mehran Mumtaz

Mohammad Ali

Nahid Rana

Sufyan Moqim

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 09 will be among the following players.

George Linde

Hussain Talat

Maaz Sadaqat

Mitchell Owen

Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris or Tom Kohler-Cadmore will be the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2025 Match 09.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

The playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2025 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (C) Michael Bracewell Usama Mir David Willey Iftikhar Ahmed Usman Khan Chris Jordan Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hasnain Akif Javed Gudakesh Motie Josh Little Faisal Akram Tayyab Tahir Ubaid Shah Shahid Aziz Johnson Charles Muhammad Amir Barki Shai Hope Yasir Khan

Multan Sultans 2025 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan

Johnson Charles

Tayyab Tahir

Usman Khan

Yasir Khan

Shai Hope

Muhammad Amir Barki

Multan Sultans 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Chris Jordan

Akif Javed

Faisal Akram

Gudakesh Motie

Mohammad Hasnain

Josh Little

Usama Mir

Ubaid Shah

Shahid Aziz

Multan Sultans 2025 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 09 will be among the following players.

David Willey

Iftikhar Ahmed

Michael Bracewell

Kamran Ghulam

Multan Sultans 2025 Wicketkeepers

Mohammad Rizwan or Usman Khan will be the wicketkeepers for Multan Sultans in PSL Season 10.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 09. Both teams have played two matches in this tournament and won none. We predict that Multan Sultans will win the 9th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

