PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 serves up a Sunday night spectacle as Karachi Kings lock horns with Islamabad United in a battle that could reshape the tournament standings! Two of PSL's most incredible franchises collide under the Karachi lights, promising a perfect blend of power-hitting, tactical brilliance, and edge-of-the-seat drama. The clash takes place at the National Bank Stadium at 8:00 PM PST.

Will Karachi's Lions roar at home? Or will Islamabad steal the victory? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 10, Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United

Look at Karachi Kings' performance against Islamabad United in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Karachi Kings played 22 matches against Islamabad United and won six. So, Islamabad United are the favourites to win the 10th match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings played 95 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 36 of them, for a 37.89% win percentage. Kings were champions of PSL 2020, but have ended up in the league stage for the past three seasons. We hope to see the Kings come back this season with a roar.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United has played 100 PSL matches from 2016 to the previous season and won 55 of these matches, achieving a 55% win percentage. They are now the defending champions and will fight to win the trophy again.

Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 10

Let’s review how Karachi Kings and Islamabad United do in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10

Karachi Kings played their first match against Multan Sultans. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.

The Kings’ second clash in PSL 10 was against the Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.

Karachi Kings faced Quetta Gladiators in their 3rd match of PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 175 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Kings restricted Gladiators to 119 runs at the loss of nine wickets, winning the match by 56 runs.

Islamabad United in PSL 10

Islamabad United played the tournament opener against Lahore Qalandars. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the final over, scoring 139 runs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

United faced Peshawar Zalmi in its second match this season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. United scored 243 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 19th over, scoring just 141 runs, and United won the match by 102 runs.

Islamabad faced the Sultans in their third clash of PSL 10. The Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 202 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 155 runs, and United won the match by 47 runs.

PSL 10 Match 10 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Squads

The following is the list of Karachi Kings' and Islamabad United's playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10 Match 10.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

The playing 11 of the Karachi Kings in PSL 2025 Match 10 will include the following players.

David Warner (C) Adam Milne Mohammad Abbas Afridi Hasan Ali James Vince Khushdil Shah Aamir Jamal Irfan Khan Niazi Shan Masood Arafat Minhas Litton Das Mir Hamza Tim Seifert Zahid Mehmood Fawad Ali Riazullah Kane Williamson Mohammad Nabi Omair Bin Yousuf Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Match 10 will be among the following players.

David Warner

Irfan Khan Niazi

Kane Williamson

Riazullah

Omair Bin Yousuf

Shan Masood

Litton Das

Tim Seifert

James Vince

Karachi Kings 2025 Bowlers

The bowlers for Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 10 will be among the following players.

David Warner

Irfan Khan Niazi

Kane Williamson

Riazullah

Omair Bin Yousuf

Shan Masood

Litton Das

Tim Seifert

James Vince

Karachi Kings 2025 All-Rounders

The all-rounders for Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Aamir Jamal

Arafat Minhas

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Nabi

Karachi Kings 2025 Wicketkeeper

Litton Das or Tim Seifert will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 Match 10.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

The playing 11 for Islamabad United in PSL 2025 Match 10 will include the following players.

Shadab Khan (C) Mathew Short Naseem Shah Azam Khan Imad Wasim Jason Holder Haider Ali Salman Ali Agha Ben Dwarshuis Salman Irshad Colin Munro Andries Gous Rumman Raees Mohammad Nawaz Hunain Shah Saad Masood Riley Meredith Rassie van der Dussen Muhammad Shahzad Sahibzada Farhan

Islamabad United 2025 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Haider Ali

Colin Munro

Rassie van der Dussen

Sahibzada Farhan

Andries Gous

Azam Khan

Islamabad United 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Ben Dwarshuis

Hunain Shah

Naseem Shah

Riley Meredith

Salman Irshad

Rumman Raees

Islamabad United 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 10 will include the following players.

Shadab Khan

Imad Wasim

Jason Holder

Mathew Short

Mohammad Nawaz

Muhammad Shahzad

Saad Masood

Salman Ali Agha

Islamabad United 2025 Wicketkeepers

Andries Gous or Azam Khan will be the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United for PSL 2025 Match 1.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 10. We predict that Islamabad United will win the 10th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

