PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 hosts another blockbuster clash as Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi in a high-octane encounter that promises pure cricketing entertainment at the National Stadium, Karachi, on Monday, 21 April 2025, at 8 PM PST.

Will Karachi's Lions defend their den? Or will Peshawar's Yellow Storm sweep through? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 11, Karachi Kings vs. Peshawar Zalmi.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Look at Karachi Kings' performance against Peshawar Zalmi in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Karachi Kings played 21 matches against Peshawar Zalmi and won six. So, Peshawar Zalmi are the favourites to win the 11th match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings played 95 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 36 of them, for a 37.89% win percentage. Kings were champions of PSL 2020, but they have ended up in the league stage for the past three seasons. We hope to see the Kings come back this season with a roar.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 104 PSL matches from 2016 to the previous season and won 55 of these matches, with a 53.08% win percentage. They won the title once in PSL Season 02 and will fight to win it again.

Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10

Let’s review how Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi do in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10

Karachi Kings played their first match against Multan Sultans. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.

The Kings’ second clash in PSL 10 was against the Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.

Karachi Kings faced Quetta Gladiators in their 3rd match of PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 175 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Kings restricted Gladiators to 119 runs at the loss of nine wickets, winning the match by 56 runs.

Karachi Kings played their 4th match of the season against Islamabad United. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 128 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by six wickets with 17 balls left.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators in their first match of PSL 10. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 216 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 136 runs. Gladiators won the match by 80 runs.

Zalmi faced Islamabad United in its second match of the season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. United scored 243 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 19th over, scoring just 141 runs, and United won the match by 102 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi played their third match this season against Multan Sultans. They won the toss and decided to bat first. Zalmis scored 227 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 16th over, scoring just 107 runs. Zalmi won the match by 120 runs.

Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi on PSL 10 Points Table

Let’s review how Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi are doing at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table

Karachi Kings have played four matches this season, winning against Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators but losing to Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. The Net Run Rate of Karachi Kings is currently -0.343. Kings are in 3rd place in the PSL 10 Points table with four points.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Points Table

Peshawar Zalmi has played three matches this season, winning against Multan Sultans and losing to Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

The Net Run Rate of Peshawar Zalmi is currently -1.033. Zalmi is in 5th place at the PSL 10 Points table with two points.

PSL 10 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Squads

The following is the list of Karachi Kings' and Peshawar Zalmi's playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10 Match 11.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

The playing 11 of the Karachi Kings in PSL 2025 Match 11 will include the following players.

David Warner (C) Adam Milne Mohammad Abbas Afridi Hasan Ali James Vince Khushdil Shah Aamir Jamal Irfan Khan Niazi Shan Masood Arafat Minhas Litton Das Mir Hamza Tim Seifert Zahid Mehmood Fawad Ali Riazullah Kane Williamson Mohammad Nabi Omair Bin Yousuf Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Match 11 will be among the following players.

David Warner

Irfan Khan Niazi

Kane Williamson

Riazullah

Omair Bin Yousuf

Shan Masood

Litton Das

Tim Seifert

James Vince

Karachi Kings 2025 Bowlers

The bowlers for Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 11 will be among the following players.

Adam Milne

Mohammad Abbas Afridi

Fawad Ali

Hasan Ali

Mir Hamza

Zahid Mehmood

Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 11 will be among the following players.

Aamir Jamal

Arafat Minhas

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Nabi

Karachi Kings 2025 Wicketkeeper

Litton Das or Tim Seifert will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 Match 11.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

The playing 11 for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025 Match 11 will include the following players.

Babar Azam (C) Saim Ayub Tom Kohler-Cadmore George Linde Mohammad Ali Mohammad Haris Abdul Samad Hussain Talat Nahid Rana Arif Yaqoob Najeebullah Zadran Max Bryant Mehran Mumtaz Sufyan Moqim Ali Raza Maaz Sadaqat Ahmed Daniyal Alzarri Joseph Mitchell Owen Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 11 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam

Abdul Samad

Najeebullah Zadran

Max Bryant

Saim Ayub

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 11 will be among the following players.

Ali Raza

Ahmed Daniyal

Arif Yaqoob

Alzarri Joseph

Mehran Mumtaz

Mohammad Ali

Nahid Rana

Sufyan Moqim

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 11 will include the following players.

George Linde

Hussain Talat

Maaz Sadaqat

Mitchell Owen

Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Wicketkeepers

Mohammad Haris or Tom Kohler-Cadmore will be the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2025 Match 11.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 11. However, Karachi Kings are playing good cricket this season. We predict that Karachi Kings will win the 11th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 11, Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE score at 8 PM PST on Monday, 21 April 2025, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.