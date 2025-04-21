Open Menu

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Asra Salman Published April 21, 2025 | 06:04 PM

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 hosts another blockbuster clash as Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi in a high-octane encounter that promises pure cricketing entertainment at the National Stadium, Karachi, on Monday, 21 April 2025, at 8 PM PST.

Will Karachi's Lions defend their den? Or will Peshawar's Yellow Storm sweep through? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 11, Karachi Kings vs. Peshawar Zalmi.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Look at Karachi Kings' performance against Peshawar Zalmi in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Karachi Kings played 21 matches against Peshawar Zalmi and won six. So, Peshawar Zalmi are the favourites to win the 11th match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings played 95 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 36 of them, for a 37.89% win percentage. Kings were champions of PSL 2020, but they have ended up in the league stage for the past three seasons. We hope to see the Kings come back this season with a roar.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 104 PSL matches from 2016 to the previous season and won 55 of these matches, with a 53.08% win percentage. They won the title once in PSL Season 02 and will fight to win it again.

Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10

Let’s review how Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi do in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10

Karachi Kings played their first match against Multan Sultans. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.

The Kings’ second clash in PSL 10 was against the Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.

Karachi Kings faced Quetta Gladiators in their 3rd match of PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 175 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Kings restricted Gladiators to 119 runs at the loss of nine wickets, winning the match by 56 runs.

Karachi Kings played their 4th match of the season against Islamabad United. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 128 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by six wickets with 17 balls left.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators in their first match of PSL 10. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 216 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 136 runs. Gladiators won the match by 80 runs.

Zalmi faced Islamabad United in its second match of the season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. United scored 243 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 19th over, scoring just 141 runs, and United won the match by 102 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi played their third match this season against Multan Sultans. They won the toss and decided to bat first. Zalmis scored 227 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 16th over, scoring just 107 runs. Zalmi won the match by 120 runs.

Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi on PSL 10 Points Table

Let’s review how Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi are doing at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table

Karachi Kings have played four matches this season, winning against Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators but losing to Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. The Net Run Rate of Karachi Kings is currently -0.343. Kings are in 3rd place in the PSL 10 Points table with four points.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Points Table

Peshawar Zalmi has played three matches this season, winning against Multan Sultans and losing to Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

The Net Run Rate of Peshawar Zalmi is currently -1.033. Zalmi is in 5th place at the PSL 10 Points table with two points.

PSL 10 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Squads

The following is the list of Karachi Kings' and Peshawar Zalmi's playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10 Match 11.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

The playing 11 of the Karachi Kings in PSL 2025 Match 11 will include the following players.

  1. David Warner (C)
  2. Adam Milne
  3. Mohammad Abbas Afridi
  4. Hasan Ali
  5. James Vince
  6. Khushdil Shah
  7. Aamir Jamal
  8. Irfan Khan Niazi
  9. Shan Masood
  10. Arafat Minhas
  11. Litton Das
  12. Mir Hamza
  13. Tim Seifert
  14. Zahid Mehmood
  15. Fawad Ali
  16. Riazullah
  17. Kane Williamson
  18. Mohammad Nabi
  19. Omair Bin Yousuf
  20. Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Match 11 will be among the following players.

  • David Warner
  • Irfan Khan Niazi
  • Kane Williamson
  • Riazullah
  • Omair Bin Yousuf
  • Shan Masood
  • Litton Das
  • Tim Seifert
  • James Vince

Karachi Kings 2025 Bowlers

The bowlers for Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 11 will be among the following players.

  • Adam Milne
  • Mohammad Abbas Afridi
  • Fawad Ali
  • Hasan Ali
  • Mir Hamza
  • Zahid Mehmood
  • Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 11 will be among the following players.

  • Aamir Jamal
  • Arafat Minhas
  • Khushdil Shah
  • Mohammad Nabi

Karachi Kings 2025 Wicketkeeper

Litton Das or Tim Seifert will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 Match 11.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

The playing 11 for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025 Match 11 will include the following players.

  1. Babar Azam (C)
  2. Saim Ayub
  3. Tom Kohler-Cadmore
  4. George Linde
  5. Mohammad Ali
  6. Mohammad Haris
  7. Abdul Samad
  8. Hussain Talat
  9. Nahid Rana
  10. Arif Yaqoob
  11. Najeebullah Zadran
  12. Max Bryant
  13. Mehran Mumtaz
  14. Sufyan Moqim
  15. Ali Raza
  16. Maaz Sadaqat
  17. Ahmed Daniyal
  18. Alzarri Joseph
  19. Mitchell Owen
  20. Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 11 will be among the following players.

  • Babar Azam
  • Abdul Samad
  • Najeebullah Zadran
  • Max Bryant
  • Saim Ayub
  • Mohammad Haris
  • Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 11 will be among the following players.

  • Ali Raza
  • Ahmed Daniyal
  • Arif Yaqoob
  • Alzarri Joseph
  • Mehran Mumtaz
  • Mohammad Ali
  • Nahid Rana
  • Sufyan Moqim

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 11 will include the following players.

  • George Linde
  • Hussain Talat
  • Maaz Sadaqat
  • Mitchell Owen
  • Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Wicketkeepers

Mohammad Haris or Tom Kohler-Cadmore will be the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2025 Match 11.

Who Will Win PSL 2025 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Match?

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 11. However, Karachi Kings are playing good cricket this season. We predict that Karachi Kings will win the 11th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 11, Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE score at 8 PM PST on Monday, 21 April 2025, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.

Related Topics

Cricket Peshawar Pakistan Super League April Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

51 seconds ago
 Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public schoo ..

Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university

11 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World C ..

Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team

18 minutes ago
 Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Can ..

Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League

33 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to ..

Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..

56 minutes ago
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab ..

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather

1 hour ago
 Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

2 hours ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

2 hours ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports