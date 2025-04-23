PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 hosts another exciting contest at the Multan Cricket Stadium, where Multan Sultans face off against the unbeatable Islamabad United in the 13th match of PSL 2025 at 8 PM PST on Wednesday, 23 April 2025.

Will Multan's efficiency continue their winning run? Or will Islamabad's firepower sweep out the Sultans at their home ground? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 13, Multan Sultans vs. Islamabad United.

Head-to-Head PSL Past Records: Multan Sultans vs. Islamabad United

Look at Multan Sultans' performance against Islamabad United in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Multan Sultans played 16 matches against Islamabad United; both teams won eight. So, both are the favourites to win the 13th match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans played 79 PSL matches from PSL Season 03 to the last season and won 45, for a 56.96 win percentage. They became the champions in PSL 2021 and have consistently been runners-up in the previous three seasons. Despite an earlier setback in the tournament, they will fight harder to bring the trophy home.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United has played 100 PSL matches from 2016 to the previous season and won 55 of these matches, achieving a 55% win percentage. They are now the defending champions and will fight to win the trophy again.

Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 10

Let’s review how Multan Sultans and Islamabad United do in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Multan Sultans in PSL 10

Multan Sultans faced the Karachi Kings in their first match of the season. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.

Multan Sultans faced Islamabad United in their second match this season. The Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 202 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 155 runs, and United won the match by 47 runs.

Multan Sultans faced Peshawar Zalmi in their third match this season. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. Zalmis scored 227 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 16th over, scoring just 107 runs. Zalmi won the match by 120 runs.

The 4th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 2025 was against Lahore Qalandars. Multan won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 228 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. In the second half, Sultans restricted Qalandars to 195 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in the 20 overs. Multan Sultans won the match by 33 runs.

Islamabad United in PSL 10

Islamabad United played the tournament opener against Lahore Qalandars. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the final over, scoring 139 runs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

United faced Peshawar Zalmi in its second match this season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. United scored 243 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 19th over, scoring just 141 runs, and United won the match by 102 runs.

Islamabad faced the Sultans in their third clash of PSL 10. The Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 202 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 155 runs, and United won the match by 47 runs.

United faced the Karachi Kings in its 4th match of the season. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 128 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by six wickets with 17 balls left.

Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 10 Points Table

Let’s review how Multan Sultans and Islamabad United are doing at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Points Table

Multan Sultans have played four matches this season, winning against Lahore Qalandars and losing to Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, and Karachi Kings. Their Net Run Rate is currently -1.790, and they are standing in last place on the PSL 10 points table with two points.

Islamabad United in PSL 10 Points Table

Islamabad United has played four matches this season and won all of them. The Net Run Rate of Islamabad United is currently +2.544 and is leading the PSL 10 Points table with 8 points.

PSL 10 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Squads

The following is the list of Multan Sultans' and Islamabad United's playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10, Match 13.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

The playing 11 of the Multan Sultans in PSL 2025 Match 13 will include the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (C) Michael Bracewell Usama Mir David Willey Iftikhar Ahmed Usman Khan Chris Jordan Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hasnain Akif Javed Gudakesh Motie Josh Little Faisal Akram Tayyab Tahir Ubaid Shah Shahid Aziz Johnson Charles Muhammad Amir Barki Shai Hope Yasir Khan

Multan Sultans 2025 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan

Johnson Charles

Tayyab Tahir

Usman Khan

Yasir Khan

Shai Hope

Muhammad Amir Barki

Multan Sultans 2025 Bowlers

The bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Chris Jordan

Akif Javed

Faisal Akram

Gudakesh Motie

Mohammad Hasnain

Josh Little

Usama Mir

Ubaid Shah

Shahid Aziz

Multan Sultans 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Match 13 will be among the following players.

David Willey

Iftikhar Ahmed

Michael Bracewell

Kamran Ghulam

Multan Sultans 2025 Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan or Usman Khan will be the wicketkeepers for Multan Sultans in PSL Season 10.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

The playing 11 for Islamabad United in PSL 2025 Match 13 will include the following players.

Shadab Khan (C) Mathew Short Naseem Shah Azam Khan Imad Wasim Jason Holder Haider Ali Salman Ali Agha Ben Dwarshuis Salman Irshad Colin Munro Andries Gous Rumman Raees Mohammad Nawaz Hunain Shah Saad Masood Riley Meredith Rassie van der Dussen Muhammad Shahzad Sahibzada Farhan

Islamabad United 2025 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Haider Ali

Colin Munro

Rassie van der Dussen

Sahibzada Farhan

Andries Gous

Azam Khan

Islamabad United 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers for the Islamabad United in PSL 10 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Ben Dwarshuis

Hunain Shah

Naseem Shah

Riley Meredith

Salman Irshad

Rumman Raees

Islamabad United 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Islamabad United in PSL 10 Match 13 will include the following players.

Shadab Khan

Imad Wasim

Jason Holder

Mathew Short

Mohammad Nawaz

Muhammad Shahzad

Saad Masood

Salman Ali Agha

Islamabad United 2025 Wicketkeepers

Andries Gous or Azam Khan will be the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United for PSL 2025 Match 13.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 13. However, Islamabad United are playing good cricket this season. We predict that Multan Sultans will win the 13th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 13, Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United's live score at 8 PM PST on Wednesday, 23 April 2025, on UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.