PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 ignites with one of its fiercest rivalries as Lahore Qalandars lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in a thrilling match that promises sixes, pace, and drama. The PSL 10 Match 14, between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, takes place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 24, 2024, at 8 PM PST.

Will Lahore's efficiency continue their winning run? Or will Peshawar's revamped squad conquer the Qalandars' den? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 14, Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi.

Head-to-Head PSL Past Records: Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Look at Lahore Qalandars' performance against Peshawar Zalmi in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Lahore Qalandars played 19 matches against Peshawar Zalmi and won eight. So, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite to win the 14th match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars played 94 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 to the last season and won 40 out of these 94 matches with a 42.55 win percentage. Despite their poor performance in earlier PSL seasons, they have performed well recently and have won the PSL championship twice. We hope Lahore Qalandars will continue playing good cricket and be the top team again this season.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 104 PSL matches from 2016 to the previous season and won 55 of these matches, with a 53.08% win percentage. They won the title once in PSL Season 02 and are fighting hard to qualify for the playoffs.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10

Let’s review how Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi do in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10

Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in the tournament opener of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the final over, scoring 139 runs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

Qalandars played their second match in PSL 10 against Quetta Gladiators. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 219 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators were all out in the 17th over, and Qalandars won the match by 79 runs.

Lahore Qalandars faced Karachi Kings in their third match in PSL 10. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.

Lahore Qalandars faced Multan Sultans in their 4th match of PSL 10. Multan won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 228 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. In the second half, Sultans restricted Qalandars to 195 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in the 20 overs. Multan Sultans won the match by 33 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators in their first match of PSL 10. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 216 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 136 runs. Gladiators won the match by 80 runs.

Zalmi faced Islamabad United in its second match of the season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. United scored 243 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 19th over, scoring just 141 runs, and United won the match by 102 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi played their third match this season against Multan Sultans. They won the toss and decided to bat first. Zalmis scored 227 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 16th over, scoring just 107 runs. Zalmi won the match by 120 runs.

Zalmi faced the Karachi Kings in its 4th match of the season. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 17 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by two wickets with three balls left.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Points Table

Let’s review how Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi are doing at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Points Table

Lahore Qalandars have played four matches this season, winning against Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings and losing against Islamabad United and Multan Sultans. The Net Run Rate of Lahore Qalandars is currently +1.095 and is in 3rd place on the PSL 10 Points table with 4 points.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Points Table

Peshawar Zalmi has played four matches this season, winning against Multan Sultans and losing to Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, and Islamabad United. The Net Run Rate of Peshawar Zalmi is currently -0.844 and is in 4th place at the PSL 10 Points table with two points.

PSL 10 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Squads

The following is the list of Lahore Qalandars' and Peshawar Zalmi's playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10, Match 14.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

The playing 11 of the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025 Match 14 will include the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) Fakhar Zaman Daryl Mitchel Haris Rauf Kusal Perera Sikandar Raza Abdullah Shafique Jahandad Khan Zaman Khan Asif Afridi Asif Ali David Wiese Muhammad Akhlaq Rishad Hossain Mohammad Azab Momin Qamar Mohammad Naeem Sam Billings Salman Ali Mirza Tom Curran

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman

Abdullah Shafique

Asif Ali

Mohammad Naeem

Kusal Perera

Muhammad Akhlaq

Sam Billings

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Bowlers

The bowlers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

Mohammad Azab

Momin Qamar

Salman Ali Mirza

Asif Afridi

Zaman Khan

Lahore Qalandars 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Daryl Mitchel

David Wiese

Jahandad Khan

Rishad Hossain

Sikandar Raza

Tom Curran

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Wicketkeeper

Kusal Perera, Muhammad Akhlaq, or Sam Billings will be the wicketkeepers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 10.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

The playing 11 for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025 Match 14 will include the following players.

Babar Azam (C) Saim Ayub Tom Kohler-Cadmore George Linde Mohammad Ali Mohammad Haris Abdul Samad Hussain Talat Nahid Rana Arif Yaqoob Najeebullah Zadran Max Bryant Mehran Mumtaz Sufyan Moqim Ali Raza Maaz Sadaqat Ahmed Daniyal Alzarri Joseph Mitchell Owen Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam

Abdul Samad

Najeebullah Zadran

Max Bryant

Saim Ayub

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers for the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Ali Raza

Ahmed Daniyal

Arif Yaqoob

Alzarri Joseph

Mehran Mumtaz

Mohammad Ali

Nahid Rana

Sufyan Moqim

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Match 14 will include the following players.

George Linde

Hussain Talat

Maaz Sadaqat

Mitchell Owen

Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Wicketkeepers

Mohammad Haris or Tom Kohler-Cadmore will be the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2025 Match 14.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 14. However, Lahore Qalandars are playing good cricket this season. We predict that Lahore Qalandars will win the 14th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 14, Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi's live score at 8 PM PST on Thursday, 24 April 2025, on UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.