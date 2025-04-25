PSL 2025 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 serves up a high-spirited showdown as the Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings reignite their historic rivalry in a high-stakes battle for playoff positioning in the PSL 10 Match 15, Quetta Gladiators vs. Karachi Kings. Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on April 25, 2025, at 8 PM PST.

Will Karachi's star-studded lineup prove decisive? Or will Quetta conquer the Kings’ den? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 15, Quetta Gladiators vs. Karachi Kings.

Head-to-Head PSL Past Records: Quetta Gladiators vs. Karachi Kings

Look at Quetta Gladiators' performance against Karachi Kings in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Quetta Gladiators played 18 matches against Karachi Kings and won 12 of them. So, Quetta Gladiators is the favorite to win the 15th match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators played 92 PSL matches from PSL Season 1 to the last season and won 44 of these 92 matches, with a 47.82% win percentage. They won the title once in PSL Season 04, and we hope to see them fight hard for it again this time.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings played 95 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 36 of them, for a 37.89% win percentage. Kings were champions of PSL 2020, but they have ended up in the league stage for the past three seasons. They made a good comeback this season, and we hope to see them in the Playoffs this time.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 10

Quetta Gladiators faced Karachi Kings in their 3rd match of PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 175 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Kings restricted Gladiators to 119 runs at the loss of nine wickets, winning the match by 56 runs.

Let’s review how Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings are doing against other teams in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10

Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of PSL 10. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 216 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 136 runs. Gladiators won the match by 80 runs.

Quetta Gladiators played their second match in PSL 10 against Lahore Qalandars. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 219 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators were all out in the 17th over, and Qalandars won the match by 79 runs.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10

Karachi Kings played their first match against Multan Sultans. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.

The Kings’ second clash in PSL 10 was against the Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.

Karachi Kings played their 4th match of the season against Islamabad United. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 128 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by six wickets with 17 balls left.

Karachi Kings played their 5th match against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 17 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by two wickets with three balls left.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table

Let’s review how Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings are doing at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Points Table

Quetta Gladiators have played three matches this season; they won against Peshawar Zalmi but lost to Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. Their Net Run Rate is currently -0.917, and they are in 3rd place on the PSL 10 points table with two points.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table

Karachi Kings have played five matches this season, winning against Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators but losing to Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United.

The Net Run Rate of Karachi Kings is currently -0.215. Kings are in 2nd place in the PSL 10 Points table with six points.

PSL 10 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Squads

The following is the list of Quetta Gladiators' and Karachi Kings' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10, Match 15.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

The Quetta Gladiators' playing 11 for PSL 2025 Match 15 will include the following players.

Saud Shakeel (C) Faheem Ashraf Finn Allen Mark Chapman Abrar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Rilee Rossouw Akeal Hosein Mohammad Wasim Jr. Haseebullah Khawaja Nafay Kyle Jamieson Khurram Shahzad Usman Tariq Mohammad Zeeshan Hasan Nawaz Danish Aziz Kusal Mendis Sean Abbott Shoaib Malik Ali Majid

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Finn Allen

Hasan Nawaz

Khawaja Nafay

Mark Chapman

Rilee Rossouw

Saud Shakeel

Haseebullah

Kusal Mendis

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Bowlers

The bowlers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Abrar Ahmed

Akeal Hosein

Ali Majid

Kyle Jamieson

Khurram Shahzad

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Mohammad Zeeshan

Sean Abbott

Quetta Gladiators 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Faheem Ashraf

Danish Aziz

Shoaib Malik

Usman Tariq

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Wicketkeeper

Haseebullah or Kusal Mendis will be the wicketkeepers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 10.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

The playing 11 for Karachi Kings in PSL 2025 Match 15 will include the following players.

David Warner (C) Adam Milne Mohammad Abbas Afridi Hasan Ali James Vince Khushdil Shah Aamir Jamal Irfan Khan Niazi Shan Masood Arafat Minhas Litton Das Mir Hamza Tim Seifert Zahid Mehmood Fawad Ali Riazullah Kane Williamson Mohammad Nabi Omair Bin Yousuf Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Match 15 will be among the following players.

David Warner

Irfan Khan Niazi

Kane Williamson

Riazullah

Omair Bin Yousuf

Shan Masood

Litton Das

Tim Seifert

James Vince

Karachi Kings 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Karachi Kings 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 15 will include the following players.

Aamir Jamal

Arafat Minhas

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Nabi

Karachi Kings 2025 Wicketkeepers

Litton Das or Tim Seifert will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 Match 15.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Quetta Gladiators is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 15. However, Karachi Kings are playing good cricket this season. We predict that Karachi Kings will win the 15th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 15, Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings' live score at 8 PM PST on Friday, 25 April 2025, on UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.