PSL 2025 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Asra Salman Published April 25, 2025 | 06:17 PM
PSL 2025 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.
The Pakistan Super League 2025 serves up a high-spirited showdown as the Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings reignite their historic rivalry in a high-stakes battle for playoff positioning in the PSL 10 Match 15, Quetta Gladiators vs. Karachi Kings. Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on April 25, 2025, at 8 PM PST.
Will Karachi's star-studded lineup prove decisive? Or will Quetta conquer the Kings’ den? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 15, Quetta Gladiators vs. Karachi Kings.
Head-to-Head PSL Past Records: Quetta Gladiators vs. Karachi Kings
Look at Quetta Gladiators' performance against Karachi Kings in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Quetta Gladiators played 18 matches against Karachi Kings and won 12 of them. So, Quetta Gladiators is the favorite to win the 15th match of PSL 2025.
Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.
PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators
Quetta Gladiators played 92 PSL matches from PSL Season 1 to the last season and won 44 of these 92 matches, with a 47.82% win percentage. They won the title once in PSL Season 04, and we hope to see them fight hard for it again this time.
PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings
Karachi Kings played 95 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 36 of them, for a 37.89% win percentage. Kings were champions of PSL 2020, but they have ended up in the league stage for the past three seasons. They made a good comeback this season, and we hope to see them in the Playoffs this time.
Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 10
Quetta Gladiators faced Karachi Kings in their 3rd match of PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 175 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Kings restricted Gladiators to 119 runs at the loss of nine wickets, winning the match by 56 runs.
Let’s review how Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings are doing against other teams in the HBL PSL Season 10.
Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10
Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of PSL 10. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 216 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 136 runs. Gladiators won the match by 80 runs.
Quetta Gladiators played their second match in PSL 10 against Lahore Qalandars. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 219 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators were all out in the 17th over, and Qalandars won the match by 79 runs.
Karachi Kings in PSL 10
Karachi Kings played their first match against Multan Sultans. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.
The Kings’ second clash in PSL 10 was against the Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.
Karachi Kings played their 4th match of the season against Islamabad United. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 128 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by six wickets with 17 balls left.
Karachi Kings played their 5th match against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 17 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by two wickets with three balls left.
Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table
Let’s review how Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings are doing at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.
Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Points Table
Quetta Gladiators have played three matches this season; they won against Peshawar Zalmi but lost to Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. Their Net Run Rate is currently -0.917, and they are in 3rd place on the PSL 10 points table with two points.
Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table
Karachi Kings have played five matches this season, winning against Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators but losing to Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United.
The Net Run Rate of Karachi Kings is currently -0.215. Kings are in 2nd place in the PSL 10 Points table with six points.
PSL 10 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Squads
The following is the list of Quetta Gladiators' and Karachi Kings' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10, Match 15.
Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators
The Quetta Gladiators' playing 11 for PSL 2025 Match 15 will include the following players.
- Saud Shakeel (C)
- Faheem Ashraf
- Finn Allen
- Mark Chapman
- Abrar Ahmed
- Mohammad Amir
- Rilee Rossouw
- Akeal Hosein
- Mohammad Wasim Jr.
- Haseebullah
- Khawaja Nafay
- Kyle Jamieson
- Khurram Shahzad
- Usman Tariq
- Mohammad Zeeshan
- Hasan Nawaz
- Danish Aziz
- Kusal Mendis
- Sean Abbott
- Shoaib Malik
- Ali Majid
Quetta Gladiators 2025 Batters
Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Match 15 will be among the following players.
- Finn Allen
- Hasan Nawaz
- Khawaja Nafay
- Mark Chapman
- Rilee Rossouw
- Saud Shakeel
- Haseebullah
- Kusal Mendis
Quetta Gladiators 2025 Bowlers
The bowlers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Match 15 will be among the following players.
- Abrar Ahmed
- Akeal Hosein
- Ali Majid
- Kyle Jamieson
- Khurram Shahzad
- Mohammad Amir
- Mohammad Wasim Jr.
- Mohammad Zeeshan
- Sean Abbott
Quetta Gladiators 2025 All-Rounders
All-rounders for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Match 15 will be among the following players.
- Faheem Ashraf
- Danish Aziz
- Shoaib Malik
- Usman Tariq
Quetta Gladiators 2025 Wicketkeeper
Haseebullah or Kusal Mendis will be the wicketkeepers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 10.
Playing 11 of Karachi Kings
The playing 11 for Karachi Kings in PSL 2025 Match 15 will include the following players.
- David Warner (C)
- Adam Milne
- Mohammad Abbas Afridi
- Hasan Ali
- James Vince
- Khushdil Shah
- Aamir Jamal
- Irfan Khan Niazi
- Shan Masood
- Arafat Minhas
- Litton Das
- Mir Hamza
- Tim Seifert
- Zahid Mehmood
- Fawad Ali
- Riazullah
- Kane Williamson
- Mohammad Nabi
- Omair Bin Yousuf
- Mirza Mamoon
Karachi Kings 2025 Batters
Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Match 15 will be among the following players.
- David Warner
- Irfan Khan Niazi
- Kane Williamson
- Riazullah
- Omair Bin Yousuf
- Shan Masood
- Litton Das
- Tim Seifert
- James Vince
Karachi Kings 2025 Bowlers
Bowlers for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 15 will be among the following players.
- David Warner
- Irfan Khan Niazi
- Kane Williamson
- Riazullah
- Omair Bin Yousuf
- Shan Masood
- Litton Das
- Tim Seifert
- James Vince
Karachi Kings 2025 All-Rounders
All-rounders for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 15 will include the following players.
- Aamir Jamal
- Arafat Minhas
- Khushdil Shah
- Mohammad Nabi
Karachi Kings 2025 Wicketkeepers
Litton Das or Tim Seifert will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 Match 15.
Who Will Win PSL 2025 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Match?
According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Quetta Gladiators is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Match 15. However, Karachi Kings are playing good cricket this season. We predict that Karachi Kings will win the 15th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.
PSL 10 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score
To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 15, Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings' live score at 8 PM PST on Friday, 25 April 2025, on UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..
Met Office issues heatwave alert for various parts of Pakistan
Gold price decreases by Rs3, 300 per tola in Pakistan
Pahalgam attack: Kartarpur Corridor remains open for Sikh pilgrims after tense s ..
FIR on Pahalgam attack exposes Modi govt’s lies
Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan closed its airspace for India
ISSI & CLAS sign MoU to forge collaborative partnership
PITB to set up e-Rozgaar Centres in Sialkot
PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot
SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Creativity
Writers Assert: AI Cannot Replicate Human Feelings and Creativity
Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 16th SCRF
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 2025 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, Australia women blind cricket teams 5th match abandoned due to rain2 hours ago
-
Bodla achieves 16th Guinness World Record2 hours ago
-
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea6 hours ago
-
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health6 hours ago
-
Barcelona out to prove Clasico superiority in Copa del Rey final9 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win24 hours ago
-
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today24 hours ago
-
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 2029?1 day ago
-
Pakistani Martial Artist Irfan Mehsud sets 150 Guinness World Records1 day ago
-
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in India1 day ago
-
Irfan Mehsud becomes girst Pakistani to achieve 150 Guinness World Records2 days ago