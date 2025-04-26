PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Asra Salman Published April 26, 2025 | 07:49 PM
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.
The Pakistan Super League 2025 reaches its height as Lahore Qalandars lock horns with Multan Sultans in an epic showdown, Match 16 of HBL PSL 2025, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, April 25, 2025, at 8 PM PST.
Will Lahore's players rise to the occasion? Or will Multan's legacy prevail? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 16, Lahore Qalandars vs. Multan Sultans.
Head-to-Head PSL Past Records: Lahore Qalandars vs. Multan Sultans
Look at Lahore Qalandars' performance against Multan Sultans in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Lahore Qalandars played 19 matches against Multan Sultans and won 9 of them. So, Multan Sultans are the favorite to win the 16th match of PSL 2025.
Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.
PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars played 94 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 to the last season and won 40 out of these 94 matches with a 42.55 win percentage. Despite their poor performance in earlier PSL seasons, they have performed well recently and have won the PSL championship twice. We hope Lahore Qalandars will continue playing good cricket and be the top team again this season.
PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans
Multan Sultans played 79 PSL matches from PSL Season 03 to the last season and won 45, for a 56.96 win percentage. They became the champions in PSL 2021 and have consistently been runners-up in the previous three seasons. Despite an earlier setback in the tournament, they will fight harder to bring the trophy home.
Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans in PSL 10
Lahore Qalandars faced Multan Sultans in their 4th match of PSL 10. Multan won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 228 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. In the second half, Sultans restricted Qalandars to 195 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in the 20 overs. Multan Sultans won the match by 33 runs.
Let’s review how Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans are doing against other teams in the HBL PSL Season 10.
Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10
Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in the tournament opener of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the final over, scoring 139 runs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 14 balls left.
Qalandars played their second match in PSL 10 against Quetta Gladiators. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 219 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators were all out in the 17th over, and Qalandars won the match by 79 runs.
Lahore Qalandars faced Karachi Kings in their third match in PSL 10. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.
The 5th match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the last over, scoring 129 runs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in the 17th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 20 balls left.
Multan Sultans in PSL 10
Multan Sultans faced the Karachi Kings in their first match of the season. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.
Multan Sultans faced Islamabad United in their second match this season. The Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 202 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 155 runs, and United won the match by 47 runs.
Multan Sultans faced Peshawar Zalmi in their third match this season. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. Zalmis scored 227 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 16th over, scoring just 107 runs. Zalmi won the match by 120 runs.
The 5th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 10 was against Islamabad United. Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 168 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 17 balls left.
Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Points Table
Let’s review how Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans are doing at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.
Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Points Table
Lahore Qalandars have played five matches this season, winning against Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings and losing against Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans.
The Net Run Rate of Lahore Qalandars is currently +0.561 and is in 3rd place on the PSL 10 Points table with 4 points.
Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Points Table
Multan Sultans have played five matches this season, winning against Lahore Qalandars and losing twice against Islamabad United and once to Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings. Their Net Run Rate is currently -1.764, and they are standing in last place on the PSL 10 points table with two points.
PSL 10 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Squads
The following is the list of Lahore Qalandars' and Multan Sultans' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10, Match 16.
Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars
The Lahore Qalandars' playing 11 for PSL 2025 Match 16 will include the following players.
- Shaheen Shah Afridi (C)
- Fakhar Zaman
- Daryl Mitchel
- Haris Rauf
- Kusal Perera
- Sikandar Raza
- Abdullah Shafique
- Jahandad Khan
- Zaman Khan
- Asif Afridi
- Asif Ali
- David Wiese
- Muhammad Akhlaq
- Rishad Hossain
- Mohammad Azab
- Momin Qamar
- Mohammad Naeem
- Sam Billings
- Salman Ali Mirza
- Tom Curran
Lahore Qalandars 2025 Batters
Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 16 will be among the following players.
- Fakhar Zaman
- Abdullah Shafique
- Asif Ali
- Mohammad Naeem
- Kusal Perera
- Muhammad Akhlaq
- Sam Billings
Lahore Qalandars 2025 Bowlers
The bowlers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Match 16 will be among the following players.
- Shaheen Shah Afridi
- Haris Rauf
- Mohammad Azab
- Momin Qamar
- Salman Ali Mirza
- Asif Afridi
- Zaman Khan
Lahore Qalandars 2025 All-Rounders
All-rounders for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Match 16 will be among the following players.
- Daryl Mitchel
- David Wiese
- Jahandad Khan
- Rishad Hossain
- Sikandar Raza
- Tom Curran
Lahore Qalandars 2025 Wicketkeeper
Kusal Perera, Muhammad Akhlaq, or Sam Billings will be the wicketkeepers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 10.
Playing 11 of Multan Sultans
The playing 11 for Multan Sultans in PSL 2025 Match 16 will include the following players.
- Mohammad Rizwan (C)
- Michael Bracewell
- Usama Mir
- David Willey
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Usman Khan
- Chris Jordan
- Kamran Ghulam
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Akif Javed
- Gudakesh Motie
- Josh Little
- Faisal Akram
- Tayyab Tahir
- Ubaid Shah
- Shahid Aziz
- Johnson Charles
- Muhammad Amir Barki
- Shai Hope
- Yasir Khan
Multan Sultans 2025 Batters
Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 16 will be among the following players.
- Mohammad Rizwan
- Johnson Charles
- Tayyab Tahir
- Usman Khan
- Yasir Khan
- Shai Hope
- Muhammad Amir Barki
Multan Sultans 2025 Bowlers
Bowlers for the Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Match 16 will be among the following players.
- Chris Jordan
- Akif Javed
- Faisal Akram
- Gudakesh Motie
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Josh Little
- Usama Mir
- Ubaid Shah
- Shahid Aziz
Multan Sultans 2025 All-Rounders
All-rounders for the Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Match 16 will include the following players.
- David Willey
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Michael Bracewell
- Kamran Ghulam
Multan Sultans 2025 Wicketkeepers
Mohammad Rizwan or Usman Khan will be the wicketkeepers for Multan Sultans in PSL Season 10.
Who Will Win PSL 2025 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Match?
According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Multant Sultans are the favorite team to win PSL 10 Match 16. However, Lahore Qalandars are playing good cricket this season. We predict that Lahore Qalandars will win the 16th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.
PSL 10 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score
To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 16, Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans' live score at 8 PM PST on Saturday, 26 April 2025, on UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.
