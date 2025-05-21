PSL 2025 Play-off 1 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Play-off 1 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 playoffs kick off with a high-stakes Sunday night thriller as Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United lock horns in a do-or-die battle for a direct ticket to the final. The PSL 10 Play-off 1 between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, May 21, at 7:30 PM PST.

Will Quetta's fighters continue their fairytale run? Or will Islamabad's big-match players rise to the occasion? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Play-off 1, Quetta Gladiators vs. Islamabad United.

Head-to-Head PSL Past Records: Quetta Gladiators vs. Islamabad United

Look at Quetta Gladiators' performance against Islamabad United in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Quetta Gladiators played 19 matches against Islamabad United and won 9. So, Islamabad United is the favourite to win the PSL 2025 qualifier.

Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators played 104 PSL matches from 2016 to the previous season and won 55, with a 53.08% win percentage. They won the title once in PSL Season 02 and are fighting hard to qualify for the playoffs.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United has played 100 PSL matches from 2016 to the previous season and won 55, achieving a 55% win percentage. They are now the defending champions and will fight to win the trophy again.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 10

Quetta Gladiators faced Islamabad United in their 8th match this season. Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. United scored 157 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in the last over, winning the match by two wickets with one ball left.

Quetta Gladiators faced Islamabad United again in their 9th match this season. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 263 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Islamabad United was all out in the last over, scoring 154 runs; Gladiators won the match by 109 runs.

Let’s review how Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United are doing against other teams in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10

Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of PSL 10. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 216 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 136 runs. Gladiators won the match by 80 runs.

Quetta Gladiators played their second match in PSL 10 against Lahore Qalandars. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 219 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators were all out in the 17th over, and Qalandars won the match by 79 runs.

Quetta Gladiators faced Karachi Kings in their 3rd match of PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 175 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Kings restricted Gladiators to 119 runs at the loss of nine wickets, winning the match by 56 runs.

The fourth match of the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 was against Karachi Kings. Karachi won the toss again but decided to bowl first this time. The Gladiators were all out in the last over, scoring 142 runs. However, the Quetta Gladiators restricted Karachi Kings to 137 runs at the end of 20 overs, winning the match by five runs.

Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi again in their fifth match of the season. Peshawar Zalmi again won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 178 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 114 runs. Gladiators won the match by 64 runs.

The 6th match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 was against Multan Sultans. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans were all out in the 17th over, scoring 89 runs. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in the 7th over, winning the match by 10 wickets with 79 balls left.

Quetta Gladiators faced Lahore Qalandars again in their 7th match this season. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 111 runs in 11.3 overs at the loss of three wickets when a sandstorm hit the ground and the match concluded as a no-result game.

Quetta Gladiators faced Multan Sultans again in their 10th match of PSL 10. Multan Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 185 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Gladiators chased the target on the last ball, winning the match by two wickets.

Islamabad United in PSL 10

Islamabad United faced Lahore Qalandars in the tournament opener of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the final over, scoring 139 runs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

Islamabad United faced Peshawar Zalmi in its second match of the season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. United scored 243 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 141 runs, and United won the match by 102 runs.

Islamabad faced the Sultans in their third clash of PSL 10. The Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 202 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 155 runs, and United won the match by 47 runs.

United faced the Karachi Kings in its 4th match of the season. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 128 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by six wickets with 17 balls left.

The 5th match of Islamabad United in PSL 10 was against Multan Sultans. Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 168 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 17 balls left.

Islamabad United faced Lahore Qalandars again in their sixth match of PSL 10.

United won the toss and decided to bowl first. In 20 overs, Qalandars scored 209 runs at the loss of six wickets. United was all out in the 17th over, scoring 121 runs. Lahore won the match by 88 runs.

The 7th match of Islamabad United in PSL 10 was against Peshawar Zalmi. United won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 143 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in the 17th over, winning the match by six wickets with 20 balls left.

United faced the Karachi Kings again in its 10th match of the season. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. United scored 251 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. The Kings could not chase the target and were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 172 runs. Islamabad United won the match by 79 runs.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 10 Points Table

Let’s review how Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have performed at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Points Table

Quetta Gladiators have played 10 matches in the double round robin stage of PSL 10. They won against Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans twice and once against Karachi Kings. Still, they lost to Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, and their game against Lahore Qalandars did not result. Their Net Run Rate was +1.393, and they were in 1st place on the PSL 10 points table with 15 points.

Islamabad United in PSL 10 Points Table

Islamabad United also played 10 matches in the double round robin stage of PSL 10. It has won twice against Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings and once against Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, but it lost once against Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi and twice against Quetta Gladiators. Its net Run Rate was +0.372, and it was in second place at the PSL 10 Points table with 12 points.

PSL 10 Play-off 1 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Squads

The following is the list of Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United's playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10, Play-off 1.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

The Quetta Gladiators' playing 11 for PSL 2025 Play-off 1 will include the following players.

Saud Shakeel (C) Faheem Ashraf Finn Allen Mark Chapman Abrar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Rilee Rossouw Akeal Hosein Mohammad Wasim Jr. Haseebullah Khawaja Nafay Kyle Jamieson Khurram Shahzad Usman Tariq Mohammad Zeeshan Hasan Nawaz Danish Aziz Kusal Mendis Sean Abbott Shoaib Malik Ali Majid

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10 Play-off 1 will be among the following players.

Finn Allen

Hasan Nawaz

Khawaja Nafay

Mark Chapman

Rilee Rossouw

Saud Shakeel

Haseebullah

Kusal Mendis

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Bowlers

The bowlers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Play-off 1 will be among the following players.

Abrar Ahmed

Akeal Hosein

Ali Majid

Kyle Jamieson

Khurram Shahzad

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Mohammad Zeeshan

Sean Abbott

Quetta Gladiators 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Play-off 1 will be among the following players.

Faheem Ashraf

Danish Aziz

Shoaib Malik

Usman Tariq

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Wicketkeeper

Haseebullah or Kusal Mendis will be the wicketkeepers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 10.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

The playing 11 for Islamabad United in PSL 2025 Play-off 1 will include the following players.

Shadab Khan (C) Mathew Short Naseem Shah Azam Khan Imad Wasim Jason Holder Haider Ali Salman Ali Agha Ben Dwarshuis Salman Irshad Colin Munro Andries Gous Rumman Raees Mohammad Nawaz Hunain Shah Saad Masood Riley Meredith Rassie van der Dussen Muhammad Shahzad Sahibzada Farhan

Islamabad United 2025 Batters

Batters for Islamabad United in PSL 10 Play-off 1 will be among the following players.

Haider Ali

Colin Munro

Rassie van der Dussen

Sahibzada Farhan

Andries Gous

Azam Khan

Islamabad United 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers for Islamabad United in PSL 10 Play-off 1 will be among the following players.

Ben Dwarshuis

Hunain Shah

Naseem Shah

Riley Meredith

Salman Irshad

Rumman Raees

Islamabad United 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for Islamabad United in PSL 10 Play-off 1 will include the following players.

Shadab Khan

Imad Wasim

Jason Holder

Mathew Short

Mohammad Nawaz

Muhammad Shahzad

Saad Masood

Salman Ali Agha

Islamabad United 2025 Wicketkeepers

Andries Gous or Azam Khan will be the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United for PSL 2025 Play-off 1.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win PSL 10 Play-off 1. Furthermore, both teams are playing well this season. We predict that Quetta Gladiators will win the Qualifier in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Play-off 1 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Play-off 1, Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United's live score at 7:30 PM PST on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, on UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.